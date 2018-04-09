Dinosaurs up for auction in Paris

For those who have dreamt of owning their own dinosaur, the fantasy could soon become a reality. The skeletons of an Allosaurus and a Diplodocus are up for auction.
Two dinosaur skeletons were up for grabs in Paris on Wednesday, in an auction that could see bidders take home a large piece of history.
The skeletons of an Allosaurus and a Diplodocus were to go under the hammer in a "Natural History" auction at French auction house Binoche et Giquello in Paris.
Read more: Field guides of the extinct: Princeton brings dinosaurs, prehistoric mammals to life
There are 87 natural artefacts for bidders to drop their pennies on, including snake skeletons, ammonites, starfish, shells, and a taxidermied crocodile.
"The fossil market is no longer just for scientists," said Iacopo Briano of Binoche et Giquello.
The Allosaurus, which is considered "small" at 3.8 meters (12.5 feet) long, is expected to fetch up to €650,000, while the Diplodocus has a guide price of €450,000 to €500,000, despite being 12 meters long from nose to tail.
Carnivores such as the Allosaurus often fetch more than herbivores.
Read more: 'The dinosaurs were a little bit unlucky'
Another huge theropod skeleton is expected to fetch up to €1.5 million ($1.84 million) when it goes up for auction in June.
Hot competition
Read more: If it has a bill like a duck and walks like an ostrich — it's a dinosaur
"For the last two or three years the Chinese have become interested in palaeontology and have been looking for big specimens of dinosaurs found on their soil, for their museums or even for individuals," Briano said.
New bidders have to compete against big multinational corporations as well as rich Europeans and Americans, who have been the "traditional" buyers in the past, Briano added.
Read more: T. rex was no Usain Bolt, say scientists
In 1997, McDonald's and Walt Disney contributed to a total of $8.36 million (€6.75 million) to buy the world's most complete and best preserved Tyrannosaurus rex, named Sue, for the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.
Around five dinosaur skeletons go to auction around the world each year.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Dippy, an iconic skeleton of the dinosaur Diplodocus, which had graced the entrance hall of the UK's Natural History Museum for 112 years, has set off on a UK-wide tour. It's meant to highlight biodiversity in Britain. (09.02.2018)
Think dust cooled the planet, and that's why the dinosaurs were obliterated? The author of a new study sheds light - or rather darkness - on how the sulfur-rich Yucatan peninsula helped deliver the death knell. (14.02.2017)
Until now, the consensus about Tyrannosaurus rex is that it could run at similar speeds to today's Olympians. A new study shows that the Cretaceous carnivore's bones would have buckled under the strain. (19.07.2017)
A fossil dug up and smuggled in the early 1990s by Chinese farmers has finally revealed its secrets. A fossilized embryo shows what was inside the giant dinosaur eggs that were sold all over the wolrd. (10.05.2017)
Vandals have taken a hammer to a 115 million year-old dinosaur footprint at a world renowned site in Australia, with officials Wednesday slamming the "sad and callous" act. (20.12.2017)
This mashup of a creature was indisputably a carnivore with croc-like teeth and razor-sharp claws. Paleontologists have said it roamed the earth some 75 million years ago in present-day Mongolia. (06.12.2017)
A field guide for dinosaurs and prehistoric mammals? It's not as if you're going to bump into them in the high street. But you'll want to know them if you see them. DW talks to Princeton editor Robert Kirk. (10.12.2016)