 Dubai: Can the city of black gold go green? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 27.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

energy transition

Dubai: Can the city of black gold go green?

Oil has fed Dubai's explosion into one of the most conspicuously wealthy cities in the world. Now, it says it wants to cut emissions – but can it source enough water without fossil-fueled desalination?

Dubai, Gevora Hotel (Getty Images/K.Sahib)

In just a few decades, Dubai has gone from sleepy fishing village to glittering metropolis, complete with some of the largest shopping malls in the world and indoor ski slopes.

The boom has been fuelled by oil, first discovered in the United Arab Emirates in the late 1950s. But now, the emirate's rulers are touting another dramatic transformation: From fossil fuel mecca to green-power paradise.

Dubai says it is working toward covering 75 percent of its energy demand from clean sources by 2050.

But the desert megacity doesn't just have to decarbonize its power and transport sector. Securing its water supply also consumes huge amounts of energy.

Most of Dubai's water comes from the sea. Extracting the salt from seawater to make it potable is costly, energy intensive and currently reliant on fossil fuels.

The UAE's climate change minister, Thani Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, says Dubai is already moving in the right direction.

Alter Hafen von Dubai (DW/Y. Grigoryants)

Traditional dhows hark back to the days before oil fuelled Dubai's ascent to high-rise megacity

"We are testing renewable energy in desalination so we're not only improving the efficiency of the existing technologies, we're investing in the future," Al-Zeyoudi told DW.

And that, he says, makes Dubai a pioneer of solutions that will be needed way beyond the emirates, as climate change puts pressure on water resources around the world.

"Decades ago the world was laughing at us in this region for drinking the seawater. But now it's becoming the only solution to fight against droughts around the world," Al-Zeyoudi said.

Dubai the green savior?

Its apparent green awakening means Dubai is increasingly tying its humanitarian aid to climate change.

At the 6th annual World Government Summit in February, al-Zeyoudi announced it was putting $10 million (€8.1 million) toward climate resilience projects in the Caribbean, including $1 million for the island of Barbuda, which was recently ravaged by Hurricane Irma.

Participants in front of the World Government Summit (DW/Y. Grigoryants)

Experts from around the world discuss key issues like climate change in Dubai

At the summit, Gaston Browne, prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, placed the blame for Irma squarely on richer nations with high carbon emissions.

The UAE is among the world's biggest per-capita emitters of greenhouse gases. Now it has provided the small island nation with a loan to develop wind and solar power for water desalination.

"It's good that they are taking responsibility not only in terms of transitioning into green energy but also helping countries to reduce their carbon footprint," Browne told DW.

From filtration to cloud-seeding

At the sprawling Jebel Ali Water desalination plant, Yahya al-Zafin, a vice-president at the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), bellows to be heard over the hiss of steam.

"This technology utilizes waste heat generated from our electric gas turbines which use fossil fuel," al-Zafin told DW.

"We started industrial water production in 1978 — before that we were dependent on wells! The sea is our only source and we ensure that we use it wisely and with minimum impact on the environment."

A water pipe at Jebel Ali Power Plant and desalination complex in Dubai (DW/Y. Grigoryants)

Conventional desalination relies heavily on energy from fossil fuels

At peak consumption, DEWA can provide 470 million gallons of desalinated water per day.

To do that, seawater is sucked through pipes into chambers where it is boiled, and the steam condensed, collected and treated — an optimised process called multi-stage flash (MSF).

The main alternative to MSF is reverse osmosis, where seawater is passed through membranes to remove impurities. It's more environmentally friendly but currently only around 5 percent of Dubai's water is produced this way. The government aims to increase this to 41 percent by 2030.

Solar power plants that could reap the benefits of the region's bountiful sun have until recently not been widespread, though work is currently underway on what could be the world’s biggest solar park, covering almost 50 square kilometres, when it opens in 2030.

But other — at times far-fetched — solutions are also being posited, from towing icebergs from the Antarctic to building an artificial mountain to increase cloud production.

Cloud-seeding technology — dispersing chemicals into the atmosphere by plane to stimulate rainfall — is already being carried out in the skies over Dubai.

