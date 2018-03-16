 Cologne win derby battle after hooligan clashes leave several injured | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 18.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Cologne win derby battle after hooligan clashes leave several injured

Around 400 football hooligans clashed in the western city of Leverkusen ahead of the local derby between Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne. The incidents followed clashes between fans and police in Hamburg on Saturday.

Deutschland Bundesliga 1. FC Köln - Bayer Leverkusen | Pyro Fans Leverkusen (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

Several people were injured during violent clashes between German football hooligans on Saturday night ahead of Sunday's Rhineland derby between Bundesliga rivals Cologne and Bayer Leverkusen. 

Police took the details of just under 200 people, confiscated weapons and combat gloves, and have launched an investigation into breach of the peace and grevious bodily harm. 

Around 250 hardcore Bayer Leverkusen "ultras" had attended their team's final training session on Saturday afternoon where they had encouraged the players with banners and pyrotechnics - the smoke from which temporarily affected traffic on the A1 motorway which runs parallel to Bayer Leverkusen's training pitches. 

Clashes 

Following the training session, the Leverkusen ultras attended the Bayer Giants' basketball game before retiring to their local "Stadioneck" pub, when cars carrying rival Cologne hooligans appeared at approximately 21:30 CET.

According to Cologne police, they were immediately attacked by the Leverkusen fans who had donned balaclavas and armed themselves with bats and car registration plates. 

Simultaneously, police report a second group of around 150 Cologne hooligans wearing white tshirts and supported by allied hooligans from Dortmund attacked the Leverkusen fans.

A video posted on Instagram shows the mob of Cologne hooligans pursuing the Leverkusen fans through the city center, where the fans then dispersed.

At approximately 22:00 CET, police took the details of around 80 Cologne hooligans at Leverkusen train station, who were about to board a train back to Cologne. Simultaneously, police took the details of around 100 Leverkusen fans at the "Stadioneck" pub. 

"The injured also dispersed and didn't identify themselves," concluded the statement from Cologne police. 

Bundesliga 1. FC Köln v Bayer 04 Leverkusen | Fans Leverkusen Pyro (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

Bayer Leverkusen fans set off flares and smoke bombs in the away end

Cologne win derby

The match at the RheinEnergieStadion finished 2-0 to Cologne as goals from Yuya Osako and Simon Zoller secured all three points for the Billy Goats. 

The result saw Cologne leapfrog Hamburg and move off the bottom of the table for the first time since Matchday 3. They are now only five points behind Mainz with seven games to play - but still require a miracle to stay up. 

Ahead of kick-off, Bayer Leverkusen supporters set off flares and smoke bombs in the away end but no other incidents were reported. 

Fans clash with police in Hamburg

On Saturday, fans of struggling Hamburg also clashed with police following their team's 2-1 defeat to Hertha Berlin. Following Cologne's win, HSV are bottom of the table and facing almost certain relegation from the Bundesliga for the first time in the club's history.

Scuffles broke out among the supporters themselves after the final whistle before some fans also attacked police.

mf/jh (dpa/sid)

Related content

Bundesliga Leipzig gegen Bayern München - Tor 2:1

Bundesliga Bulletin: Bayern Munich beaten by RB Leipzig, Cologne restore hope 18.03.2018

From six-game winning streaks and missed penalties to tooth operations and living corpses, here is the best of the news, statistics and quotes from Matchday 27 in the Bundesliga.

Deutschland Bundesliga 1. FC Köln - Bayer Leverkusen

Bundesliga: Cologne still alive, Bayern Munich beaten 17.03.2018

Two upsets and a moment of magic finished off an incredible Bundesliga Matchday 27. After 17 goals across five games on Saturday, the Bundesliga just kept delivering in Sundays three fixtures.

Fußball: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen - 1. FC Köln, 26. Spieltag

Bundesliga: Werder Bremen trump Cologne in relegation six-pointer 12.03.2018

Bremen gave their survival hopes a boost with three points against Cologne, who are running out of games to pull off a great escape. Elsewhere, Bayern maintained their 20-point lead and Dortmund won in the 94th minute.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 