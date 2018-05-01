 Donald Trump′s ex-doctor claims president dictated 2015 health letter | News | DW | 02.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Donald Trump's ex-doctor claims president dictated 2015 health letter

The 2015 doctor's note attested that Donald Trump's "physical strength and stamina are extraordinary." The president's former doctor Harold Bornstein now claims Trump dictated the contents of the letter.

Donald Trump (Getty Images/W. McNamee)

Donald Trump's former doctor has claimed that a letter extolling the then-presidential candidate's health was dictated by the president himself.

"He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter," Harold Bornstein told CNN television.

The letter released by the Trump campaign in December 2015 claimed he would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

Read more: Donald Trump and narcissism: What's behind his big ego?

"Mr. Trump has had a recent complete medical examination that showed only positive results," the letter with Bornstein's signature said.

"Actually, his blood pressure, 110/65, and laboratory results were astonishingly excellent. His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary," the letter said. "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

Screenshot Facebook Harold Bornstein (Facebook)

Bornstein alleged his offices were raided because of evidence of a hair growth drug he'd given Trump

The doctor told CNN that Trump dictated the letter while Bornstein and his wife were driving across New York's Central Park.

"(Trump) dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn't put in there," he said.

Bornstein had previously claimed that he wrote the letter while in a hurry.

Read more: US President Donald Trump 'healthy' with perfect cognitive score, says doctor 

The revelation comes as Bornstein was also in the news for alleging that Keith Schiller, the president's longtime bodyguard and former director of Oval Office operations, raided his office with two other men in February 2017 to seize the president's medical records.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed this version of events.

"As is standard operating procedure for a new president, the White House Medical Unit took possession of the president's medical records," she told reporters at a White House briefing.
Watch video 01:29

US delays decision on EU steel, aluminium tariffs

cw/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

US President Donald Trump 'healthy' with perfect cognitive score, says doctor

The White House doctor says Donald Trump is in excellent health following his first physical as president. The exam took place days after a controversial book raised questions about Trump's mental fitness for office. (17.01.2018)  

Donald Trump and narcissism: What's behind his big ego?

Narcissists don't accept any criticism. They consider themselves infallible. That sounds suspiciously like Donald Trump. Behind such a big mouth is often a very troubled person, says therapist Bärbel Wardetzki. (05.01.2018)  

Think Donald Trump's physical will offer insight into his health? Think again

President Donald Trump is undergoing his first known physical since taking office last January. But if you hope the exam will shed light on his true state of mental and physical health you're bound to be disappointed. (11.01.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

US delays decision on EU steel, aluminium tariffs  

Related content

USA Washington | Präsident Donald Trump & Angela Merkel, Bundeskanzlerin

When Angela Merkel met Donald Trump 27.04.2018

After a stiff first encounter with US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's second visit to the White House had a much more positive vibe.

USA Washington | Präsident Donald Trump & Angela Merkel, Bundeskanzlerin

Angela Merkel and Donald Trump stress unity amid differences 27.04.2018

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump emphasized the importance of transatlantic ties at a press conference on Friday. Iran, trade and defense spending were high on the agenda.

USA Mar-a-Lago US Präsident Donald Trump

Donald Trump World Cup tweet targeting bid opponents shows 'cowboy mentality' 28.04.2018

Boosting the US's bid to host the 2026 football World Cup, President Donald Trump indirectly criticized Morocco for daring to compete. Unsurprisingly, his comments didn't go over well with Moroccans.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 