Vereinigte Arabische Emirate Abu Dhabi - Solarenergie (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Jebreili)

Solar energy like this plant in Abu Dhabi could help provide Dubai's water without harmful emissions

Time to act

The process has its skeptics, among them UN Development Program chief Achim Steiner.

"When it comes to cloud seeding, I remain a little bit doubtful," Steiner told DW. "Certainly there are examples where this can work. But I think the solution to humanity's resource dilemmas cannot be to somehow manage the planet's life support systems like a chemical laboratory."

Still, Steiner is cautiously optimistic that Dubai is taking real steps to make water-production less carbon-intensive.

"For the UAE desalination is not really a choice, it's a matter of necessity," he says. But a key question remains:

"Do you build an economy on cheap oil and gas that can make it possible to produce endless amounts of water, or begin to invest in water efficiency? Many parts of the world today reuse water multiple times and I think Dubai has embraced this as a concept for the future."

Rhett Larson, Associate Professor of Water Law at the University of Arizona, told DW that it is possible, though difficult, for a city to reduce its carbon footprint while still relying on desalination:

“First, the plant would have to effectively integrate renewable sources like photovoltaic solar energy. Second, it would be co-located with a power generation facility and wastewater treatment plant to lower costs associated with brine removal," he added.

"Third, the facility should include a system to recycle pressure from the waste stream to the production stream," he explained. Alongside these technical requirements, policies would have to be introduced relating to carbon offsets and water and energy pricing.”

The black gold city going green may sound unlikely. But a 2015 Massachusetts Institute for Technology study warned that soaring temperatures could make parts of the Persian Gulf uninhabitable as early as 2050.

For its own sake, Dubai may not have much longer to help turn the tide.

  • One of the two palm islands in Dubai (Picture: FP/Getty Images)

    Intrusions into the heart of nature

    A world of artificial islands

    The coast of Dubai was once an isolated corner of desert. Now it has its own "world" of islands: Two artificial islands in the form of a palm tree, as well as a whole artificial archipelago in the shape of a world map. The ongoing construction in the Persian Gulf has caused drastic changes in the coastal ecosystem and the area's wildlife, including marine fauna and seashore vegetation.

  • Athabasca oil sands in Alberta, Canada

    Intrusions into the heart of nature

    Cost of drilling for oil

    The extraction of bitumen from the Athabasca oil sands in Alberta, Canada, has also taken its toll on the environment. According to Greenpeace, oil sands mining has polluted the Athabasca River and led to the clearing of boreal forests. It's also the fastest growing source of greenhouse gas emissions in Canada - home to the third world's largest oil reserves after Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

  • Three Gorges Dam in China

    Intrusions into the heart of nature

    Down to the river

    Compared to other traditional forms of energy, hydroelectric power is considered relatively climate friendly. However, the environmental impact of some dam projects around the world have raised serious concerns. One example is China's massive Three Gorges Dam - the world's largest producer of energy. It has been blamed for increasing erosion and landslides, and affecting biodiversity in the area.

  • Hotel El Algarrobico in the natural park Cabo de Gata, Spain

    Intrusions into the heart of nature

    Eyesore in the wilderness

    Cabo de Gata is a natural park in southern Spain, home to a wealth of marine life and geological wonders. But its popularity with tourists has also led to development. An example is this vacant mega-hotel, which has dominated a pristine beach within the park for more than 10 years. Following a lengthy battle led by environmentalists, the path has now been cleared for the structure's demolition.

  • Australian Super Pit gold mine

    Intrusions into the heart of nature

    21st century gold rush

    Towards the end of the 1800s, thousands of people flocked to Western Australia in search of gold. Nowadays, the state is home to the Super Pit Goldmine - Australia's largest open cut gold mine. But while most inhabitants of Kalgoorlie, the closest city, depend on the mine, they also fear the long term health and environmental impacts that come with it.

  • Hotel on the top of Iguazu Falls

    Intrusions into the heart of nature

    Into the wild

    Nature lovers often want to venture as deep as possible into Earth's wild spaces. But what if they alter the character of those treasured spots in the process? On top of Iguazu Falls, two luxury hotels disrupt the breathtaking expanse of greenery and forest. Maybe the many species living here - including jaguars, anteaters and more than 90 different trees - would have something to say about that.

