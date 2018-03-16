 Cultural and culinary treats of Bergamo | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 19.03.2018
euromaxx extratour

Cultural and culinary treats of Bergamo

This northern Italian city at the foot of the Alps is known for its historic center with the protected Upper City. Bergamo is also known for its culinary traditions, including polenta dishes and Stracciatella ice cream.

