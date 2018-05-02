 Donald Trump tells NRA he′ll protect US gun rights | News | DW | 04.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Donald Trump tells NRA he'll protect US gun rights

US President Donald Trump has told a National Rifle Association convention he will not tighten firearms laws while he is president. After the Parkland shooting, Trump had signaled an intention to take on the gun lobby.

USA Donald Trump speaks to a meeting of the NRA (Reuters/C. Barria)

The US President on Friday told members of the National Rifle Association (NRA) that their gun ownership rights were being threatened by Democrats, but that he would ensure they were protected.

Speaking in Dallas, Texas, he also reiterated a call made in the wake of the Parkland shooting for letting highly trained teachers carry concealed weapons.

"Your Second Amendment rights are under siege, said Trump in his address to the NRA at its annual meeting. "But they will never ever be under siege as long as I am your president."

"The one thing that stands between Americans and the elimination of our Second Amendment rights has been conservatives in Congress," he said.

Read more: Can a group of Florida high school students change America's cycle of gun violence?

Trump's message appeared in contrast with his comments during a televised meeting on gun control with lawmakers in late February, in the wake of the Parkland school shooting in Florida. At that meeting, he chided Republican Senator Pat Toomey for "being afraid of the NRA."

Checks and assault rifle ban

Democrats in Congress have proposed specific policies such as universal background checks and a ban on military-style "assault" rifles, which they say would not alter the US Constitution's Second Amendment.

Since the Parkland massacre that left 17 people dead in February, no new gun laws have been introduced. However, Trump has said he will act. The administration is said to be pursuing a possible ban on "bump stocks," which allow semi-automatic rifles to operate more like automatics by firing a steady streams of bullets. Such a device was used in the October 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, in which 59 people were killed.

Read more: European gunmakers flood the US with firearms

The Parkland massacre sparked a wave of new gun protests led by students who survived the killing spree

During his NRA speech, Trump also referred to the Paris attack in November 2015, in which 130 people were killed. Trump said the killings had happened in a city with the "toughest gun laws,” and that it would have been a "different story" if an employee of the theater where many of the victims were killed had been carrying a gun.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

rc/bw (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

Donald Trump, NRA double down on arming teachers following Florida school shooting

Trump has said that training teachers to carry guns "would solve the problem instantly" in a school shooting. The NRA backs the plan and has blamed the left and media for "politicizing" last week's shooting in Florida. (22.02.2018)  

US gun control: Congress returns under pressure to act

Multiple proposals have been put forward to battle gun violence as debate rages following a Florida high school shooting. But with the gun lobby flatly rejecting any ban, the question is whether Congress can act. (26.02.2018)  

US students call for end to gun violence on Columbine anniversary

Thousands of students across the US staged a walkout to demand gun reform on the anniversary of the 1999 Columbine High School shooting. The walkouts were spearheaded by the survivors of the February Florida shootings. (20.04.2018)  

European gunmakers flood the US with firearms

While Europeans decry America's gun obsession, European gunmakers have no qualms about selling firearms that are tightly regulated at home to the US. It comes as no surprise to discover where those guns pop up. (14.03.2018)  

Can a group of Florida high school students change America's cycle of gun violence?

One week after the deadly school shooting in Florida, it is too early to tell whether the powerful protests by surviving students will produce a lasting impact. But they are doing a lot of things right. (21.02.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Related content

Symbolbild - Kind mit Pistole

US states launch gun violence research group, bypassing Congress 26.04.2018

A consortium to research gun violence has been launched by six US states and Puerto Rico. Their governors have said expert findings will fill a void left by a 1996 federal ban on such studies.

USA Schüler in den USA demonstrieren für schärferes Waffenrecht

Gun control activists rally as Trump promises minor reform 26.02.2018

The man labelled a coward by US President Donald Trump for failing to confront a school shooter has denied hiding from fire. Meanwhile, gun control activists in Florida have shown no sign of backing down.

USA Anti-Waffen-Demonstration in Fort Lauderdale

After Florida school shooting, thousands demand change at anti-gun rally 17.02.2018

Victims of the recent Florida school shooting have called out politicians for their lack of action after yet another deadly massacre. "Shame on you!" the crowd said to President Trump and the National Rifle Association.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 