  • ALMA observatory in Chile

    Intrusions into the heart of nature

    Outer space on Earth

    Walking through the unique terrain of Chile's Atacama desert, you'd be forgiven for thinking you were on Mars. This unusual "outer space" landscape is home to the world's largest astronomical project. A telescope comprised of 66 antennas has been installed at an altitude of 5,000 meters (16,000 feet) in the South American desert, known as one of the driest places in the world.

  • Garzweiler lignite mine in Germany

    Intrusions into the heart of nature

    From green to brown

    Germany is often seen as a green energy leader, but it also has its share of polluting power plants, refineries and mines. The Garzweiler lignite mine in the state of North-Rhine Westphalia is among the biggest in Europe. It was named after a village once located at the site, but the land there is now dominated by digging machines and steam-spewing power plants.

  • Itaipu dam along the border of Brazil and Paraguay (Picture: AP)

    Intrusions into the heart of nature

    Man-made wonders

    The Itaipu dam, straddling the border between Brazil and Paraguay, is considered one of the wonders of the modern world. It is the world's second largest dam in terms of annual energy generation, and its impact on the environment has been heavily criticized by activists. They point mainly to the loss of biodiversity, including the hundreds of animals that had to be relocated to other areas.

    Author: Irena Banos Ruiz


DW recommends

Making seawater into drinking water with the help of the sun

In Morocco, a big new solar-powered plant for turning seawater into drinking water is being built. Is the business case for renewable-energy-powered desalination technology becoming strong enough to unleash a boom? (02.08.2017)  

Cloud seeding: Nice weather on order

One day before the big military parade in Moscow, it is raining. Meteorologists have also predicted snow and rain for Tuesday. Nonetheless, the sun is likely to shine. How is that possible? (08.05.2017)  

Dubai's bid to cash in on climate change

During the 5th World Government Summit in Dubai, the government set out a bold vision for how adapting to climate change could form the basis of an industry worth billions to the country. (20.02.2017)  

Too hot for human life?

Jos Lelieveld, a scientist at the Max Planck Institute in Germany, explains why parts of Africa and the Middle East are heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world – and could soon be uninhabitable. (03.12.2016)  

Led by Saudi Arabia, Persian Gulf oil countries resist tough climate agreement

Saudi Arabia is being accused of trying to water down the climate agreement at international talks in Bonn this week. But the Middle East is vulnerable to the effects of climate change - and awareness may be growing. (03.09.2015)  

Sustainability in the Middle East

Political uprisings across the Middle East and North Africa have created new opportunities for environmental action. From the deserts of Jordan to high-tech cities of the UAE, green thinking is taking root. (16.04.2013)  

Intrusions into the heart of nature

Our world is developing at an impressive rate, but such progress often comes at a cost to the environment. DW takes a look at some of the mammoth man-made structures encroaching on the natural world. (18.04.2016)  

WWW links

Study: Persian Gulf could experience deadly heat

Audios and videos on the topic

World in Progress: World Government Forum Dubai  

Geo-Engineering: High-tech and Climate Change  

Related content

Indien Allahabad Trockenheit Wassermangel Wasserreservoir

Hydropower supply dries up with climate change 01.03.2018

Water power is the largest renewable energy source in the world, but some plants are running out of water due to severe droughts. Is climate change jeopardizing the future of hydropower plants?

Mall of Dubai

Saudi Arabia, UAE introduce VAT in push to boost revenue 01.01.2018

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, once seen as the Gulf's leading tax havens, have imposed a 5 percent value-added tax on goods and services. Riyadh has also sought to balance its budget by upping fuel prices.

COP23 UN Klimakonferenz in Bonn Eröffnung Kinder Protest

How can the world move beyond fossil fuels? 18.11.2017

Oil and coal consumption around the world must be reduced if global warming is to be kept to 2 degrees maximum. It's cause for concern — and motivation for change. Is there an end in sight to fossil fuel energy?

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Dodo Illustration (Fotolia/Morphart)

Poetry about species extinction

Mikael Vogel's book "Dodos On The Run" looks at man's responsibility for the extinction of animals in plain words. 

Eco@Africa

eco@africa Sendung 104 (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's eco@africa: milky garments, resilient coral reefs and distracting kids from smartphones with nature. 