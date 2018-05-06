 Coal and art: an unlikely pair | Arts | DW | 08.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

Coal and art: an unlikely pair

Coal may be a depletable resource but art is endless. But what do the two have to do with each other? In Germany's Ruhrgebiet, the country's coal capital, 17 museums take on the task of tying coal with art.

  • Strünkede Castle as artwork (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Ibrahim Mahama: coal market

    The artist from Ghana turns buildings into sculptures by covering them up with jute charcoal sacks. Ibrahim Mahama's performance in Athens and Kassel drew attention at the Documenta 14. For this exhibition he covered the moated Strünkede Castle with bags. The sacks, produced in Asia, are marked with the code of the companies that used them, a symbol for globalized trade.

  • Photo of a miner (Alexander Chekmenev )

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Alexander Chekmenev's photo series, 'Donbass'

    It is a global phenomenon: former mining regions are often affected by poverty and people afflicted by aimlessness when the mines are closed. Ukrainian photographer Alexander Chekmenev (born 1969) documented life in the Donbass region. Some miners perilously continue to extract the precious fossil fuel from the abandoned mines.

  • A black and shite image of a bride getting into a car (Alexander Chekmenev )

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Alexander Chekmenev: a wedding in East Ukraine

    Chekmenev's photos portray the hardships of working and living in the contested region, while revealing touching moments of humanity and humor. As a part of the exhibition involving 17 museums in the Ruhr region, the photo series creates a bridge between the German and Russia-occupied East Ukrainian mining region.

  • Shopping bags on the floor, art by Olaf Metzel (DW/S. Peschel/Olaf Metzel )

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Olaf Metzel's food bank

    The found object artist Olaf Metzel also deals with the poverty faced by people in former mining regions. His work "Tafelrunde" (food bank round), made of shopping bags, refers to a controversial issue that garnered a lot of media attention: in February 2018, a food bank in Essen had decided to exclude foreigners from receiving their donations.

  • Artwork Fremd bin ich eingezogen (DW/S. Peschel/Lars Breuer)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Lars Breuer: a stranger

    Part of the group "Art and Coal" exhibition, the show at the Museum unter Tage in Bochum is entitled "Schwarz" (Black), referring to the color of coal. Artist Lars Breuer quotes in this work a verse from Franz Schubert's song cycle "Winterreise": "Fremd bin ich eingezogen, fremd zieh ich wieder aus" — "A stranger I arrived here, a stranger I go hence."

  • Women pulling off a charcoal face mask (Susanne Weirich)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Susanne Weirich: charcoal face masks

    The artist and professor at the Duisburg-Essen University used images available on social media for her video installation shown at the MuT. Young men and women of different skin colors apply face masks made of coal and glue and painfully tear them off, a form of "blackfacing" that feels like a new casting of the skin ritual.

  • A crack in cement (Courtesy Andreas Golinski, VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Andreas Golinski: deep memories

    Some of the 17 museums involved in the "Art and Coal" group exhibition invited artists to specifically work on the topic. The Bochum Kunstmuseum features artist Andreas Golinski, who reflected on the fate of miners. Cracks in his multimedia installations reflect the fears of the unknown hiding in the underground of the Ruhr region. He describes his imagery as "mental archaeology."

  • Installation Migratory Sense (2018 Stadtgalerie Saarbrücken, Anton Minajev)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Helga Griffith: 'Migratory Sense'

    Griffith turns coal into diamonds: the internationally renowned artist uses science for her art. Her exhibition in the art museum in Mühlheim an der Ruhr is like a time capsule of former conditions of materials. The light installation "Migratory Sense," from 2017, refers to transformation processes of the elements fire, earth, air and water.

  • Installation by Janis Kounellis (Jérôme Cavalière/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Jannis Kounellis: Untitled, 2005

    The show "Homage to Jannis Kounellis" at the Museum Küppersmühle opens on June 8. The pioneer of the Arte Povera movement used "poor" materials for his installations that featured strong associations and history. He felt that iron and coal were the materials that best reflected the origins of today's culture. Other artists such as Anselm Kiefer and Sun Xun also often work with coal.

