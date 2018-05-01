Donald Trump's ex-doctor claims president dictated 2015 health letter

Donald Trump's former doctor has claimed that a letter extolling the then-presidential candidate's health was dictated by the president himself.

"He dictated that whole letter. I didn't write that letter," Harold Bornstein told CNN television.

The letter released by the Trump campaign in December 2015 claimed he would be "the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

"Mr. Trump has had a recent complete medical examination that showed only positive results," the letter with Bornstein's signature said.

"Actually, his blood pressure, 110/65, and laboratory results were astonishingly excellent. His physical strength and stamina are extraordinary," the letter said. "If elected, Mr. Trump, I can state unequivocally, will be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency."

Bornstein alleged his offices were raided because of evidence of a hair growth drug he'd given Trump

The doctor told CNN that Trump dictated the letter while Bornstein and his wife were driving across New York's Central Park.

"(Trump) dictated the letter and I would tell him what he couldn't put in there," he said.

Bornstein had previously claimed that he wrote the letter while in a hurry.

The revelation comes as Bornstein was also in the news for alleging that Keith Schiller, the president's longtime bodyguard and former director of Oval Office operations, raided his office with two other men in February 2017 to seize the president's medical records.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed this version of events.

"As is standard operating procedure for a new president, the White House Medical Unit took possession of the president's medical records," she told reporters at a White House briefing.

