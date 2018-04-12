 Demand for animal feed threatens a tropical paradise | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 17.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Environment

Demand for animal feed threatens a tropical paradise

Fertile soil and an incredible array of exotic fruit, vegetables and spices made Thailand a land of plenty. But as demand for meat there grows, industrialized farming practices are threatening this tropical paradise.

Watch video 06:05

The push towards organic farming in Thailand

Project goal: Promoting sustainable and climate-friendly production and consumption as forests are cleared for maize crops.
Project implementation: Staff are advising the Thai government, as well as consumers, and are helping to establish sustainable manufacture and supply chains. 
Project size: Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines. In Thailand, staff are active in two model regions, Chiang Mai and Nan, where they want to reach 200 homes. 
Project financing: Nearly €4 million ($4.9 million) for three countries over three years (2017 to 2020) as part of the International Climate Initiative (IKI). Around €1 million is going to Thailand.
Project partners: Thai environment and agriculture ministries; World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is leading the project.

Thailand is one of the biggest poultry exporters in the world. That means there's a huge demand for corn feed. The country's maize farmers are increasingly switching to monocultures to keep up, but that quickly exhausts the soil. Now, farmers are also using chemical fertilizers or are clearing forests to make way for new farmland to keep the harvest coming. Environment organization WWF is helping farmers in two pilot areas to find alternatives in cultivating maize, in the hope of halting the destruction of the local ecosystem.

A film by Florian Nusch

WWW links

IKI project information

Audios and videos on the topic

The push towards organic farming in Thailand  

Related content

Thailand: Swapping Meat for Forest 13.04.2018

Thailand is one of the major exporters of meat - at the expense of the environment: fodder corn plantations leach out the soil and destroy the environment. More and more farmers are now turning to sustainable mining methods that can be even more profitable.

Bildergalerie Nashörner

Don't convert Africa's savanna to agricultural land 15.11.2017

The African Development Bank has proposed developing the continent's 400 million hectares of cultivatable savanna lands, but guest writers Sam Dindi and Esther Ngumbi explain the potential environmental impact.

Global Ideas, Sojafeld in Bayern

Germany, land of blooming soy fields? 25.10.2017

Whether as tofu or through meat, we all eat a lot of soy. To ensure future cultivation of the bean in Germany, scientists are trying to harden it against the cold.

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Australien | Black Saturday Buschfeuer 2009 in Victoria (Getty Images)

Black Saturday

Bushfires in Australia, a fact of life. 

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - eco@africa presenter Sharon Momanyi (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On this week's show: solar energy without sun, Manta rays in Mozambique and teaching conservation one click at a time. 