Chris Dercon resigns as Volksbühne director after short and stormy reign

Only a few months after launching his first production at the Berlin Volksbühne, the controversial theater director and former Tate Modern head has decided to give up his new role in the capital.
Following intensive protests against the decision to install Chris Dercon as director of Berlin's radical theater with a strong left-wing tradition, the former head of London's Tate Modern has decided to call it quits.
Berlin's Culture Senator Klaus Lederer concurred that Dercon should resign with immediate effect.
"Both parties have agreed that Chris Dercon's appointment has not worked out as hoped, and the Volksbühne promptly needs a fresh start," stated Berlin public radio station, RBB, when first reporting the news.
Read more: Curtain comes down on Frank Castorf's era at the Volksbühne
Lederer said that the Volksbühne's managing director, Klaus Dörr, will temporarily assume the director role.
"By the way, it's important for me to emphasize that the personal attacks and abuses from parts of the city against Chris Dercon in the past were unacceptable," Lederer added. "Such forms of conflict are unworthy and devoid of any culture."
Chris Dercon stepped down from his contentious role in Berlin after suffering constant personal attacks
Attacks and abuse
After renegade director Frank Castorf ruled the Volksbühne for 25 years, Dercon's appointment was opposed by many for representing a more international and corporate artistic culture in Berlin— and indeed gentrification. Consistent protests against Dercon and a six-day occupation of the former East Berlin theater were matched by a petition against him that was signed by 40,000 people.
Read more: Why multicultural Berlin can't stomach the internationalization of its most traditional theater
In addition to constant trolling on social media, Dercon also suffered the ignominy of having feces left daily in front of his office last August. He then told DW that he had already started considering leaving Berlin.
But the Belgian former director has also come under criticism for his first productions, which have received a very lukewarm response from audiences and the press.
Read more: Chris Dercon says he's not staging plays for the fan club
sb/eg (with dpa)
The Volksbühne theater has been at the center of controversy since its new director took the reins last month. Now an art collective has seized control of the building with plans to put on its own performance program. (23.09.2017)
Although most activists peacefully left the theater on Thursday, roughly 20 protesters remained and were escorted out of the building by the police. Now it's back to business as usual at the Volksbühne. (29.09.2017)
Unconventional and provocative: As the artistic director of Berlin's Volksbühne - the "People's Theater" - Frank Castor wrote theater history. Here's why his productions were so unusual. (29.06.2017)
Berlin Volksbühne's new theater director starts off his first season with a dance performance and Samuel Beckett. Chris Dercon told DW how he wants to experiment on stage and how he's working hard to be accepted. (17.05.2017)
Should Berlin's legendary Volksbühne theater cater to an international audience? Its new director Chris Dercon thinks so. But critics worry that Berlin is losing a one-of-a-kind gem in the name of diversity. (13.07.2016)
How it deflates the ego! The world is not talking about Berlin but about Hamburg. Not the Berlin Philharmonie, but the new Elbphilharmonie is now considered the mecca of music. (06.01.2017)
The spoken-word artist was scheduled to play at a hangar of the former Berlin airport Tempelhof as part of the new Volksbühne theater's program, but she decided to cancel the show due to "personal threats." (20.09.2017)
The shitstorm targeting Berlin's new theater director, former Tate Modern chief Chris Dercon, has been both digital and quite literal. Instead of bailing, he launched the Volksbühne season with an unusual 12-dance show. (11.09.2017)