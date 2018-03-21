 Dropbox debuts on Nasdaq | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 23.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Dropbox debuts on Nasdaq

Cloud-based file storage company Dropbox has debuted on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It is the largest tech stock IPO in more than a year and early pricing bodes well for other IPOs from tech unicorns and startups.

Dropbox logo (picture-alliance/ANP/L. van Lieshout)

Storing digital data from music and films to documents, presentation and images has become big business with the lifestyle shift to accessing content and services online.

One of the major players active in this field is Dropbox , which listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday in the largest tech stock IPO in more than a year.

The company said its debut was priced at $21 per share, meaning it would have a market cap of about $9.18 billion (€7.45 billion).

Dropbox shares are set to start trading Friday under the symbol DBX. The strong pricing bodes well for other highly anticipated IPOs from tech unicorns, or startups valued at more than $1 billion.
Watch video 03:08

Standing up to the online giants

No USP?

Dropbox has 500 million users and competes with Google, Microsoft and Amazon.

The biggest problem for the company may be that it doesn't really have any unique competitive advantages or features that would set it apart from its rivals.

"Nevertheless, pricing above the revised range indicates there is more demand than supply for growth technology IPOs, especially those generating substantial positive free cash flow," said Class V Group analyst Leslie Pfrang.

Streaming music leader Spotify Technology SA is scheduled to do a direct listing of shares on the New York Stock Exchange on April 3.
Watch video 01:46

The most streamed music artists on Spotify

hg/sri (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Music streaming giant Spotify to list on NY Stock Exchange

In an unusual move, Spotify will list itself directly on the New York Stock Exchange, bypassing Wall Street banks and brokers to save hundreds of millions of dollars. The company is valued at roughly $19 billion dollars. (01.03.2018)  

Dropbox confirms millions of user data stolen

Four years after a data breach at cloud storage service Dropbox, the company has now admitted that more than 60 million user logins have been spread across the internet, confirming earlier media reports. (01.09.2016)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The most streamed music artists on Spotify  

Standing up to the online giants  

Related content

Börsengang Siemens Healthineers

Siemens' Healthineers surge in stock market debut 16.03.2018

The German industrial giant has floated the shares of its Healthineers unit on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, after muted initial interest from investors. But on the first trading day the stock made healthy gains.

Deutschland Innogy geht an die Börse

RWE renewables spinoff Innogy volatile in market debut 07.10.2016

Innogy shares hovered around their issue price fixed by its parent RWE, nevertheless making the green energy listing Germany's biggest this year and the third-largest ever.

Deutschland Düsseldorf Uniper Firmenlogo

Uniper shares get off to volatile market debut 12.09.2016

The spun-off conventional power unit of Germany's Eon utility has surged in its stock market debut, but is likely to experience wild swings in the days ahead due to technical reactions.

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business – Europe & America

Trump rolls out China tariffs, exempts EU - Strikes mark labor reform power struggle in France 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  