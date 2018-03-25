 Deniz Yücel thanks supporters | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 25.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Deniz Yücel thanks supporters

In his first public appearance since he was released from prison, journalist Deniz Yücel has thanked his supporters. But his ordeal may not yet be over, as his trial in Turkey looks set to start in the summer.

Deniz Yücel at the event in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

In his first public appearance since he was released from prison five weeks ago, German-Turkish journalist, Deniz Yücel, has publically thanked his supporters at an event in Berlin. "The fact that there were people standing up for me — that contributed a great deal to my well-being," he said, describing the difficulty of being held in solitary confinement. "I'm alright. Really," he told supporters.

Read more: Journalist Deniz Yücel returns to Germany after release from Turkish prison

Yücel with his wife at the event in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Yücel publicly thanked and hugged his wife, Dilek

"Even if they want to bring you down, take away your pen and paper, you can still find a way to go on," Yücel said. The guests at the sold-out event greeted Yücel with lengthy applause and a standing ovation. The theme of the evening, which was organized by the initiative "Free Deniz," was "To Freedom."

The initiative also held numerous solidarity events during Yücel's year of imprisonment. "The motorcades that were organized for me were not for nothing. I don't know whether Erdogan noticed them, but they certainly helped me," he said.

Read more: Opinion: Deniz Yücel's release is no reason for complacency

Yücel thanked his lawyer, Veysel Ok, and his wife, Dilek, both of whom he hugged on stage. He also explained that writing had helped him find the strength to keep going. And he read out sections of his recent book, "We are not here for fun," which he penned in prison, secretly writing his text on the blank pages of an edition of "The Little Prince."

Yücel on stage at the event with his lawyer (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Stache)

Yücel, and his lawyer, Veysel Ok, addressed the sold-out event

Although he was released in February, his trial in Turkey is set to start in the summer. A date has not yet been set. He is charged with "inciting the people to hatred and hostility" and writing "propaganda for terrorist organization." The Turkish public prosecutor is demanding Yücel be given 18 years imprisonment. It is not clear whether Yücel will be present for the trial.

Yücel also remembered the more than one hundred Turkish journalists who are still behind bars.

Read more: ​​After Yücel, Germany looks to others detained in Turkey

cl/ng (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Watch video 26:00

Deniz Yücel is free: What game is Turkey playing?

DW recommends

After Yücel, Germany looks to others detained in Turkey

There are still five German citizens or dual nationals sitting in Turkish prisons on legally dubious charges, according to Berlin. Ankara has been accused of using terror charges to crack down on political opposition. (18.02.2018)  

Journalist Deniz Yücel returns to Germany after release from Turkish prison

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel has returned to Germany after spending more than a year in a Turkish prison, jailed without charges. His release comes as six fellow journalists were sentenced to life in prison. (16.02.2018)  

Opinion: Deniz Yücel's release is no reason for complacency

Despite the celebrations over the release of German journalist Deniz Yücel, we must not forget that well over 100 journalists are still in prison in Turkey, writes DW's editor-in-chief Ines Pohl. (16.02.2018)  

WWW links

http://www.dw.com/en/newsletter-registration/a-15718229  

Audios and videos on the topic

Deniz Yücel is free: What game is Turkey playing?  

Related content

Türkei Istanbul Freilassung Deniz Yücel

German journalist Deniz Yücel released from jail in Turkey - lawyer 16.02.2018

Deniz Yücel, a German journalist who had been in jail in Turkey for a year, has left the country. Berlin welcomed the news, but warned that other reporters, among them Germans, remain in detention.

Deniz Yücel frei - Autokorso in Hamburg

Journalist Deniz Yücel returns to Germany after release from Turkish prison 16.02.2018

German-Turkish journalist Deniz Yücel has returned to Germany after spending more than a year in a Turkish prison, jailed without charges. His release comes as six fellow journalists were sentenced to life in prison.

Deniz Yücel, Demonstration gegen in der Türkei inhaftierte Journalisten

A timeline of the year Deniz Yücel spent in Erdogan's prisons in Turkey 16.02.2018

On Valentine's Day 2017, a journalist from Germany's Die Welt reported to Turkish police for questioning. Things unraveled quickly: Deniz Yücel spent the next year behind bars, without charge.