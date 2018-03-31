 Deutsche Post defends voter microtargeting data practice | News | DW | 02.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Deutsche Post defends voter microtargeting data practice

Deutsche Post has denied selling personal data to political parties, insisting that it follows data protection laws. Newspaper Bild had made the claims on Sunday, implicating two major parties, the CDU and the FDP.

CDU app for door-to-door campaigning (DW)

CDU politicians used an app for their door-to-door campaigning

Deutsche Post subsidiary Deutsche Post Direkt has rejected claims that it "flogged" client microtargeting data to clients, including German political parties like the Christian Democrats (CDU) and the Free Democrats (FDP).

The Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that the two parties had bought "more than a billion" pieces of personal data about potential voters from the subsidiary, which offers targeted mailing concepts to its clients.

Read more: CDU, SPD, Greens use big data to target Bundestag voters

Deutsche Post insists that it never sells details of addresses or individual "households," but that the data it offers to clients – which it calls microcells - are based on "a standard of 6.6 households" to work out "statistical probabilities." The company stresses that it adheres to Germany's strict data protection laws.

CDU, FDP defend practice

Bild reported that Deutsche Post had been selling voter data to political parties since 2005 and that the CDU and the FDP had spent "five-figure sums" on acquiring such data in the run-up to the German national elections last September.

  • Glasses with Facebook logo reflected on lenses

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    The faces behind the scandal

    Facebook has been slammed for failing to protect the data of more than 50 million users. Their data was used to further conservative political projects, including Brexit and Donald Trump's presidential victory. From a former White House strategist to a Canadian whistle blower, here are the people involved in what some are describing as Facebook's largest data breach.

  • Christopher Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica whistleblower

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Whistleblower who hacked Facebook

    A 28-year-old Canadian data analytics expert first blew the whistle on the scandal to Britain’s Observer newspaper. Christopher Wylie claims he set up the project for Cambridge Analytica and helped forge links with Donald Trump’s campaign team. He revealed that millions of Facebook profiles were hijacked to influence the election. CA says Wylie has been "misrepresenting himself and the company."

  • Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Cambridge Analytica boss suspended

    Cambridge Analytica CEO, Alexander Nix, was one of several senior executives filmed by an undercover reporter from Britain's Channel 4. Nix claimed credit for Donald Trump's 2016 electoral victory. He also said his political consultancy could feed untraceable messages on social media. Executives bragged that the firm could use misinformation, bribery and even prostitutes to help win elections.

  • Dr Aleksandr Kogan, University of Cambridge

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Psychology academic behind Facebook app

    A Moldovan-born Cambridge University researcher developed a personality app that harvested the personal data of 30 million Facebook users. Aleksandr Kogan said he passed the information to Cambridge Analytica, under assurances that what he was doing was legal. But now he says the research firm and Facebook are scapegoating him over the scandal.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Facebook boss was 'deceived' over data use

    Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized for waiting for four days to respond to the scandal. His social media network claims to be the victim of the whole saga, insisting it was unaware of the how the data was being used. Still, Zuckerberg has been summoned by the British and European parliaments, while US consumer regulators have launched an investigation into the firm's use of personal data.

  • Donald Trump and Stephen Bannon

    Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

    Trump strategist with Cambridge links

    Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon helped develop the populist, anti-Washington message that helped the billionaire win the White House. A founding member of right-wing outlet Breitbart News, Bannon is a former board member of Cambridge Analytica and brought in wealthy businessman Robert Mercer as a financial backer. He left the White House last August and Trump has since cut him off.

    Author: Nik Martin


The CDU confirmed that it bought data from Deutsche Post to help with door-to-door campaigning. The data were completely anonymized, the party said in a statement, insisting that "all of the CDU's digital activities are subject to the relevant data protection regulations."

Read more: Opinion: Germany should not look to the US for campaign tips

The FDP chimed in, saying that it only used anonymized data in its election campaign. FDP politician Marco Buschmann said on Facebook that the data the party bought from Deutsche Post "merely indicates a probability, where we might find a voter leaning towards the FDP."

Microtargeting restricted

The practice of buying data to customize election campaigns is not new, but the practice of microtargeting, where data is mined to target individuals, is restricted in Germany due to strict EU privacy regulations.

Parties have, however, targeted certain groups; the CDU's conservative sister party, the CSU, has reached out to the mostly conservative Russian community in Germany, the FDP tried to appeal to voters who use Netflix with a special ad campaign.

Following the data scandal involving Facebook and UK firm Cambridge Analytica, Hamburg's data protection officer, Johannes Caspar, said the "use of microtargeting for election campaign purposes, both offline and online" had to be re-evaluated as political parties "are surely not meant to manipulate voters" by intransparent means.

ng/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Watch video 01:59

Security experts: businesses need to do more to protect customer data

 

DW recommends

Facebook to change privacy controls amid data scandal outcry

The social network has said the changes will give users more control over their data. Among the measures is a new privacy shortcut menu that will allow people to quickly increase the security of an account. (28.03.2018)  

CDU, SPD and Greens use big data to target Bundestag voters

The Christian Democrats and Social Democrats are going door-to-door collecting voter information. They are hoping to gain access to the electorate in a way that was once unthinkable under Germany's strict privacy laws. (26.08.2017)  

Opinion: Germany should not look to US for campaign tips

German elections are outdated and boring. And, as an American expat living in Berlin, Amien Essif couldn't be more grateful. (13.09.2017)  

Deutsche Post sold voter microtargeting data to CDU and FDP

Deutsche Post sold client microtargeting data to the Christian Democrats and Free Democrats before the 2017 elections. Is this a scandal along the lines of Cambridge Analytica in the US? That depends on whom you ask. (01.04.2018)  

A history of Germany's coalition governments

Only once has federal Germany been ruled by a single party with a parliamentary majority. Coalitions are therefore the norm. DW looks at the various governing combinations that have presided in the Bundestag. (15.12.2017)  

Who's who in the Cambridge Analytica scandal?

Following revelations that Facebook user data was swiped to help influence the US election, five men are under the spotlight. As those linked to the scandal continue to trade blame, DW looks at what role each one played. (21.03.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Made in Germany - The Business Magazine  

Security experts: businesses need to do more to protect customer data  

Related content

Deutschland Deutsche Post Zentrale in Bonn

Deutsche Post sold voter microtargeting data to CDU and FDP 01.04.2018

Deutsche Post sold client microtargeting data to the Christian Democrats and Free Democrats before the 2017 elections. Is this a scandal along the lines of Cambridge Analytica in the US? That depends on whom you ask.

Berlin Angela Merkel & Frank-Walter Steinmeier | Übergabe Entlassungsurkunde

German President Steinmeier proposes Merkel as chancellor 05.03.2018

After months of political upheaval, Chancellor Angela Merkel is now set for the final step before her fourth term. Merkel told the press Monday morning that many issues required the government to "start working soon."

Deutschland Schreiber von CDU und SPD und gebrochener Bundesadler Politaffäre Edathy

Opinion: German coalition talks, a tale of success and reluctance 12.01.2018

The CDU/CSU and the SPD can get along. But they don't want to, which makes things so difficult. The German president can take credit for pushing progress towards a new government, writes DW's Christoph Strack.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 