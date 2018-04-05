 Do you enjoy making music? | Euromaxx | DW | 06.04.2018
Euromaxx

Do you enjoy making music?

From guitars to gongs, our Euromaxx series is all about making music. How about you, do you play a musical instrument?

DW Euromaxx Zuschaueraktion Musikinstrumente

In our week-long series "Music Makers" Euromaxx will present instrument builders and their creations. Do you play an instrument yourself? Or do you like to produce sounds on less conventional objects or surfaces? What’s your favorite way to make music?

Send us a photo of yourself and your favorite musical instrument. Just upload the picture onto our website. As a token of our appreciation, all entries will be included in a drawing for a watch designed exclusively for Euromaxx.

The deadline is Friday, 13 April 2018, 12:00 UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!

 

Conditions of participation

The following conditions shall apply to all contests, quizzes, and games. (21.10.2015)  

