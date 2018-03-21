 Denmark to build fence on German border to keep out deadly swine | News | DW | 22.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Denmark to build fence on German border to keep out deadly swine

A Danish minister said he doesn't "want to take any chances" concerning the threat from across the southern border. The government cited the spread of a deadly virus in eastern Europe in making its decision.

Border between Denmark and Germany (picture-alliance/Ritzau Scanpix/C. Fisker)

The Danish-German border

Denmark will build a 70-kilometer (44-mile) fence along its southern border with Germany to keep out wild boars infected with a deadly African swine fever, the government said on Thursday.

The virus that causes the fever is harmless to humans and other animals, but it is fatal to farm pigs. There is no vaccine against the disease.

Read more: Germany announces new hunting rules to combat African swine flu

Securing Scandinavian swine

An outbreak in Denmark would force the country to temporarily stop all pork exports to non-EU countries and halt exports from the affected area to other EU countries, the government said.

"I don't want to take any chances. We face a risk to exports that are annually worth 11 billion kroner ($1.8 billion, €1.5 billion)," said Minister for Environment and Food Esben Lunde Larsen, referring to non-EU exports.
Watch video 02:34

Poland's devastating swine fever

The country's total exports of pigs and pork are worth about 30 million kroner.

There has not been a reported case in Denmark, but the virus has been spreading throughout eastern Europe, according to the Environment Ministry.

Read more: Wild boars terrorize northern German city of Heide

Poland considers own fence

The decision to build the fence was part of a deal between the center-right Liberal Party, which rules as a minority government, and its ally, the Danish People's Party. The two parties together form a parliamentary majority.

The deal, which still requires parliamentary approval, would also increase monetary fines for illegal food imports and inadequate cleansing of animal transport vehicles.

Germany eased regulations in February to allow hunters to hunt wild boar year-round in an effort to combat the disease's spread.

Poland is also reportedly weighing up whether to build a fence on its eastern border.

German high-speed train grinds to a halt for a sounder of swine
Watch video 03:42

On the menu: wild boar with mushrooms

amp/kl (Reuters, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany announces new hunting rules to combat African swine flu

Berlin is set to drop rules regulating the time of the year when hunters can shoot wild boars. The government hopes to prevent the spread of a virus that can be devastating to livestock populations. (21.02.2018)  

German high-speed train grinds to a halt for a sounder of swine

A long-held stereotype of Germans is their punctual public transport and efficient engineering. Last night, one train dealt that reputation an unexpected blow. (15.11.2017)  

Wild boars terrorize northern German city of Heide

Germany's wild boars can be dangerous when they enter urban areas. Residents from Heide, a small northern German town, found that out for themselves on Friday morning. (20.10.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Poland's devastating swine fever  

On the menu: wild boar with mushrooms  

Related content

Ostrich Farm in Rülzheim

Germany's taste for home-grown ostrich 22.12.2016

Germany is Europe's biggest importer of ostrich - and even farms its own. But are the big birds a healthy, sustainable alternative to more traditional meat? And how do the African giants manage harsh European winters?

Deutschland Niedersachsen Hühnerbesitzer Ralf-Wigand Usbeck

The joy of renting chickens in Germany 28.04.2016

People routinely rent cars, houses and DVDs - but what about chickens, bees and rabbits? They're all for rent in Germany these days.

Deutschland Wacken Open Air - Hauptbühne bei Nacht

New stage, sound and beer pipeline at world's largest heavy metal festival Wacken 31.07.2017

The 1,800-person village of Wacken in northern Germany will soon be welcoming 80,000 metalheads and 160 bands for three days of headbanging and beer. Here's what's new at this year's festival.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 