  • Installation by Andreas Golinski (DW/S. Peschel/Andreas Golinski)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    From mining to culture in the Ruhr region

    Coal mining characterized the Ruhr region for 250 years. The closing of the last hard coal mines marks the end of an industrial era. Through art, it is emerging as a cultural region instead. At the heart of this transformation are 20 art museums in the Ruhr region, 17 of which are currently showing exhibitions related to the historical changes happening there.

    Author: Sabine Peschel (eg)


  • Strünkede Castle as artwork (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Ibrahim Mahama: coal market

    The artist from Ghana turns buildings into sculptures by covering them up with jute charcoal sacks. Ibrahim Mahama's performance in Athens and Kassel drew attention at the Documenta 14. For this exhibition he covered the moated Strünkede Castle with bags. The sacks, produced in Asia, are marked with the code of the companies that used them, a symbol for globalized trade.

  • Photo of a miner (Alexander Chekmenev )

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Alexander Chekmenev's photo series, 'Donbass'

    It is a global phenomenon: former mining regions are often affected by poverty and people afflicted by aimlessness when the mines are closed. Ukrainian photographer Alexander Chekmenev (born 1969) documented life in the Donbass region. Some miners perilously continue to extract the precious fossil fuel from the abandoned mines.

  • A black and shite image of a bride getting into a car (Alexander Chekmenev )

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Alexander Chekmenev: a wedding in East Ukraine

    Chekmenev's photos portray the hardships of working and living in the contested region, while revealing touching moments of humanity and humor. As a part of the exhibition involving 17 museums in the Ruhr region, the photo series creates a bridge between the German and Russia-occupied East Ukrainian mining region.

  • Shopping bags on the floor, art by Olaf Metzel (DW/S. Peschel/Olaf Metzel )

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Olaf Metzel's food bank

    The found object artist Olaf Metzel also deals with the poverty faced by people in former mining regions. His work "Tafelrunde" (food bank round), made of shopping bags, refers to a controversial issue that garnered a lot of media attention: in February 2018, a food bank in Essen had decided to exclude foreigners from receiving their donations.

  • Artwork Fremd bin ich eingezogen (DW/S. Peschel/Lars Breuer)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Lars Breuer: a stranger

    Part of the group "Art and Coal" exhibition, the show at the Museum unter Tage in Bochum is entitled "Schwarz" (Black), referring to the color of coal. Artist Lars Breuer quotes in this work a verse from Franz Schubert's song cycle "Winterreise": "Fremd bin ich eingezogen, fremd zieh ich wieder aus" — "A stranger I arrived here, a stranger I go hence."

  • Women pulling off a charcoal face mask (Susanne Weirich)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Susanne Weirich: charcoal face masks

    The artist and professor at the Duisburg-Essen University used images available on social media for her video installation shown at the MuT. Young men and women of different skin colors apply face masks made of coal and glue and painfully tear them off, a form of "blackfacing" that feels like a new casting of the skin ritual.

  • A crack in cement (Courtesy Andreas Golinski, VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Andreas Golinski: deep memories

    Some of the 17 museums involved in the "Art and Coal" group exhibition invited artists to specifically work on the topic. The Bochum Kunstmuseum features artist Andreas Golinski, who reflected on the fate of miners. Cracks in his multimedia installations reflect the fears of the unknown hiding in the underground of the Ruhr region. He describes his imagery as "mental archaeology."

  • Installation Migratory Sense (2018 Stadtgalerie Saarbrücken, Anton Minajev)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Helga Griffith: 'Migratory Sense'

    Griffith turns coal into diamonds: the internationally renowned artist uses science for her art. Her exhibition in the art museum in Mühlheim an der Ruhr is like a time capsule of former conditions of materials. The light installation "Migratory Sense," from 2017, refers to transformation processes of the elements fire, earth, air and water.

  • Installation by Janis Kounellis (Jérôme Cavalière/VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    Jannis Kounellis: Untitled, 2005

    The show "Homage to Jannis Kounellis" at the Museum Küppersmühle opens on June 8. The pioneer of the Arte Povera movement used "poor" materials for his installations that featured strong associations and history. He felt that iron and coal were the materials that best reflected the origins of today's culture. Other artists such as Anselm Kiefer and Sun Xun also often work with coal.

