Cultural and culinary treats of Bergamo | Euromaxx extra tour | DW | 19.03.2018

This northern Italian city at the foot of the Alps is known for its historic center with its protected Upper City. Bergamo is also known for its culinary traditions, including polenta dishes and Stracciatella ice cream.
It's no accident that after carrying out the truck attack in Berlin, Anis Amri fled to Milan. Terrorism expert Marco Lombardi talked to DW about the Salifist scene in the area and Italy's role in Islamic radicalization.
The 'Luminale' festival turns the spotlight on Frankfurt. Also: extreme mountain biker Harald Philipp's daredevil descents. And: the music professor hoping to revolutionize piano-playing.
Climbing high mountain peaks with a bike on his back, and then racing back down on narrow, rocky trails gives Harald Philipp the incredible rush that he describes as his “flow”.
Ralf Schmid, a music professor in Freiburg, has set out to revolutionize piano-playing using a data-glove. It registers the movements of the fingers and hand and electronically translates them into tonal qualities.
The 6-day 'Luminale' festival turns Frankfurt into a sea of light, with installations by light artists making more than 100 sites in the city sparkle and shine.
