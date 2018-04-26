 Cologne go down ′as a unit,′ eye swift return to Bundesliga | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 28.04.2018
Sports

Cologne go down 'as a unit,' eye swift return to Bundesliga

If nothing else, Cologne football club tends to offer supporters a wild ride. The season that began with joy at their overdue return to Europe has ended in shock relegation. But players and fans are rallying regardless.

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Abstieg des 1. FC Köln - Timo Horn (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Hangst)

The season started full of hope for Cologne. European competition was beckoning after a quarter of a century, the coffers were full after Anthony Modeste's club-record transfer to China, a yo-yo club with no business going anywhere near the second division seemed ready to cement its modern-era Bundesliga credentials, at last. 

And then they went 16 games without a league win. In truth, Cologne were relegated before the winter break, the marked improvement that followed was simply too little, too late.

Read more:  Opinion: Cologne have the right tools to come straight back up to the Bundesliga

Saturday's game against Freiburg was a kind of microcosm of this campaign: Needing a win, Cologne slumped to a two-goal deficit, brought the game back to life in the latter stages, and were then flawed by a sucker punch just seconds after missing a golden opportunity to take the lead themselves.

"It was a difficult game that was emblematic of our entire season," Cologne coach Stefan Ruthenbeck said after the game. "That last goal we conceded simply cannot be permitted in a relegation fight. That's the way you go down." 

Cologne players looking dejected after defeat in Freiburg, 28.04.2018. (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

Cologne knew that even a win was unlikely to suffice in the end, but they came within inches of securing a week's reprieve

Ruthenbeck's opposite number Christian Streich, no stranger to relegation battles himself, was relieved to claim three big points and seal Cologne's fate. 

"We got into the game very well. Late on, we conceded two awfully soft goals, and then everything was wide open again," Streich said. "Today, we had luck on our side."

Cologne might feel like that was not a one-off phenomenon. Lady luck was not a frequent visitor to the RheinEnergieStadion this season. Cologne frequently suffered at the hands of refereeing decisions, not to mention overruled decisions by the video assistant referee.

Going down 'as a unit,' Horn says 'we'll be back'

"Of course today is really bitter for us," goalkeeper Timo Horn said, describing Freiburg's decisive late goal as "the cherry on the cake" of a nightmare season. "But I can promise you one thing: we will most certainly be coming back." 

Horn also raved about the traveling fans, who sang a rendition of the club anthem — including a promise to follow the team "through the fire" ("durch et Füer," in the local dialect) — for the players after the fateful final whistle. 

"It's amazing when fans thunder the Veedel song like that in front of you. The supporters' behavior can't be put into words. We are going into the second divison as a unit," the 24-year-old keeper said. 

Unusually, that appears to be more than a platitude. Horn, who has already turned down past offers to leave Cologne, including from Premier League side Liverpool, has taken the unusual step of extending his contract and taking a pay cut to play for Cologne in the second division next season. The local lad has been with Cologne since he was nine. 

Marco Höger has signed on for the 2. Bundesliga too, as has Jonas Hector— a player on Borussia Dortmund's radar who's all but a certainty to go to the World Cup with Germany. Usually with relegated clubs, it's a case of rats fleeing a sinking ship, not the captain and crew insisting on going down with it. 

Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Abstieg des 1. FC Köln - Jonas Hector (Imago/Sportfoto Rudel)

'Love knows no league' was one local tabloid's headline when Jonas Hector pledged to stay at Cologne in the second tier

Straight back up, for the fourth time? 

Given the personnel (and the wage costs) Cologne are retaining, there can only be one goal next season — immediate promotion and preferably the second division title as a bonus. Cologne have managed to bounce straight back three times before — in 2004, 2002 and 1999 — but their most recent pair of stints in the 2. Bundesliga both lasted two seasons.

Lukas Podolski at the Rose Monday carnival parade in Cologne, archive image from 20.02.2012. (dapd)

Tempt this man, Carnival Prince Poldi, back to his hometown from Japan and the second-division rebuild would be complete!

Double winners 40 years ago, and a permanent fixture in the top-flight Bundesliga for its first 35 years, Cologne now face their sixth relegation in two decades. Only Nürnberg, another once-storied team for whom relegation used to seem unthinkable, can claim more.

Read more:   Markus Anfang: Cologne's new homegrown hero at the helm

Cologne seemed on the verge of shaking this status as a "yo-yo club," but now they'll hope to bounce back up one more time before trying to put down top-flight roots yet again.

To rub salt in Saturday's wound, fierce local rivals Fortuna Düsseldorf sealed their promotion from the 2. Bundesliga on the same day, effectively taking Cologne's place in the Bundesliga.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Abstieg des 1. FC Köln (Reuters/K. Pfaffenbach)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    'Through the fire, if we must'

    So goes Cologne's famous stadium anthem in which the fans pledge allegiance to their club through thick and thin — and it's going to get very thin now after the Billy Goats were officially relegated to the second division after a 3-2 defeat to Freiburg. Nevertheless, the traveling Cologne fans applauded their relegated players.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | VfL Wolfsburg vs Hamburger SV | Elfmeter (imago/Contrast)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    Wrong way

    Hamburg's Bobby Wood sends Koen Casteels the wrong way as he puts HSV 1-0 up against Wolfsburg. Lewis Holtby doubled Hamburg's lead moments later before Josip Brekalo halved the deficit for the Wolves. But Luca Waldschmidt's late third allowed the Northerners to take another step towards what would be their most miraculous escape yet.

  • 1. Bundeslig: Hertha BSC vs FC Augsburg (Imago/Camera 4/E. Thonfeld)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    So close

    Hertha Berlin goalkeeper Rune Jarstein scrambles across his goal to try and stop Michael Gregoritsch's deflected effort - in vain. Visitors Augsburg took a two-goal lead in the Olympic Stadium before goals from Vedad Ibisevic and Davie Selke drew the Berliners level.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | FC Schalke 04 v Borussia Mönchengladbach (Getty Images/AFP/L. Kuegeler)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    Early bath

    Schalke's Nabil Bentaleb is sent off by referee Harm Osmers. Bentaleb was initially only shown a yellow card for a foul on Borussia Mönchengladbach captain Lars Stindl but he received a straight red on top of that when he proceeded to slap Stindl in the face. The game finished 1-1 in Gelsenkirchen.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs VfB Stuttgart (Imago/T. Frey)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    Golden oldie

    Few players are as closely tied to a club as Christian Gentner is to Stuttgart. The captain came up through Stuttgart's youth setup, went for a mediocre spell at Wolfsburg, then returned and has stayed with the club in the first and second divisions alike. Still a key cog in the midfield, he was left all alone at the back post to head in the game's only goal.

  • Fußball 1. Bundesliga | FC Bayern München v Eintracht Frankfurt (Reuters/M. Dalder)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    A captain's goal

    Bayern Munich took the lead against Eintracht Frankfurt thanks a captain within their ranks, Niklas Dorsch. However, the 20-year-old is actually the captain of Bayern's U23 reserve team, who play in the fourth tier. But with a huge game in Madrid looking in midweek, coach Jupp Heynckes had drafted in several youth players as Bayern beat Frankfurt 4-1. Hummels wore the armband on Saturday.

  • Bundesliga 1899 Hoffenheim - Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Anspach)

    Bundesliga Matchday 32 in pictures

    The wrong side of the post

    Hoffenheim's Adam Szalai does everything he can to force the ball over the line against Hannover but it ends up just the wrong side of the post. Hoffenheim won the game 3-1 on Friday night as Julian Nagelsmann's team took an important step towards the Champions League.

    Author: Matt Ford


 

