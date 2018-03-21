Deadly ′Islamic State′ hostage situation in France | News | DW | 23.03.2018

French police gunned down the man who had taken hostages in a supermarket in the southern town of Trebes on Friday, according to the French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb. The attacker had killed a man in the nearby town of Carcassonne and at least two more at the supermarket, the authorities said

Previously, multiple sources reported that man had claimed allegiance to the "Islamic State" militia. According to an anonymous source cited by French broadcaster BFM TV, the attacker was requesting the release of Salah Abdeslam, the prime suspect for the 2015 Paris attacks that claimed 130 lives.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, however, Gerard Collomb described the attacker a "small-time" drug dealer and a petty criminal.

"The gendarmes came very, very quickly to ensure a much greater massacre didn't happen," he said. He also added the attacker acted alone.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots coming from the area. Before entering the supermarket, the attacker fired six shots at police officers who were on their way back from a run in the nearby town of Carcassonne, according to the head of SGP Police-FO union Yves Lefebvre. One police officer sustained a shoulder injury, but the injury was not serious, Lefebvre said.

Another union representative, Bruno Bartocetti, said the attacker also shot dead a person in Carcassonne before stealing the victim's car. BFM reported that another person was injured in the incident.

The southern town of Trebes is located some 100 kilometers (60 miles) southeast of Toulouse.

Read more: France marks three years since Charlie Hebdo attack

One security source who asked not to be named told French news agency AFP that a man "entered the Super U supermarket at around 11.15 a.m. and shots were heard." The source also divulged that "most of the employees and customers of the Super U managed to flee."

One of the shoppers told FranceInfo radio that some of the people had taken refuge in a cold room.

"A man shouted and fired several times. I saw a cold-room door, I asked people to come and take shelter," said the woman identified as Carole. "We were ten, and we stayed an hour. There were more gunshots and we went out the back door."

Local authorities have closed off the area to the public. French Prime Minister Edouard Charles Philippe described the situation as "very serious....all the information we have as I speak lead us to think that this would be a terrorist act." French counterterrorism prosecutors have been put in charge of the investigation.

Police operation was underway at the Trebes' supermarket

President Emmanuel Macron has sent Interior Minister Gerard Collomb to Trebes while special forces from Toulous were deployed to the scene. Further reinforcements were reportedly deployed from Paris.

Read more: Two years after Bataclan terrorist attacks France 'must forget'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed her condolances to the victims of the Friday attack.

"When it comes to terror threats, we are standing with France," she said, according to the statement posted by her spokesman Steffen Seibert. "Wherever we can provide help and support, we wil do so."

France has suffered a spate of terror attacks since 2015. Although Macron ended a state of emergency that had been in place since then, many of its provisions were enshrined into laws that left wide-rangings possibilities to prevent further attacks.

France's new anti-terror law explained Restriction of movement People with links to terrorist organizations can be forbidden from leaving their town or city of residence and required to report to police. They can also be banned from specified places. This is a toning down of the emergency law, which allowed partial house arrest. Its provisions were used not just against suspected terrorists, but also to ban suspected radical leftists from demonstrations.

France's new anti-terror law explained House searches Authorities will be able to carry out searches of homes, but only to prevent acts of terrorism. In contrast to the emergency powers, searches must first be approved by a judge. Of the 3,600 house searches carried out in the seven months after the state of emergency came into effect, only six resulted in terrorism-related criminal proceedings, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

France's new anti-terror law explained Closing places of worship Authorities retain the power to close places of worship where extremist ideas are propagated, including promoting hatred or discrimination, as well as inciting violence or supporting acts of terrorism. Marine Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, has complained the law did not go far enough in combating the "Islamist ideology that is waging war on us."

France's new anti-terror law explained Identity checks around ports and airports Security forces can check the identity of people within a 10-kilometre radius of ports and international airports. The government's original draft bill proposed a 20-kilometre radius. Le Monde calculated this would have covered 67 per cent of the French population, including 36 of the country's largest 39 cities. Unlike the other powers, this one will not expire automatically in 2020.

France's new anti-terror law explained Security perimeters around events This continues emergency powers under which security forces can search property and frisk persons at and near major public events that could be targeted by terrorists. Other provisions include a civil servant working in an area related to security or defence can be transferred or dismissed if he or she is found to hold radical opinions. Soldiers can also be discharged for similar motives. Author: Jo Harper



es,dj /ng (AP, AFP, dpa, Reuters)