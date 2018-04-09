Do you enjoy making music?

In the series "Music Makers" Euromaxx turned the spotlight on a number of instrument builders. We asked you to send in a picture of your favorite musical instrument. Find out if you won the drawing here.
A lot of people sent in pictures of themselves and their favorite musical instrument. A big thank you to everyone who participated! From all of the entries, one lucky participant will receive a watch designed exclusively for Euromaxx.
The winner of our drawing is Andrea Alanis from Mexico. Congratulations!