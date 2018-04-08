 Deutsche Bank′s new CEO wants return to ′hunter′s mentality′ | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 09.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Deutsche Bank's new CEO wants return to 'hunter's mentality'

Deutsche Bank's newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Christian Sewing, has told staff he wants to scrutinize the lender's investment banking arm and push through painful reforms whenever needed.

Christian Sewing (Imago/H. Förster)

In an open letter to Deutsche Bank's roughly 100,000 employees, the lender's newly appointed CEO, Christian Sewing, said Monday he intended to take a close look at the operations at the lender's investment bank.

"We know that we have to bring about change in our profit, cost and capital structure," he said in the letter. "We will have to make a thorough analysis to find how best to position ourselves in a challenging market environment."

Sewing indicated that Deutsche Bank would aim to strengthen some of its businesses, while completely withdrawing from others where profitability could not be maintained.

He added that the management would no longer accept that cost and profit targets were being permanently missed. Sewing said it would not be tolerated if adjusted costs would exceed €23 billion ($28 billion) this year.

He said that setbacks of the kind witnessed in the final quarter of last year must not be repeated.

Profitability in focus

Sewing told staff that Germany's largest lender had to come up with a sounder strategy aimed at securing more profits medium- and long-term.

"Talking about our earnings, we have to regain our former hunter's mentality," he said, adding that the bar for this had to be raised in all of the lender's business areas.

Sewing said it stood to reason that the bank had to return to profitability as soon as possible, everything else, he added, was not negotiable.

On Sunday, Christian Sewing replaced former CEO John Cryan, effective immediately, over the lender's continuous problems concerning its performance and strategic orientation.

Investors welcomed the management reshuffle, sending Deutsche's shares up by over 3 percent in early-morning trading on Monday.
Watch video 01:35

Deutsche Bank says worst is over (2017)

hg/ap (Reuters, dpa)

DW recommends

Opinion: Deutsche Bank — the decline of an icon

Once again, Deutsche Bank has a new man at the helm. Once again, it’s hoped that his appointment will make everything better. The task he is facing? Nothing less than staving off collapse, says DW's Henrik Böhme. (09.04.2018)  

Deutsche Bank names Christian Sewing new CEO

Sewing takes the helm of Germany's largest lender at a time of losses and legal troubles. The 47-year-old German will replace British-born John Cryan. (09.04.2018)  

Saving Deutsche Bank: a tall order

After John Cryan's ouster, Germany’s biggest lender is getting a new boss. Who is the new man Christian Sewing and will he be able to restore Deutsche Bank’s dismal international reputation? (09.04.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Deutsche Bank says worst is over (2017)  

Related content

Deutschland Christian Sewing

Deutsche Bank names Christian Sewing new CEO 08.04.2018

Sewing takes the helm of Germany's largest lender at a time of losses and legal troubles. The 47-year-old German will replace British-born John Cryan.

Bilanz Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank VP Christian Sewing set to take over as CEO 08.04.2018

Deutsche Bank (DB) is expected to oust British CEO John Cryan and replace him with the German head of the private and commercial banking division. Germany's biggest lender has experienced three years of losses.

Bilanz Deutsche Bank

Saving Deutsche Bank: a tall order 09.04.2018

After John Cryan's ouster, Germany’s biggest lender is getting a new boss. Who is the new man Christian Sewing, and will he be able to restore Deutsche Bank’s dismal international reputation?

Helena Humphrey interviews Sascha Steffen

Helena Humphrey interviews Sascha Steffen, from the Frankfurt School of Finance, on Deutsche Bank's new CEO. 

04.2015 DW Business Sendungslogo

The week in review

A quick rundown of business events of the week 

The week in review  