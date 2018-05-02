Donald Trump admits to reimbursing lawyer for hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels

US President Donald Trump reversed his position on hush money paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels, admitting in a series of tweets Thursday that he reimbursed his personal lawyer for the payment.

But Trump said money from his presidential campaign was not used to pay off the adult-film star — which could have been a violation of federal law.

Trump said he had reimbursed lawyer Michael Cohen for the $130,000 paid to Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election to buy her silence over an alleged one-night stand with Trump in 2006. He said nondisclosure agreements were "very common among celebrities and people of wealth."

Trump added that the agreement "was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations" made regarding an affair.

Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has filed two lawsuits against the US president

'This is not about sex'

Trump had told reporters last month that he did not know about the payment to Daniels or the source of the money.

The president's tweets on the arrangement with Daniels came after his new legal aide, Rudy Guiliani, said Wednesday Trump reimbursed Cohen for the non-disclosure agreement settled with the porn star.

Guiliani said Trump did not know the details of the arrangement until about 10 days ago. He added that the agreement with Daniels was made for personal reasons in an effort to protect Trump's family.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has filed two lawsuits against the US president: one to get out of a non-disclosure agreement the second for defamation.

Responding to Trump's tweets, Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti told US broadcaster MSNBC that Trump had opened himself up to another possible lawsuit for defamation.

"Our case just got exponentially better," Avenatti said. "This is not about sex ... this is about a cover-up."

ap/sms (Reuters, AP)

