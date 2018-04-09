Colombia: ex-FARC politician arrested for drug trafficking

Colombian authorities arrested ex-FARC guerrilla leader Seuxis Hernandez Solarte, known by his alias "Jesus Santrich," on Monday in Bogota, after he was indicted for drug trafficking by a court in the United States.

Santrich was one of FARC's key participants in the peace negotiations that eventually led to the peace agreement with the Colombian government in 2016. He had been selected to serve in the Colombian congress due to a stipulation in the peace accord that granted 10 parliamentary seats to the newly formed FARC political party.

Read more: In Colombia, peace remains elusive one year on

A US grand jury in the Southern District of New York indicted Santrich for conspiracy, along with three others, to smuggle several tons of cocaine into the US with a street value of $320 million (€259 million). Attorney General Nestor Humberto Martinez said that evidence in the case indicates that Santrich committed the crimes after the 2016 peace accord was signed.

The accord allows for rebels to be spared from prosecution if they lay down their arms and confess their war crimes to special peace tribunals. But it does not protect them from prosecution for crimes committed after the accord was signed.

Read more: FARC deal leaves Colombians out to dry

Extradition sought

Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos led a press conference on Monday, along with Attorney General Nestor Humberto Martinez, where he confirmed the arrest and said there was "convincing proof" of the crimes allegedly committed by the former guerrilla leader.

"The construction of peace requires the absolute commitment and respect for the law and the accords," Santos said. "This is what the Colombian people demand. In this aspect, there can't be any room for tolerance or weakness."

Santos said that if "irrefutable proof" exists that the crime was committed after the signing of the 2016 peace accord, his government would concede the extradition to the US.

"My hand will not tremble in authorizing it," the Colombian president added.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists River of seven colors Within La Macarena National Park flows Cano Cristales, known as the river of seven colors. Its different shades of blue, red, green, pink and black are caused by the great quantity of aquatic plants, particularly the red Macarenia clavigera. From July to November the extreme clarity of the water — a result of low sediment levels — lets the colors glow.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists From landmines to ecotourism The Serrania de la Macarena mountain range was one of the strongholds of the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) rebel group. Now the community is starting up a successful ecotourism industry with the help of government agencies. Voluntary projects to remove landmines and manually eradicate cocaine plantations are taking place in parts of the park.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists Watery path For Prussian explorer Alexander von Humboldt, the Maypures stream of Tuparro National Park was the eighth wonder of the world. Tuparro is part of the Orinoco region, known for an ecosystem of flooded and non-flooded savannas. Located near the Venezuelan border, the FARC sometimes used it as a pathway into the neighboring country. People now come here to go canoeing, hiking and bird watching.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists UNESCO-recognized beauty In 1960, Cueva de los Guacharos became Colombia's first Natural National Park. It's part of the Cinturon Andino natural reserve, declared a biosphere reserve by UNESCO in 1979.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists Home to oilbirds Guacharos, also known as oilbirds, are pigeon-like birds that live in the depths of the caves and go out at night to hunt food. Colombian government agency National Parks is working with the local community to improve ecotourism to the Guacharos now that the conflict with the FARC is over.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists Whale watching On the Pacific coast, the dark-colored rainforests on the island of Gorgona merge into the sea. From June to October, humpback whales pass close to its beaches as they make their way south. In 1959, the government built a now-abandoned high-security prison here.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists Site for scuba diving In November 2014, while peace talks were ongoing, members of the FARC took over Gorgona Island. Six of the soldiers that guarded the island were wounded, and one was killed. Today, the park offers various ecotourism activities, the most popular being scuba diving.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists Home to the ELN For centuries, the U'wa indigenous people have lived among the snowy peaks of the Cordillera Oriental mountain range in Colombia's Andes Mountains. This area is also home to El Cocuy National Park, with peaks as high as 5,300 meters (17,300 feet). The ELN guerrilla group had a presence in the park, but like the FARC, the ELN recently agreed to a ceasefire deal with the government.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists Climbers' paradise El Cocuy National Park is a haven for mountain climbers, the park's ecotourism activities have helped the development of local communities.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists Hiking and whale watching Utria National Park is known for a narrow inlet — the Ensenada de Utria — where humpback whales mate and spend some time before continuing their journey south. Utria is located in the Choco region by the Pacific Ocean. Even though there has been sporadic presence of the ELN, the park, together with the local indigenous and Afro communities, offers hiking and whale watching.

Colombia's parks: from FARC to tourists Tourism boost Colombia's peace deal may only be a year old, but ceasefires broadly held during the negotiations. And the impact of peace is already reflected in visitor numbers to parks around the country. Compared to 2015, the number of visitors rose by 61 percent in 2016. And in the first half of 2017, the country's parks registered another bump of 8.6 percent, compared to the same period last year. Author: Cristina Esguerra



FARC: arrest a 'set-up'

FARC ex-guerrilla member Ivan Marquez, who now also holds a leadership spot in the political movement, confirmed the arrest and condemned it. Marquez said the arrest marked the "worst moment" that the peace agreement was going through.

FARC political party member Victoria Sandino joined Marquez in denouncing the arrest, saying it was "sabotage" and a "set-up" for those who have committed to the peace agreement.

Read more: Colombia: Opposing peace with FARC, conservatives make gains at the polls

Colombia's peace accord was celebrated as a landmark achievement, as it sought to end Latin America's longest-running conflict. But it also was rejected by segments of Colombian society that were not ready to accept the FARC political movementand wanted the former guerrillas to be held accountable for the crimes they committed.

jcg/se (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.