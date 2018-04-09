 Chris Dercon resigns as Volksbühne director after short and stormy reign | Arts | DW | 13.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Arts

Chris Dercon resigns as Volksbühne director after short and stormy reign

Only a few months after launching his first production at the Berlin Volksbühne, the controversial theater director and former Tate Modern head has decided to give up his new role in the capital.

Deutschland Berlin Polizei in besetzter Volksbühne (picture-alliance /dpa/M. Gambarini)

Following intensive protests against the decision to install Chris Dercon as director of Berlin's radical theater with a strong left-wing tradition, the former head of London's Tate Modern has decided to call it quits.

Berlin's Culture Senator Klaus Lederer concurred that Dercon should resign with immediate effect.

"Both parties have agreed that Chris Dercon's appointment has not worked out as hoped, and the Volksbühne promptly needs a fresh start," stated Berlin public radio station, RBB, when first reporting the news.

Read moreCurtain comes down on Frank Castorf's era at the Volksbühne

Lederer said that the Volksbühne's managing director, Klaus Dörr, will temporarily assume the director role.

"By the way, it's important for me to emphasize that the personal attacks and abuses from parts of the city against Chris Dercon in the past were unacceptable," Lederer added. "Such forms of conflict are unworthy and devoid of any culture."

Chris Dercon, director Volksbuehne Berlin, during an interview at the 2017 Frankfurt Book Fai (Getty Images/H. Foerster)

Chris Dercon stepped down from his contentious role in Berlin after suffering constant personal attacks

Attacks and abuse

After renegade director Frank Castorf ruled the Volksbühne for 25 years, Dercon's appointment was opposed by many for representing a more international and corporate artistic culture in Berlin— and indeed gentrification. Consistent protests against Dercon and a six-day occupation of the former East Berlin theater were matched by a petition against him that was signed by 40,000 people.

Read moreWhy multicultural Berlin can't stomach the internationalization of its most traditional theater

In addition to constant trolling on social media, Dercon also suffered the ignominy of having feces left daily in front of his office last August. He then told DW that he had already started considering leaving Berlin.

But the Belgian former director has also come under criticism for his first productions, which have received a very lukewarm response from audiences and the press. 

Read moreChris Dercon says he's not staging plays for the fan club 

  • Griechenland Dionysostheater auf der Akropolis Athen (Imago/Andreas Neumeier)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Theater of Dionysus Eleuthereus in Athens

    The beginnings of theater in Ancient Greece were dominated by performances of ritual songs, dances and sacrifices in honor of Dionysus, the Greek god of wine and ecstasy. Greek tragedy then evolved out of these. According to Aristotle's (384-322 B.C.) theories of drama, the art form should cause the viewers to shudder and feel compassion, resulting in a cleansing effect.

  • Portrait of Molière (gemeinfrei)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Comedie-Francaise in Paris

    17th-century French Classicism, defined by order, clarity and restraint, included authors like Pierre Corneille, Voltaire and Jean Racine. Racine's tragedy "Phedre" opened the Comedie-Francaise theater in 1680. The Parisian theater remains renowned today, especially for its performances of plays by Moliere (above), hence its nickname, "The Home of Moliere" ("La Maison de Moliere").

  • A street view of the Burgtheater (picture-alliance/H. Ringhofer)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Burgtheater in Vienna

    Empress Maria Theresa (1717-1780) initiated the theater's creation in 1741, and the famous Burgtheater, or Austrian National Theater, opened its doors to the public in 1888. Today, the Neo-Baroque building located opposite Vienna's city hall houses one of the German-speaking world's most important theaters. The Viennese refer to their theater as "The Burg" and its ensemble as "Burg actors."

  • Street view of the Semperoperin Dresden at night (picture-alliance/Arco Images)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Semperoper in Dresden

    Dresden's Semperoper was named after Gottfried Semper, who also designed Vienna's Burgtheater. The Semperoper opened in 1878 with Carl Maria von Weber's orchestral "Jubel Overture" and Goethe's tragedy "Iphigenia in Tauris." Later on, comspoer Richard Wagner premiered many of his operas in the magnificent building. The building is home to the Saxon State Orchestra and Opera.

  • Street view of the Royal Opera House in London (Imago/Anka Agency International)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Royal Opera House in London

    When today's visitors enter the Royal Opera House in the London neighborhood of Covent Garden, they are stepping into the third building built to house the royal company. Fires devastated the two previous structures. German composer Georg Friedrich Handel was very active here, both as a composer and as an organist. He wrote some of his operas and oratorios especially for the Royal Opera.

  • Street view of the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow at night (Imago/Westend61)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Bolshoi Theater in Moscow

    Assassination attempts, legends and fame have marked the history of Russia's most significant theater for opera and ballet, the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow. Its huge ensemble, consisting of more than 200 female dancers, is seen as one of the world's best. Performances of Tchaikovsky's ballet "Swan Lake" are particularly popular with viewers. Following restoration works, the theater reopened in 2011.