  • Installation by Andreas Golinski (DW/S. Peschel/Andreas Golinski)

    Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

    From mining to culture in the Ruhr region

    Coal mining characterized the Ruhr region for 250 years. The closing of the last hard coal mines marks the end of an industrial era. Through art, it is emerging as a cultural region instead. At the heart of this transformation are 20 art museums in the Ruhr region, 17 of which are currently showing exhibitions related to the historical changes happening there.

    Author: Sabine Peschel (eg)


Ibrahim Mahama wanted to be on hand for the unveiling of his concealing sculpture on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Even if he was unable to cover up the castle Strünkede in Herne with his shabby jute sacks in its entirety beforehand, he was able to present his story as a work-in-progress. The work is a parable on transformation and contrasts, full of references both global and local.

Volunteers had sewn together a bunch of used sacks that the Ghanaian artist had taken from his home land, exchanging them with new ones there. These used sacks had transported coffee and cocoa, and later on charcoal, for years. The sacks were originally produced in Asia, probably in Bangladesh where production is particularly cheap. Many people had left their marks on the jute sacks, a symbol of their poverty and  of the exploitation of the workers.

Deutschland Jutesäcke verdecken das Wasserschloss Strünkede (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

Jute charcoal sacks cover up the baroque castle Strünkede

At the water castle Strünkrede, one of the Ruhr region's most beautiful locations, weddings take place almost daily. Especially in the summer, the baroque building tends to be booked out. Over the next few months, however, people will only be able to take pictures of the building wrapped in these jute sacks. Unsurprisingly, some people see the artwork as a provocation, especially those who intended to spend the most beautiful day of their life there. Instead of enjoying a romantic wedding, they're being reminded of the global circulation of raw materials.

Read more:City of Bochum: A center for culture in the Ruhr Valley

Germany's traditional coal region is now shaped by art

The last two remaining black coal mines in the Ruhr region will be closed by 2018 – a turning point at which an entire industrial era comes to an end. In the densely populated region, people wonder what will replace the former production of steel and coal. But people have been preparing themselves. Art and culture will play a big role in the transformation process.

Ferdinand Ullrich, the former head of the Recklinghäuser Kunsthalle, has coordinated the mega project. He underlines how close the relation between art and coal is in the region, a claim that some people question. "We are in the process of making that claim come true," says Ullrich.

Cartoon shows workers in display cases (Hendrik Dorgathen)

Comics and cartoons like this one by Hendrik Dorgathen are shown in the Ludwig gallery in Oberhausen Castle

Ten years ago, 20 museums joined the association of Ruhr Art Museums. Seventeen of them are now reflecting on the end of the coal era in a big exhibition project that covers several cities. In what ways did coal and mining inspire artists in the past? How will hard coal be used in an aesthetic way, or as a material for artwork?

Coal mining has shaped the Ruhr region for more than 250 years. There are hundreds of kilometers of grousers under the earth. Furthermore, artificial mountains and industrial buildings have shaped a new cultural landscape. How do artists interpret the relationship between coal mining and the mythology that's connected with it? How do they view the cultural identity of the region that has also been formed by immigrant workers?

Unique artworks

150 artistic personalities are looking for answers to these questions. They are not all about power and wealth, or sharp social contrasts as in the case of Mahama. "Black gold" has always fascinated people, not only as a material, or form of energy, but also as an aesthetic resource. The miners themselves were likewise inspired by the material. The exhibition "Schichtwechsel," or "Shift Change" in Dortmund's Ostwall Museum presents the creative efforts of these lay artists.

Artist Andreas Golinski (DW/S. Peschel/Andreas Golinski)

What does the underground look like? Andreas Golinski contemplated that in his room installation

Andreas Golinski's installation "In The Depths of Memory" can be admired in the Kunstmuseum Bochum. In the artist's own words, it's a "retrospective of the coal mining era as a piece of fiction." Under the title "Glück auf!" ("Good luck!"), the Ludwig Galerie Schloss Oberhausen presents comics and cartoons featuring coal. The Josef Albers Museum Quadrat in Bottrop shows a photo series created by Bernd and Hilla Becher of grousers, pit frames, blast furnaces and gasometers.

