 Christo begins ′The Mastaba,′ his new large-scale art object in London | Arts | DW | 05.04.2018
Arts

Christo begins 'The Mastaba,' his new large-scale art object in London

Comprising thousands of 55-gallon oil barrels, the new sculpture by the revered artist will float on the Serpentine Lake in London’s Hyde Park. When completed in summer, the public can view the massive art work for free.

  • A draft of Christo's The Mastaba (Project for London, Hyde Park, Serpentine Lake) (2017) (Christo)

    Christo's huge art dreaming: From the 'The Mastaba' to 'The Floating Piers'

    From ancient Egypt to modern London

    The renowned Bulgarian-born artist Christo plans to open his first major outdoor project in Britain this year. "The Mastaba" is a pyramidical sculpture made of more than 7,000 stacked barrels that will float on the Serpentine lake in London's Hyde Park from June 18 to September 23. It was inspired by the trapeze-formed burial tombs typical of ancient Egypt.

  • A visualization of Christo's The Mastaba near Abu Dhabi (1979 Christo/Photo: Wolfgang Volz)

    Christo's huge art dreaming: From the 'The Mastaba' to 'The Floating Piers'

    When artists dream big

    The plans for "The Mastaba" began in 1977. The original project was conceived by Christo and his wife Jeanne-Claude and was supposed to be built in the desert south of Abu Dhabi. Consisting of 410,000 colored oil barrels, it would be the largest sculpture in the world. "The Mastaba" is Christo's only planned permanent large sculpture.

  • Christo and Jeanne-Claude in the desert near Abu Dhabi (Christo and Jeanne-Claude/W. Volz)

    Christo's huge art dreaming: From the 'The Mastaba' to 'The Floating Piers'

    A tribute to Christo's wife

    When Jeanne-Claude passed away in 2009, their plans for "The Mastaba" in Abu Dhabi got a whole new dimension. It wouldn't be just a monumental addition to their work but also a memorial site dedicated to Christo's wife. After all, the two often visited the United Arab Emirates to inspect the site. For now, "The Mastaba" is the only projects listed under "Work in Progress" on their website.

  • Christo and Jeanne-Claude: Wrapped Reichstag (1995) (picture-alliance/dpa/Kneffel)

    Christo's huge art dreaming: From the 'The Mastaba' to 'The Floating Piers'

    The masters of superlatives

    The journey from the initial idea to the completion of an artwork can be lengthy. For instance, it took Christo and Jeanne-Claude 23 years to realize their project "Wrapped Reichstag." The spectacular show eventually took place in the June of 1995 when they wrapped the seat of the German parliament with 100,000 square meters of silver fabric. Five million visitors came to see it within 14 days.

  • Christo and Jeanne-Claude: The Umbrellas in Japan (1991) (Getty Images/Gamma-Rapho/K. Kaku)

    Christo's huge art dreaming: From the 'The Mastaba' to 'The Floating Piers'

    No more mistakes

    In the 1990s, Christo and Jeanne-Claude's art interventions became increasingly gigantic and risky. A worker died when assembling one of the 3,000 umbrellas for the joint installation "The Umbrellas" in Japan and California. Christo has since then hired only professional climbers and engineers and commissioned German companies to manufacture the huge fabrics for his objects.

  • People walk the The Floating Piers by Christo (2016) (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Venezia)

    Christo's huge art dreaming: From the 'The Mastaba' to 'The Floating Piers'

    Walking on water

    In June 2016, around 1.2 million people walked over the waters of the Lake Iseo in Italy thanks to Christo's project "The Floating Piers." The three kilometers long and 16 meters wide cloth-covered walkways connected two islands of the lake with the town of Sulzano. It was the artist's first major artwork since the death of his wife, Jeanne-Claude.

    Author: Gaby Reucher (jt)


The ambitious artist originally conceived "The Mastaba" in 1977 with his wife, Jeanne-Claude, who died in 2009. The pyramidal sculpture constructed from 410,000 multi-colored barrels was conceived for a site in the desert near Abu Dhabi. The intention was to create a mosaic of bright sparkling colors that would echo Islamic architecture.

Eventually, the artwork found a place in London, where construction works began on April 3. The downsized, temporary version of "The Mastaba" will consist of 7,506 oil barrels and will be 20 meters high, 30 meters wide and 40 meters long.

The object will be Christo's first major public, outdoor work in the UK and will float on the Serpentine Lake from June 18 to September 23, 2018.

Read more: The Art of Wrapping 

Free art for all

"I am excited to realize this temporary outdoor sculpture in the UK this summer," Christo said.

"Like with all of my projects, the construction, maintenance and removal of artwork will be entirely funded by me through the sale of my original works of art. The London Mastaba in Hyde Park will be absolutely free to the public — no tickets, no reservations and no owners. It will belong to everyone until it’s gone," he added.

The Floating Piers was a site-specific work of art by Christo and Jeanne-Claude that created a walkable surface between Sulzano, Monte Isola and the island of San Paolo (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kappeler)

"The Floating Piers" was a site-specific work of art by Christo and Jeanne-Claude from 2016 that created a walkable surface between Sulzano, Monte Isola and the island of San Paolo.

The artwork is in line with his past projects: In 2016, Christo unveiled “The Floating Piers” in Italy, orange walkways set directly on the surface of the Iseo lake, which drew 1.2 million visitors; in 1995, he and his wife wrapped the Reichstag in Berlin with a silver fabric; and a decade earlier, they surrounded 11 of the islands in the Biscayne Bay in Florida with floating pink woven textile covering the surface of the water, extending the surface of each island.

