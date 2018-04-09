 Do you enjoy making music? | Euromaxx | DW | 13.04.2018
Euromaxx

Do you enjoy making music?

In the series "Music Makers" Euromaxx turned the spotlight on a number of instrument builders. We asked you to send in a picture of your favorite musical instrument. Find out if you won the drawing here.

DW Collage Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion (DW)

A lot of people sent in pictures of themselves and their favorite musical instrument. A big thank you to everyone who participated! From all of the entries, one lucky participant will receive a watch designed exclusively for Euromaxx.

DW Gewinnerin Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion (Andrea Alanis)

The winner of our drawing is Andrea Alanis from Mexico. Congratulations!

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Musikinstrumente


 

