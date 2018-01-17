  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Commercial rocket firm uses New Zealand as launch-pad for small satellite deployment

Rocket Lab successfully put three small satellites into low orbit on its second rocket launch. The company is looking to capitalize on what it sees as a burgeoning market for commercial satellites.

Rocket Lab's Electron Rocket stands on the launchpad.

Rocket Lab's Electron Rocket stands on the launchpad in December

Rocket Lab, a California-based rocket company, has successfully put three small satellites into orbit via a rocket launched from New Zealand on Sunday.

The 55-foot-long (17-meter) rocket carried a 330 pound (150 kilogram) payload consisting of an earth imaging satellite, as well as satellites for weather and ship tracking — it was launched from the Mahia Peninsula on New Zealand's North Island.

"Electron is orbital. Successful payload deployment," the company tweeted.

"Speechless. Just like that, @rocketlab reaches orbit and sets a new bar for launch by reaching orbit on just their 2nd test," satellite-powered data company Spire tweeted.

Rocket Lab CEO and founder Peter Beck, a New Zealander, said the successful launch marks the beginning of a new era in commercial access to space.

Read more: German intelligence agency gets spy satellite system funds

Deploying customer payloads on a second test flight "is almost unprecedented," he said

Smartphone-sized satellites

The company reached space with its first test launch last May but aborted the mission due to a communication hitch.

It now has official approval to conduct three more test launches and hopes to capitalize on an emerging market in delivering small devices — no bigger than a smartphone, into orbit.

Such satellites have a variety of uses — everything from monitoring crops to providing internet service.

Rocket Lab is backed by a host of US companies including Khosla Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Lockheed Martin, Promus Ventures and Data Collective.

Read more: Four more Galileo satellites enter space

The company aims to provide "frequent launch opportunities for low Earth orbit" with a variety of rocket systems "for fast and affordable payload deployment."

"This success should instill confidence in Rocket Lab's customers, starting a busy 2018 launch schedule," said Kris Walsh, a former director of NASA launch programs for Boeing.

Rocket Lab said it expects launch services to cost $4.9 million (4 million euros) per flight.
Watch video 05:09

The man from mission control

bik/mm (AP, AFP, dpa)

DW recommends

Four more Galileo satellites enter space

An Ariane 5 rocket will put four more navigation satellites in orbit, bringing the total in Europe's global positioning arsenal to 22. It is a year ago since Galileo started offering its services. (12.12.2017)  

German intelligence agency gets spy satellite system funds

Hundreds of millions of euros have been earmarked for Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) to get its own presence in space. The chancellor's office is pushing the project, but critics are skeptical. (06.11.2017)  

Russia loses contact with newly launched satellite

The Russian space agency has said its Meteor-M satellite was "absent" from its expected orbit after its launch from the new spaceport of Vostochny. The blunder is just the latest to hit the ambitious cosmodrome project. (28.11.2017)  

Private firm launches rocket from New Zealand

A New Zealand-US start-up has made history by launching a first rocket from a private launch site. The company, Rocket Lab, made the experimental craft out of carbon fiber and powered it with 3D-printed engines. (25.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The man from mission control  

Related content

Neuseeland - Rocket Lab - Rakete

Private firm launches rocket from New Zealand 25.05.2017

A New Zealand-US start-up has made history by launching a first rocket from a private launch site. The company, Rocket Lab, made the experimental craft out of carbon fiber and powered it with 3D-printed engines.

BepiColombo - Teilsonden

2018: Highlights in Space 29.12.2017

Next year will bring three bright planets, two total lunar eclipses, a new powerful rocket, Alexander Gerst's second term in the ISS, a Mars mission and the launch of Europe's spacecraft to Mercury.

Indien Sriharikota: GSLV-F09 Sattelite Launch Vehicle beim Start

India reaches for the stars with its heaviest-ever rocket 05.06.2017

India has successfully launched its heaviest ever "indigenous" rocket, marking a major milestone for the country's low-cost space exploration program. The spacecraft could one day be used to carry astronauts to orbit.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 