Dinosaurs up for auction in Paris

Two dinosaur skeletons were up for grabs in Paris on Wednesday, in an auction that could see bidders take home a large piece of history.

The skeletons of an Allosaurus and a Diplodocus were to go under the hammer in a "Natural History" auction at French auction house Binoche et Giquello in Paris.

Read more: Field guides of the extinct: Princeton brings dinosaurs, prehistoric mammals to life

A scientific consultant assembles the bones of a Diplodocus

There are 87 natural artefacts for bidders to drop their pennies on, including snake skeletons, ammonites, starfish, shells, and a taxidermied crocodile.

"The fossil market is no longer just for scientists," said Iacopo Briano of Binoche et Giquello.

The Allosaurus, which is considered "small" at 3.8 meters (12.5 feet) long, is expected to fetch up to €650,000, while the Diplodocus has a guide price of €450,000 to €500,000, despite being 12 meters long from nose to tail.

Carnivores such as the Allosaurus often fetch more than herbivores.

Read more: 'The dinosaurs were a little bit unlucky'

Another huge theropod skeleton is expected to fetch up to €1.5 million ($1.84 million) when it goes up for auction in June.

A scientific consultant assembles the skeleton of a Diplodocus that is up for auction

Hot competition

Read more: If it has a bill like a duck and walks like an ostrich — it's a dinosaur

"For the last two or three years the Chinese have become interested in palaeontology and have been looking for big specimens of dinosaurs found on their soil, for their museums or even for individuals," Briano said.

New bidders have to compete against big multinational corporations as well as rich Europeans and Americans, who have been the "traditional" buyers in the past, Briano added.

Read more: T. rex was no Usain Bolt, say scientists

In 1997, McDonald's and Walt Disney contributed to a total of $8.36 million (€6.75 million) to buy the world's most complete and best preserved Tyrannosaurus rex, named Sue, for the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago.

Around five dinosaur skeletons go to auction around the world each year.

Watch video 01:52 Share Why were dinosaurs so big? Send Facebook Google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink http://p.dw.com/p/2as1o Why were dinosaurs so big?

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.