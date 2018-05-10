Dozens killed in Gaza as US opens Jerusalem embassy

Israeli forces have killed at least 58 Palestinians protesting along the Gaza security fence. Meanwhile, US and Israel celebrated the inauguration of a new US embassy in contested Jerusalem.
Israeli soldiers fired tear gas and live rounds at Palestinian protesters along the Gaza security fence on Monday, killing at least 58 people according to Palestinian health ministry. A total of 2,771 were wounded, including 1,373 by live ammunition, the ministry said.
The clashes erupted as US and Israel held an inaugration ceremony for a new American embassy in contested Jerusalem, which US President Donald Trump described as a "a great day for Israel."
It was the bloodiest day in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict since the 2014 Gaza war. Palestinians in Gaza have been holding weekly protests since March 30 demanding the right to return to their former lands in Israel and an end to the blockade of the Gaza strip.
The US embassy move from Tel Aviv has added further fuel to Palestinian anger. Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state.
Read more: US embassy in Jerusalem opens, further fracturing a 'fragile city'
The day as it unfolded:
Condemnation
On top of Germany's concern for the "oppressive humanitarian situation" in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron said he had "warned repeatedly of the repercussions" of moving to embassy to Trump, and condemned the violence in Gaza.
Several regional powers in the Middle East condemned Israel and US for the clashes. Turkey pulled its ambassador from Washington and Israel, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused Israel of "genocide" and "terror." South Africa also recalled its ambassador.
US blames Palestinians
The US embassy opening was attended by nearly 800 dignitaries and guests, including Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, both White House aides. US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, members of congress and top Republican donor Sheldon Adelson were also in attendance. Trump addressed the audience via video. He called it "A great day for Israel."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the audience: "You can only build peace on truth, and the truth is that Jerusalem has been and will always be the capital of the Jewish people, the capital of the Jewish state."
As protesters were being shot in Gaza, Kushner said "those (Palestinians) provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution."
What happens next:
The US embassy move and Gaza violence puts Trump's still unrevealed Middle East peace plan in question. Palestinians have boycotted meeting with the United States and said Washington can no longer act as an impartial mediator.
Read more: Opinion: An anniversary, an embassy, and the destructive power of Donald Trump
Protests are set to continue on Tuesday as Palestinians mark the 70th anniversary of what they call the "Nakba" ("catastrophe") — when 750,000 Palestinians were forced out of their homes and off their land by Israeli forces in 1948. Tuesday also marks the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, during which Friday prayers are likely to turn into further protests.
cw, es/se (AP, AFP, Reuters,dpa)
