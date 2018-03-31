Deutsche Post defends voter microtargeting data practice

Deutsche Post has denied selling personal data to political parties, insisting that it follows data protection laws. Newspaper Bild had made the claims on Sunday, implicating two major parties, the CDU and the FDP.
Deutsche Post subsidiary Deutsche Post Direkt has rejected claims that it "flogged" client microtargeting data to clients, including German political parties like the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Free Democrats (FDP).
The Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that the two parties had bought "more than a billion" pieces of personal data about potential voters from the subsidiary, which offers targeted mailing concepts to its clients.
Read more: CDU, SPD, Greens use big data to target Bundestag voters
Deutsche Post insists that it never sells details of addresses or individual "households," but that the data it offers to clients – which it calls microcells - are based on "a standard of 6.6 households" to work out "statistical probabilities." The company stresses that it adheres to Germany's strict data protection laws.
CDU, FDP defend practice
Bild reported that Deutsche Post had been selling voter data to political parties since 2005 and that the CDU and the FDP had spent "five-figure sums" on acquiring such data in the run-up to the German national elections last September.
The CDU confirmed that it bought data from Deutsche Post to help with door-to-door campaigning. The data were completely anonymized, the party said in a statement, insisting that "all of the CDU's digital activities are subject to the relevant data protection regulations."
Read more: Opinion: Germany should not look to the US for campaign tips
The FDP chimed in, saying that it only used anonymized data in its election campaign. FDP politician Marco Buschmann said on Facebook that the data the party bought from Deutsche Post "merely indicates a probability, where we might find a voter leaning towards the FDP."
Microtargeting restricted
The practice of buying data to customize election campaigns is not new, but the practice of microtargeting, where data is mined to target individuals, is restricted in Germany due to strict EU privacy regulations.
Parties have, however, targeted certain groups; the CDU's conservative sister party, the CSU, has reached out to the mostly conservative Russian community in Germany, the FDP tried to appeal to voters who use Netflix with a special ad campaign.
Following the data scandal involving Facebook and UK firm Cambridge Analytica, Hamburg's data protection officer, Johannes Caspar, said the "use of microtargeting for election campaign purposes, both offline and online" had to be re-evaluated as political parties "are surely not meant to manipulate voters" by intransparent means.
ng/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)
DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The social network has said the changes will give users more control over their data. Among the measures is a new privacy shortcut menu that will allow people to quickly increase the security of an account. (28.03.2018)
The Christian Democrats and Social Democrats are going door-to-door collecting voter information. They are hoping to gain access to the electorate in a way that was once unthinkable under Germany's strict privacy laws. (26.08.2017)
German elections are outdated and boring. And, as an American expat living in Berlin, Amien Essif couldn't be more grateful. (13.09.2017)