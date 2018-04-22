 Duchess of Cambridge in labor with third child: Who′s the cutest royal baby? | Lifestyle | DW | 23.04.2018
Lifestyle

Duchess of Cambridge in labor with third child: Who's the cutest royal baby?

The new addition to the royal family is on its way, as the Duchess of Cambridge is in labor at the hospital for a third child. Meanwhile, here are a few other British royal babies who've also had to smile for the camera.

  • Duchess of Cambridge showing newly-born daughter (Getty Images/AFP/L. Neal)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Waiting for the next Royal Baby

    The last time they had a baby, in 2015, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, presented their newly-born daughter to the world the day she was born. Now the duchess has entered a London hospital in labor. Royal fanatics have been camping outside the hospital wing for several days in anticipation of the couple's third child.

  • Bildergalerie Prinz George, Catherine und William in Neuseeland und Australien

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Third in line to the throne

    Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to Prince William's first child on July 22, 2013. Officially called George Alexander Louis, Prince George became a big brother on May 2, 2015. The boy is third in line to succeed his great-grandmother, after his grandfather Charles and his father.

  • Princess Charlotte aged one (picture-alliance/dpa/Hrh The Duchess Of Cambridge/Han)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Fourth in line, Princess Charlotte

    George's little sister, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, was born on May 2, 2015. Her name, which honors both her grandmother and great-grandmother, was announced two days later. This photo shows her at the age of one in 2016. Following changes in the rules of succession privileging male heirs, Princess Charlotte will remain fourth in line to the throne, even if she gets a baby brother.

  • queen Elizabeth as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Cheerful Queen

    These happy chubby cheeks belong to none other than Queen Elizabeth II. She is in the arms of her mother Elizabeth, the Duchess of York. Her father was the future King George VI. Elizabeth II's birth was a difficult one: The heiress to the throne was finally delivered via C-section on April 21, 1926. She grew up with her younger sister Margaret (1930-2002). Today she is 92 years old.

  • Prince Philip (picture alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    His Royal Highness, in diapers

    This young boy was born on June 10, 1921. At the time, Philip, Duke of Edinburgh didn't realize that about 25 years later he would be asking the hand of a future queen in marriage: Elizabeth II. Philip's father had already arranged a meeting with the then 13-year-old heiress to the throne in 1939. At the time, Philip was still a student at the Royal Naval College. Today he 96 years old.

  • Prince Charles as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Do you recognize this one?

    Charles Philip Arthur George, better known as Prince Charles, was born on November 14, 1948. When he was four years old, his mother, Elizabeth II, ascended the throne. As the eldest child, Charles is the royal heir and Duke of Cornwall.

  • Pincess Diana as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Princess of hearts

    This baby would later become royal. Lady Di was born on July 1, 1961. In 1981, she married Prince Charles under the eyes of some 750 million television viewers worldwide. The failure of their marriage would be just as publicized. Diana's death in a car accident on the night of August 31, 1997 would be followed by another media frenzy. Her fans still mourn her today.

  • Prince William as a baby (picture-alliance)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Congratulations Prince William!

    Prince William Arthur Philip Louis Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 21, 1982 in London. After their parents separated in 1992, William and his brother Harry lived alternately with Princess Diana in London's Kensington Palace or with their father and grandmother Elizabeth II at the Royal Court. Lady Di would certainly have been proud of her now big kids having their own children.

  • Prince Harry as a baby (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Who's the cutest royal baby?

    Harry, prince popular

    His real name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David Mountbatten-Windsor. But the world prefers to simply call him Prince Harry. The sandy-haired baby was born on September 15, 1984. Harry's excessive partying as a teenager would later make the headlines. He managed to get rid of his bad-boy image and is now set to marry US actress Meghan Markle in Mey

    Author: Ananda Bräunig (eg)


The Duchess of Cambridge entered a London hospital Monday "in the early stages of labor," Britain's royal palace said.

The baby will be a third child for her and husband Prince William, following Prince George, aged four, and Princess Charlotte, who turns three in May.

The baby, whose gender has not been announced, will be Queen Elizabeth II's sixth great-grandchild and fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings.

The new arrival will bump Prince Harry, who will marry US actress Meghan Markle in May, to sixth place in the line of succession.

Read more: The 'Markle sparkle': Why Prince Harry's fiancée reminds people of Princess Diana

Royal baby watch

Television crews, journalists and royal fans have set up camp outside the hospital for the "royal baby watch" since early April in anticipation of the arrival.

In a mix of royal tradition and modernity, the birth will be announced with a notice placed on an easel at Buckingham Palace — and on royal social media accounts.

Bets are open as for the name of the baby. Bookmakers say traditional royal names such as Mary, Alice, Arthur and James are the most popular guesses. Monday is St. George's Day, England's national day, but the name is already taken by the baby's big brother.

Like its older siblings, the baby's full title will be Her (or His) Royal Highness, Princess (or Prince), followed by several given names.

eg/als (AP, AFP)
   

