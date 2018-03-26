 Curtain rises on World Theater Day | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 27.03.2018
Culture

Curtain rises on World Theater Day

All the world's a stage, and the world has stages all over. On March 27th, activities across more than 100 countries celebrate the importance and the power of the dramatic arts. 2018 is also a special anniversary year.

  • Griechenland Dionysostheater auf der Akropolis Athen (Imago/Andreas Neumeier)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Theater of Dionysus Eleuthereus in Athens

    The beginnings of theater in Ancient Greece were dominated by performances of ritual songs, dances and sacrifices in honor of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and ecstasy. Greek tragedy then evolved out of these. According to Aristotle's (384-322 B.C.) theories of drama, the art form should cause the viewers to shudder and feel compassion, resulting in a cleansing effect.

  • Portrait of Molière (gemeinfrei)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Comedie-Francaise in Paris

    17th-century French Classicism, defined by order, clarity and restraint, included authors like Pierre Corneille, Voltaire and Jean Racine. Racine's tragedy "Phedre" opened the Comedie-Francaise theater in 1680. The Parisian theater remains renowned today, especially for its performances of plays by Moliere (above), hence its nickname, "The Home of Moliere" ("La Maison de Moliere").

  • A street view of the Burgtheater (picture-alliance/H. Ringhofer)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Burgtheater in Vienna

    Empress Maria Theresa (1717-1780) initiated the theater's creation in 1741, and the famous Burgtheater, or Austrian National Theater, opened its doors to the public in 1888. Today, the Neo-Baroque building located opposite Vienna's city hall houses one of the German-speaking world's most important theaters. The Viennese refer to their theater as "The Burg" and its ensemble as "Burg actors."

  • Street view of the Semperoperin Dresden at night (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Semperoper in Dresden

    Dresden's Semperoper was named after Gottfried Semper, who also designed Vienna's Burgtheater. The Semperoper opened in 1878 with Carl Maria von Weber's orchestral "Jubel Overture" and Goethe's tragedy "Iphigenia in Tauris." Later on, comspoer Richard Wagner premiered many of his operas in the magnificent building. The building is home to the Saxon State Orchestra and Opera.

  • Street view of the Royal Opera House in London (Imago/Anka Agency International)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Royal Opera House in London

    When today's visitors enter the Royal Opera House in the London neighborhood of Covent Garden, they are stepping into the third building built to house the royal company. Fires devastated the two previous structures. German composer Georg Friedrich Handel was very active here, both as a composer and as an organist. He wrote some of his operas and oratorios especially for the Royal Opera.

  • Street view of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow at night (Imago/Westend61)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Bolshoi Theater in Moscow

    Assassination attempts, legends and fame have marked the history of Russia's most significant theater for opera and ballet, the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. Its huge ensemble, consisting of more than 200 female dancers, is seen as one of the world's best. Performances of Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake" are particularly popular with viewers. Following restoration works, the theater reopened in 2011.

  • Inner view of the Teatro La Fenice in Venice (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Teatro La Fenice in Venice

    The reference to "fenice" (Italian for "phoenix") is anything but a coincidence. The name was chosen because the Venetian opera house had to be reconstructed after burning to the ground. The fiery bird, a symbol of the Enlightenment, also alludes to the Freemasons, who participated in the reconstruction. Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi premiered several of his works in the opera house.

  • Street view of the MET in New York (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Tichler)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Metropolitan Opera in New York

    From 1880 through 1966, the Metropolitan Opera was located on Broadway. It then moved to New York City's Lincoln Square, where it remains today. The "Met," one of the world's most renowned opera houses, owes much of its fame to the numerous outstanding singers and conductors that have graced its hall, such as Austrian composer Gustav Mahler. The Met gave the first opera radio broadcast in 1910.

  • A view of Sydney's Opera House surrounded by water (Paul Liu - Fotolia.com)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    Sydney Opera House

    One can hardly imagine Sydney without its visually striking opera house. The unusual building was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Danish architect Jorn Utzon and finished in 1973. While the unconventional design initially triggered a lot of controversy, the building become one of Australia's most important tourist attractions.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (ad)


The idea came from Finland. At the 9th World Congress of the International Theater Institute (ITI) in Vienna in June of 1961, a proposal to establish a World Theater Day was put forward, backed by the Finnish delegation and other Scandinavian ITI centers. Other countries greeted the proposal with great enthusiasm.

March 27th was set as the yearly date, tied to the opening of the "Theater of Nations" season in Paris the following year. World Theater Day has since been celebrated annually with special events and attention-raising public activities, both in nations with ITI centers but also in countries without the theatrical institutes.

Read more: Afghan theater troupe stages Shakespeare in Germany

World Theater Day's messages

"This day is a celebration for those who can see the value and importance of the art form," the World Theater Day homepage reads. The day "acts as a wake-up-call for governments, politicians and institutions which have not yet recognized [theater's] value to the people and to the individual and have not yet realized its potential for economic growth."

Read more: Why multicultural Berlin can't stomach the internationalization of its most traditional theater

To get the message of theater's importance across, a celebrated figure in the theater scene is selected every year to deliver remarks that get circulated worldwide. Past messengers have included French playwright Jean Cocteau, American playwright Arthur Miller, British actor Lawrence Olivier, Chilean writer Pablo Neruda, and Czech writer Vaclav Havel, among many others.

Libanon Künstlerin Maya Zbib und Peter Sellars (Getty Images/H.S. Dziekan III)

Lebanese artist and writer Zbib has written one of the five messages for World Theater Day

This year, to celebrate the ITI's 70th anniversary and "to underline the cross-cultural and international aspect of theater," five individuals have been selected to write the message, one from each of the UNESCO regions of the world.

The 2018 messengers are theater director Ram Gopal of India (Asia Pacific region); director and performer Maya Zbib of Lebanon (Arab region); actor and writer Simon McBurney of the UK (Europe); playwright and journalist Sabina Berman of Mexico (The Americas); and writer and artist Were Were Liking of the Ivory Coast (Africa).

Read more: Refugees learn German with Goethe on stage

In her message, Zbib describes theater as "an invitation to individuals to become a collective, to share ideas, and envision ways to divide the burden of necessary actions … Through the power of storytelling and imagination theater gives us new ways of seeing the world and each other; opening up a space for common reflection amidst the overwhelming."

The texts of all five messengers are available to read on the World Theater Day website.