Read more: "Floating Piers" falls victim to own success

The fabric that Christo uses in his objects symbolizes the ephemeral character of the works of art. 

Oil barrel protest art

The opening of "The Mastaba" will coincide with the artist's retrospective in the adjacent Serpentine Galleries. As Christo explained, the exhibition will explore the use of oil barrels in his works from 1958 to today and will provide important context for the London piece.

The site of The Mastaba in Serpentine Lake (Christo)

Environmentalists were involved in the planning of "The Mastaba." The artwork will tak up only one percent of the lake surface.

Christo and his wife and collaborator, Jean-Claude, caused a stir in 1962 with their project "Wall of Oil Barrels - Iron Curtain," wherein they blocked a Paris street with 441 oil barrels. The installation, which expressed the duo's disdain for the GDR regime and the construction of the Berlin Wall, took place without official permission.

Read more: Christo cancels major Colorado art project, citing Trump

As early In 1975, Christo designed a similar Mastaba in Texas; while three years ago he planted another version of "The Mastaba" in Saint-Paul de Vence in the southeast of France using 1,000 barrels.

But his latest oil barrel installation could be the pièce de résistance. 

Click through the picture gallery above to explore some of Christo's epic landscape art installations.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    The triumph

    "We won!" cried Christo on February 25, 1994. After struggling for 23 years to get his project "Wrapped Reichstag" approved, the Bundestag (German Parliament) finally allowed him to go ahead. The wrapping began on June 17, 1995, and was completed on June 24. Twenty years later, the spectacular process is now on display at an exhibition in Berlin.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Let the wrapping begin

    The fabric arrived, and Christo donned his work gloves. He had been trying to convince the German parliament to do this art installation since 1971. Christo was particularly inspired by the building's location and its symbolism. That same historical symbolism caused heated debates in the parliament.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo mit Modell

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Symbol of freedom

    In 1978, Christo presented a model of a veiled Reichstag at the Zurich Museum für Gestaltung (Museum of Design). Despite the troubled history of the structure built in the late 19th century under Kaiser Wilhelm II, Christo saw it as a symbol of freedom: the Republic was proclaimed there in 1918. Freedom had been a recurring theme in Christo's art since his escape from communist Bulgaria in 1951.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo mit Jeanne Claude

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    The "Wrapped Reichstag" collection

    The exhibits on display when the Reichstag was wrapped in 1995 will be returning to Berlin: 320 drawings, models, collages and photos, as well as pieces of fabric, ropes and hooks used at the time. The Bulgarian artist will personally help set up the new exhibition.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Temporary veil

    Christo's works can only be seen for short periods of time. His "Environmental Art" takes aim at the concept of private property. Open-air art belongs to no-one but is free to be enjoyed by all. To Christo, permanence equates to possession. Like many of his other works, the Reichstag stayed wrapped only for 14 days.

  • Der von Christo verhüllte Reichstag

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    A happening

    The last of the 70 tailor-made silvery fabric panels was installed on the Reichstag on June 23, 1995. Over 100,000 square meters (1,076,390 sq. ft.) of fabric, tied by several kilometers of blue rope, created a fascinating sight. People danced and celebrated around it. Within 14 days, five million visitors saw the "Wrapped Reichstag": a world record attendance for a two-week cultural happening.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo documenta IV

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Packing nothing is also an option

    Christo began with his spectacular wrappings in the 1960s. His 5,600 square meter (60,277 sq ft) package presented at the "documenta 4" in Kassel in 1968 brought international recognition. He had already wrapped chairs, magazines or oil drums, but this time he managed to pack air.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo Valley Curtain

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Valley Curtain

    Projects by Christo and Jeanne-Claude became more elaborate and colorful in the 1970s. To preserve their artistic freedom, the couple financed them by selling drawings, photographs and models of their works. In this spectacular creation from 1972, a 400-meter-long (1,312 feet) cloth was stretched across Rifle Gap, a valley in Colorado.

  • Christo 80. Geburtstag Wrapped Pont Neuf

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    A different look at things

    Christo and Jeanne-Claude have never concealed objects to the point that they could no longer be recognized. Their aesthetic approach allows the silhouette to stimulate the imagination. In 1985, they wrapped the Pont Neuf in Paris. Depending on the weather, the fabric would glitter differently - allowing the bridge to literally appear in a different light.

  • Japan Kunst Christo und Jeanne-Claude Umbrellas Projekt

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Teamwork art

    Christo is accompanied by a large "family" of professional climbers and engineers. In 1990, his work "The Umbrellas" set up 3,000 umbrellas in Japan and California. The ambitious projects can also be perilous: one worker tragically died during that installation's removal.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo The Gates

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Long wait for 'The Gates'

    Christo not only wraps objects, but also landscapes and parks, as was the case here in 2005 with "The Gates" in New York's Central Park. The project was initially developed in 1979, but it took even longer than with the Reichstag to get it approved.

  • Bildergalerie 20 Jahre Reichstagsverhüllung Christo Over the River

    The story behind Christo's 'Wrapped Reichstag'

    Work in progress

    Christo is used to waiting. The 80-year-old is currently working on three projects simultaneously - designed in part with Jeanne-Claude, who passed away in 2009. "The Mastaba," to be set in Abu Dhabi, is to be a gigantic pyramid of 410,000 barrels oil. It could turn out to be his first major permanent work, which would be a unique legacy.

    Author: Gaby Reucher / eg


