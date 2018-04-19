 Diaz-Canel takes over from Raul Castro as Cuba′s president | News | DW | 19.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Diaz-Canel takes over from Raul Castro as Cuba's president

The Cuban revolution "will carry on," Cuba's new president Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez said after succeeding Raul Castro at the post. Castro is set to mentor Diaz-Canel and remain the leader of the Communist Party.

Miguel Diaz-Canel giving his inagural speech in Havana (picture-alliance/Xinhua News Agency/J. Hernandez)

Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez was named the new president of Cuba on Thursday, marking a generational shift for the island long ruled by Fidel Castro and his younger brother Raul.

In his inaugural speech, however, the 57-year-old Diaz-Canel praised the revolutionaries of the Castro generation.

The communist revolution in Cuba "carries on and will carry on," he said.

The relatively unknown Diaz-Canel previously served as a minister of higher education and vice-president. In a video leaked to the media last year, he notably defended Cuba's academics and bloggers from criticism from the party hardliners, but also pledged to silence certain media outlets and labeled some European embassies as outposts of subversion.

Raul Castro handpicked Diaz-Canel to become his successor, and the decision was recently confirmed by Cuba's rubber-stamp parliament, the National Assembly, with 99.83 percent of the vote. In state-run media, Diaz-Canel is presented as a loyal and stable leader ready to provide continuity to the Communist-ruled island.
Read more: What's in store for Cuba after the Castros?

Cuba's President Raul Castro and First Vice-President Miguel Diaz-Canel arrive for a session of the National Assembly in Havana (Reuters/Cubadebate/I. Perez)

Raul Castro (center left) picked Diaz-Canel (right) as his successor

Cuba still 'needs' Raul Castro

Addressing the parliament on Thursday, Diaz-Canel lauded his predecessor Raul Castro. The 86-year-old younger brother of the late Fidel Castro is set to hold on to power by remaining the head of the Communist Party, at least until his scheduled retirement in 2021.

"I confirm to this assembly that Raul Castro, as first secretary of the Communist Party, will lead the decisions about the future of the country," Diaz-Canel told the National Assembly. "Cuba needs him, providing ideas and proposals for the revolutionary cause, orienting and alerting us about any error or deficiency, teaching us, and always ready to confront imperialism."
Watch video 01:16

Miguel Diaz-Canal expected to continue Castro legacy

Castro's jab at Trump

In turn, Raul Castro said he expected Diaz-Canel to take over as Communist Party head in 2021.

"From that point on, I will be just another soldier defending this revolution," said Castro, who fought alongside his brother Fidel to bring down dictator Fulgencio Batista in 1959.

Castro also gave a vision for Diaz-Canel's future, saying he believed Diaz-Canel would serve two five-year terms as president. After the terms expire in 2028, Diaz-Canel should use his other position as the head of the Communist party to guide his own successor before stepping down in 2031.

Raul Castro also commented on the halting thaw between Cuba and the US, saying that Donald Trump's election victory set bilateral ties back again. The backslide is characterized by an aggressive and threatening tone, he said.

Previously, the US said it had no intention to change its policies towards the island.

"The United States has no expectation that the Cuban people will see any greater freedoms under Castro's handpicked successor," a White House spokeswoman said.
Watch video 02:09

Cuba: Is Castro's likely successor a reformer?

dj/msh (AP, dpa, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

New leader in Cuba: What's in store after the Castros?

Analysts say little will change as Miguel Diaz-Canel takes over the presidency in Cuba. The country's economy is in desperate need of reform and US-Cuba relations are on the rocks after a brief honeymoon. (19.04.2018)  

Cuba vote marks final chapter of Castro legacy

Cubans have voted to select a new parliament, the penultimate step in picking Raul Castro's successor. Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel is expected to take over, ending the Castro family's six decades in power. (12.03.2018)  

Cuba marks anniversary of Fidel Castro's death

Cubans are beginning a week of vigils to mark one year since revolutionary leader Fidel Castro died. The anniversary comes on the eve of an election cycle that will see his brother, Raul, step down as president. (25.11.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cuba: Is Castro's likely successor a reformer?  

Miguel Diaz-Canal expected to continue Castro legacy  

Related content

Miguel Diaz-Canal set to become Cuban president 19.04.2018

For years, Diaz-Canal, a loyal follower of the Communist party has been preparing to lead Cuba. Raul Castro will keep his position as party chairman.

Bildergalerie Kuba Fidel Castro Raul Castro

Opinion: Cuba without Castro — a new start in Havana? 19.04.2018

It is a historic moment for Cuba: the end of the Castro era. But despite the change in power, people in the country are under no illusions that their problems will disappear, writes Yoani Sanchez.

Miguel Diaz-Canal expected to continue Castro legacy 19.04.2018

The Castro era Castro may be coming to an end, but the Cuba they built remains largely unchanged. Cubans expect the new president to continue his predecessor’s legacy of slowly modernizing the communist country.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 