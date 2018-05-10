 Dashcams in Germany permissible in court, court rules | News | DW | 15.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Dashcams in Germany permissible in court, court rules

Experts in Germany had been unsure about whether recordings of car accidents by dashcams contravened data protection laws. The Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe has provided clarification.

A Dash-Cam in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/W. Kumm)

Dashcam recordings may be used as evidence following an auto accident, Germany's Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe ruled on Tuesday.

The ruling clarifies a gray zone of German law after concerns dashcam recordings violated Germany's strict data protection regulations.

Read more: German court to decide if recordings can be used as evidence

The facts of the case:

  • Two vehicles collided in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in Saxony-Anhalt as they were attempting to turn left in separate lanes at an intersection.
  • One of the drivers requested the other pay for damages for allegedly veering into the wrong lane. The plaintiff wanted to use a dashcam recording of the incident as evidence in court.
  • A local and regional court rejected the recording on the grounds it broke Germany's data protection law.
  • But the BGH ruled against the two previous decisions. It said that while the data protection law disallowed anyone from constantly recording traffic with their dashcam, the law did not disallow courts to review pictures of the recording as evidence in traffic accident cases.
Watch video 26:01

Is privacy being undermined?

Read more: Germany's highest court rules IP addresses may be saved in interest of cybersecurity

'Legal uncertainties'

The president of Germany's digital industry association Bitkom, Achim Berg, said the ruling was a step in the right direction, but that drivers in Germany still faced "legal uncertainties" because constant dashcam recordings remained illegal.

German automobile association ACV said the decision had "finally provided a legal framework for the use of dashcams on German roads.

Why would a dashcam recording be illegal? Germany has very strict data protection regulations. The BGH said a recording contravened the Germany's data protection law because people unrelated to the accident were filmed without giving their explicit consent.

Potential solution: The BGH suggested that it is "technically possible" for dashcams to only save footage when an accident has taken place. This could serve as reasonable evidence after an accident and would not break data protection rules.

How many dashcams are there in Germany? According to Bitkom, around 150,000 dashcams were sold in Germany since 2015.

Read more: German data storage laws 'threaten free trade'
Watch video 00:27

Dashcam captures Berlin truck attack

amp/aw (AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Dashcam videos: German court to decide if recordings can be used as evidence

In a closely-watched case, Germany's highest court is deliberating on whether footage from dashcams in cars can be submitted as evidence. Recordings can yield vital information, but they also raise privacy concerns. (10.04.2018)  

German Federal Court to decide whether the government can store user IP addresses

On Tuesday Germany's Federal Court decides whether it's legal for federal bodies to store the IP addresses of internet users who visit their websites. They say it's to protect us, but does it really? (15.05.2017)  

Germany's highest court rules IP addresses may be saved in interest of cybersecurity

Cybersecurity takes priority over a person's data protection rights in some cases, the Federal Court has ruled. This specifically refers to the right to save IP addresses as defense against cyberattacks. (16.05.2017)  

German data storage laws 'threaten free trade'

Germany's data storage laws are comparable to those of Russia and China, according to a top US tech think tank. Forcing companies to store data locally hinders the global digital economy, the ITIF argues. (12.01.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Dashcam captures Berlin truck attack  

Is privacy being undermined?  

Related content

Logo YouTube

Top German criminal court to rule on YouTube copyright infringement 09.05.2018

The Federal Court of Justice is to rule on whether or not Google video service YouTube is liable for copyright infringement and what damages if any are owed. The case stems from a Hamburg producer who sued YouTube.

Deutschland Dash-Cam Berlin

Dashcam videos: German court to decide if recordings can be used as evidence 10.04.2018

In a closely-watched case, Germany's highest court is deliberating on whether footage from dashcams in cars can be submitted as evidence. Recordings can yield vital information, but they also raise privacy concerns.

Internet Werbeblocker AdBlock Plus

Top German court permits use of online ad blockers, dismissing Axel Springer claim 19.04.2018

Germany's highest civil court has ruled that the online ad blocker AdBlock Plus doesn't violate competition laws. Axel Springer is the latest of several German media companies to bring a case against developers and lose.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 