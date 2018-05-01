 Climate talks: The power of the world′s least powerful countries | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 02.05.2018
environmental justice

Climate talks: The power of the world's least powerful countries

Ahead of COP24, UN climate talks have started in Bonn, Germany. Stakeholders from around the world will make their voices heard. But how important are those of the world's least developed countries?

Tanzbars und Handys: Bhutan im Wandel der Zeit (Reuters/C. McNaughton )

"Urgent" characterizes the climate situation our planet faces, said Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the United Nations Office for Climate Change (UNFCCC), opening international negotiations happening this week and next in Bonn, Germany.

It's not hard to see who's responsible for this situation. The vast majority of greenhouse gas emissions come from industrialized nations. Poorer countries in southern Asia, Africa, the Pacific and the Caribbean have made scarcely any contribution to the planet's rising temperature. Yet they're paying for it acutely. 

And they're demanding that imbalance is recognized at climate talks. 

"The Least Developed Countries (LDC) have moved away from a victims' narrative to proactive engagement in the negotiations," Gebru Jember Endalew, chair of the LDC group at the Bonn negotiations told DW. "We are not anymore passive listeners. We've reached a kind of leadership."

Between them, the 47 LDC nations account for less than 2 percent of world's GDP. The majority (33) of these countries are in Africa. Another 13 are in Asia and the Pacific, and one is in Latin America. Together, they represent 12 percent the world's population and just 1 percent of global trade in goods, according to UN figures.

Least developed countries Infographic ENG

For governments in developing countries, climate protection can seem like a luxury — when the population still lacks hospitals, electricity, or enough food to feed their children.

Yet not taking action can make things even worse. For example, if agriculture doesn't adapt to more frequent floods or droughts, the economy will take a major hit. 

Polluters pay

The UNFCCC has made central the notion that richer countries — having developed on the back of fossil fuels — should support the LDCs' efforts  to adapt to a warmer world and keep their own emissions in check. 

"The rich world could develop largely because it didn't control its carbon emissions," Meena Raman, a senior researcher at Third World Network, told DW. "Since it is far more responsible for the environmental crisis, it should help the poor." 
Watch video 00:47

Meena Raman, senior researcher at the Third World Network

The European Union says it is these most vulnerable countries' biggest benefactor in terms of climate finance. However, the faith-based group ACT Alliance recently claimed only 19 percent of this EU funding reaches LDCs, with most of it ending up in middle-income countries. Investing in cleaner technology in countries like Turkey and Ukraine is more attractive than boosting resilience in damaged regions.

In 2010 the EU and other developed countries committed to raising $100 billion in climate aid each year by 2020. But the funds aren't coming fast enough. "That $100 billion is still very, very far away," Raman said. "There is no clear direction on how they are going to be mobilizing that resource."

And even $100 billion is a drop in the ocean of challenges climate change poses to the developing world, Raman adds. 

Fighting to be heard

Meanwhile, lives are at stake in the LDCs and they cannot simply wait to be rescued. Yamide Dagnet, head of climate negotiations projects at the World Resource Institute, says LDCs are working hard to find solutions.

One strategy is to engage in the Talanoa Dialogue, an online platform that allows civil society to give input to the UNFCCC negotiations, and which has been a special focus of the ongoing talks in Bonn. 

And now, another initiative could see the LDCs make a major breakthrough on one of the negotiations' most controversial questions. 

The Suva Expert Dialogue in Bonn will open the door to financial support from rich countries to help the LDCs cope with "losses and damages" already sustained from climate change — from the physical effects of extreme weather to the broader weakening of a country's economy. Thus far, climate aid has only covered emissions reduction and adaptation to climate change.

Dagnet says loss and damages has been "a very toxic topic," provoking resistance from developed countries. Even getting on agenda is a hard-won victory for the world's most vulnerable.

Capacity building 
Watch video 00:24

Gebru Jember Endalew, chair of the LDC Group

Richer countries can also help poorer ones by helping them develop knowledge and resources. For example, countries like Germany that have developed renewable energy technology can not only make it affordable for poorer countries, but also train local people in the sector, Raman said.

But the transfer of expertise doesn't always have to be from the global North to the South.

The Least Developed Countries Universities Consortium on Climate Change (LUCCC) , launched at COP21, allows those hit hardest and with least resources to work together, support one another and learn from each other's experiences. 

"It is really inspiring to see LDCs organizing themselves instead of waiting for the North. They can learn a lot from each other," Dagnet said.

The North's move

But there is only so much the world's poorest can do. Until those responsible for most of the world's emissions change their ways, the problem will only get bigger and solutions further out of reach. 

Endalew says the LDCs will keep striving for greater visibility, contributing to the Talanoa Dialogue and working hard to achieve the goals agreed in Paris. But their efforts will amount to nothing if the rich countries don't act.

"My request for developed countries is to stabilize the climate — otherwise, the cost of adaptation will be even higher for us," Endalew pointed out. "Do your homework, be ambitious and reduce your emissions."

  • Daniela Pedraza (enb@iisd.org)

    Voices from the Bonn Climate Conference

    Seeking a gender-responsive approach

    "We want women's perspectives from every single part of the world to be taken into account. I would love to see more participation of civil society and to see the private sector as a private sector, not as a civil society actor." - Daniela Pedraza, from the Women's Environment and Development Organization (WEDO)

  • Maryke Van Staden (ICLEI)

    Voices from the Bonn Climate Conference

    Getting the funding to flow

    "We still miss a commitment for action. We know what we need to do, what technologies need to be used and how to progress - but the funding is not flowing." - Maryke van Staden of ICLEI - Local Governments for Sustainability

  • Gareth Phillips (Gareth Phillips)

    Voices from the Bonn Climate Conference

    Many years' work

    "The Paris agreement was a big step, but it takes a lot of years to get there. What we hope is that at the next COP, there will be good progress on the details." - Gareth Phillips, climate change and green growth officer at the African Development Bank Group

  • Joanna Read ( Rene Kieselhorst)

    Voices from the Bonn Climate Conference

    Engaging youth from the Global South

    "Young people generally have real inputs in the meetings here in Bonn - and they are valued by negotiators. Obviously, young people are involved in delivering information about education. We also have a very active working group this year focusing on oceans, agriculture, health, mitigation." - Joanna Read, on the international team at the UK Youth Climate Coalition

  • Andreas Sieber (Chloe Mikolajczak)

    Voices from the Bonn Climate Conference

    More ambition needed

    "People feared that Donald Trump could disrupt these negotiations - but things are moving on, which is really important and good news. The crucial part is getting countries to commit to more ambitious promises to protect the climate. What we see is that change is happening. Despite the American election and Trump, the world is moving towards renewables." - Andreas Sieber of Climate Tracker

  • Laughlin Artz ( Laughlin Artz)

    Voices from the Bonn Climate Conference

    Implementation is also personal

    "We could all be part of ending the climate crisis. Everyone was excited when the Paris Agreement came out - now, it is about implementation. People need to see that the UN and governments are not going to end the crisis. Daily taken individual actions are actually going to end the crisis - not the legislation, diplomacy and agreements." - Laughlin Artz, executive director of 2020 or Bust

    Author: Barış Can Sever (with the support of Climate Tracker)


 

Audios and videos on the topic

Living Planet: '1.5 is still possible'  

Gebru Jember Endalew, chair of the LDC Group  

Meena Raman, senior researcher at the Third World Network  