Read more: The end of an era: hard coal in Germany

Many of the artworks shown in the 13 cities that are taking part in the project were especially created for these particular locations. Thomas Hausholt,who has played an important role in organizing the entire project, says that premade works were not included in it. The same holds true for works by internationally renowned artists, among them Gerhard Richter, Richard Serra, Anselm Kiefer, Jannis Kounellis, Alicja Kwade and Andreas Gursky. These famous artists had to produce works that would reflect the concept of the exhibitions, namely that "the material coal can inspire an aesthetic moment."

Canary with a miner's hat (VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018)

"Kolibri" by Ulrike Martens can be seen in the Gallery Ludwig in Oberhausen Castle

A change of perspective as a signal of breakup

German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has taken on the aegis of the mega project "Art & Coal." When the last museum taking part in it will open its exhibition entitled "Hommage an Jannis Kounellis" on June 8, the change of perspective of coal will have been completed. It will not be a geological material anymore. The carbon era will be over. But its region, so it is hoped, will have a future based on art.

DW recommends

The end of an era: hard coal in Germany

200 years of coal mining have certainly left their mark on Europe. As Germany prepares for the closure of its last two hard coal mines, an exhibition in Essen takes a look back at the "Age of Coal." (26.04.2018)  

City of Bochum: A center for culture in the Ruhr Valley

The miner's greeting "Glueck auf" has died out, as no one goes down the mine shafts in Bochum these days. Instead, this former coal city is focusing on the service industry and reinventing itself as a cultural center. (07.03.2012)  

Josef Stoffels photo exhibit presents utopian view of coal industry

During the boom years of the coal industry, Joseph Stoffels delighted in photographing all things coal-related. Hundreds of his photos from this era are on display in a former mine-turned-cultural complex. (23.01.2018)  

Visions of the future propel Ruhrtriennale arts festival

How long can we live in luxury? Ruhrtriennale arts festival director Johan Simons is driven by questions of globalization and inquality in an event that offers visions for the future. (18.08.2017)  

Ruhrgebiet region boasts pop bard legend Herbert Grönemeyer

Singer Herbert Grönemeyer knows all about life's ups and downs, but his musical career spanning three decades has gone in only one direction: forward. (15.04.2011)  

Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

Coal is revisited by the arts in 17 museums of the Ruhr region for the mega exhibition "Art and Coal." (08.05.2018)  

10 reasons to visit the Ruhr region

Over decades its disused coal mines and industrial plants have become museums and arts venues, wastelands are green again, and rivers blue at last. The Ruhr, Germany's biggest industrial region, has reinvented itself. (28.03.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

The 'age of coal' comes to an end in Germany  

Related content

Sonderausstellung zum Thema Kohle und Kunst von Helga Griffiths

Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition 08.05.2018

Coal is revisited by the arts in 17 museums of the Ruhr region for the mega exhibition "Art and Coal."

Essen Ausstellung Das Zeitalter der Kohle - Fräse

The end of an era: hard coal in Germany 26.04.2018

200 years of coal mining have certainly left their mark on Europe. As Germany prepares for the closure of its last two hard coal mines, an exhibition in Essen takes a look back at the "Age of Coal."

Polen Katowice Spodek

Katowice: A European coal capital goes green 02.01.2018

Nowhere in the EU is smog more suffocating than in southern Poland. This year, the polluted Polish mining city Katowice will host the COP24 climate conference. Ahead of that, change is in the air — and on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem in a film still from 'Everybody knows' (Memento Films)

Controversies in Cannes at the 71st Film Festival

A competition with few big names but lots of politically explosive material. An argument with Netflix. German cinema's disappointing presence. An overview of the issues facing Cannes as the film festival opens. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

Netta (Andres Putting)

Our 2018 Eurovision favorites

Which songs will have people dancing in the aisles and which will have them crying in their beers? Music taste is subjective, as our ESC reporters, Silke Wünsch and Rick Fulker, found out while choosing their top fives. 

Arts

Coal in a display case at a museum (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Weihrauch)

Highlights of the 'Art and Coal' exhibition

Coal is revisited by the arts in 17 museums of the Ruhr region for the mega exhibition "Art and Coal."  

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  