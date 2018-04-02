 Dog suspected of killing two people in Hanover apartment | News | DW | 04.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Dog suspected of killing two people in Hanover apartment

A Staffordshire terrier is suspected of killing a woman and her son inside their apartment in Hanover. The fate of the dog has yet to be decided and it is being kept in an animal shelter.

Deutschland Hannover - Zwei Tote in Wohnanlage entdeckt (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

After an initial investigation on Tuesday, Hanover police suspect the Staffordshire terrier had mauled a 52-year-old woman and her 27-year-old son to death, they said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Emergency services found the lifeless bodies of the two Hanover residents in their apartment in the Gross-Buchholz quarter of the city, police said. The woman's 25-year-old daughter had contacted local authorities after not being able to reach either family member.

Police said the woman and her son had bite marks but were unsure what exactly transpired. Authorities expect more clues as to the cause of death once they receive the autopsy results. Hanover's central crime unit has taken over the investigation.

Authorities will determine whether or not to put the dog to sleep in the coming days. It is currently being kept in an animal shelter in the nearby town of Langenhagen.

Read more: Oh deer: Japan park issues tips as animals nibble tourists

Aggressive nature

Neighbors of the two Hanover residents said the Staffordshire terrier was very aggressive and had to wear a muzzle. There had also been complaints regarding the dog's barking. It also was kept in a cage in the son's room when the couple had visitors to their home.

"When the son wasn't home, the dog was caged in," Galina Petzer, a woman who regularly visited the apartment, told the Hannoverische Algemeine Zeitung. "I never saw the dog. If I was in the apartment, the dog was caged and was barking in the room."

"The owner always had the dog tight on a leash and despite its efforts kept it under control," the newspaper quoted another neighbor as saying.

Authorities in Germany tightened rules on dogs following a large number of attacks on people, including children, in 2000. If the dog is guilty of murdering the two people, authorities will have to put it to sleep.

dv/jm (AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

 

DW recommends

Oh deer: Japan park issues tips as animals nibble tourists

Faced with a growing number of injuries from deer bites, authorities in Japan's Nara Park have issued tips on feeding the hundreds of animals that attract tourists from around the world. (03.04.2018)  

A day at a wildlife hospital

Animals need hospitals too - mainly to treat injuries caused by humans. DW visited GREFA's wildlife hospital in Spain, one of the biggest and most active in Europe. A day with its patients is anything but boring! (29.03.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Tieren Hunderassen

10 dog breeds that originated in Germany 21.03.2018

Could you name 10 off the top of your head? DW walks you through some breeds whose origins are very much German, even if their names might suggest otherwise. They've since become famous around the world.

Bildergalerie Exportschlager Oktoberfest Melbourne

10 dog breeds that originated in Germany 21.03.2018

Could you name 10 off the top of your head? DW walks you through some breeds whose origins are very much German, even if their names might suggest otherwise. They've since become famous around the world.

Berlin 1964 Martin Luther King an der Berliner Mauer

Germany remembers Martin Luther King 50 years after his death 03.04.2018

The revered American civil rights leader had numerous connections to Germany and profoundly influenced the formerly divided country, both East and West. DW looks back at Martin Luther King 50 years on from his death.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 