  • Inner view of the Teatro La Fenice in Venice (picture-alliance/Photoshot)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Teatro La Fenice in Venice

    The reference to "fenice" (Italian for "phoenix") is anything but a coincidence. The name was chosen because the Venetian opera house had to be reconstructed after burning to the ground. The fiery bird, a symbol of the Enlightenment, also alludes to the Freemasons, who participated in the reconstruction. Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi premiered several of his works in the opera house.

  • Street view of the MET in New York (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Tichler)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    The Metropolitan Opera in New York

    From 1880 through 1966, the Metropolitan Opera was located on Broadway. It then moved to New York City's Lincoln Square, where it remains today. The "Met," one of the world's most renowned opera houses, owes much of its fame to the numerous outstanding singers and conductors that have graced its hall, such as Austrian composer Gustav Mahler. The Met gave the first opera radio broadcast in 1910.

  • A view of Sydney's Opera House surrounded by water (Paul Liu - Fotolia.com)

    The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

    Sydney Opera House

    One can hardly imagine Sydney without its visually striking opera house. The unusual building was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning Danish architect Jorn Utzon and finished in 1973. While the unconventional design initially triggered a lot of controversy, the building become one of Australia's most important tourist attractions.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (ad)


sb/eg (with dpa)

DW recommends

Activists occupy Berlin's famous Volksbühne theater, say they resist city's gentrification

The Volksbühne theater has been at the center of controversy since its new director took the reins last month. Now an art collective has seized control of the building with plans to put on its own performance program. (23.09.2017)  

Berlin's Volksbühne theater evicted after 6-day occupation

Although most activists peacefully left the theater on Thursday, roughly 20 protesters remained and were escorted out of the building by the police. Now it's back to business as usual at the Volksbühne. (29.09.2017)  

Curtain comes down on Frank Castorf's era at the Volksbühne

Unconventional and provocative: As the artistic director of Berlin's Volksbühne - the "People's Theater" - Frank Castor wrote theater history. Here's why his productions were so unusual. (29.06.2017)  

Chris Dercon says he's not staging plays for the fan club

Berlin Volksbühne's new theater director starts off his first season with a dance performance and Samuel Beckett. Chris Dercon told DW how he wants to experiment on stage and how he's working hard to be accepted. (17.05.2017)  

Why multicultural Berlin can't stomach the internationalization of its most traditional theater

Should Berlin's legendary Volksbühne theater cater to an international audience? Its new director Chris Dercon thinks so. But critics worry that Berlin is losing a one-of-a-kind gem in the name of diversity. (13.07.2016)  

Reboot for the cultural metropolis Berlin

How it deflates the ego! The world is not talking about Berlin but about Hamburg. Not the Berlin Philharmonie, but the new Elbphilharmonie is now considered the mecca of music. (06.01.2017)  

British rapper Kate Tempest cancels Berlin concert due to 'personal threats'

The spoken-word artist was scheduled to play at a hangar of the former Berlin airport Tempelhof as part of the new Volksbühne theater's program, but she decided to cancel the show due to "personal threats." (20.09.2017)  

New Berlin theater director Chris Dercon responds to poo protests with dance

The shitstorm targeting Berlin's new theater director, former Tate Modern chief Chris Dercon, has been both digital and quite literal. Instead of bailing, he launched the Volksbühne season with an unusual 12-dance show. (11.09.2017)  

The world's most famous theaters and opera houses

On World Theater Day we look at some of the world's outstanding theater and opera houses. From ancient Greece's amphitheaters to Sydney Opera House's nesting arches, theaters have defined our landscapes for millennia. (27.03.2018)  

Related content

Deutschland Berlin - Volksbühne Berlin Spielstätte Tempelhof

New Berlin theater director Chris Dercon responds to poo protests with dance 11.09.2017

The shitstorm targeting Berlin's new theater director, former Tate Modern chief Chris Dercon, has been both digital and quite literal. Instead of bailing, he launched the Volksbühne season with an unusual 12-dance show.

Berlin Krawalle Linksautonome Rigaer Straße

Berlin 24/7: Why is there so much hate in Berlin? 21.09.2017

Hate shouldn't belong to Berlin's lifestyle, as it unfortunately often does. DW columnist Gero Schliess reacts to the attacks against the Volksbühne's new director, Chris Dercon – which he sees as the tip of the iceberg.

Enescu Festival 2013 Cameron Carpenter

8 things you need to know about Romania's culture 15.03.2018

Many ties link Germany and Romania, and now the Eastern European country is guest of honor at the Leipzig Book Fair. While corruption affects its developing economy, Romania's rich cultural scene offers reasons to hope.

ADVERTISEMENT

Film

film still from Submergence shows couple on the beach (Samuel Goldwyn Films)

Underwater and in the desert: 'Submergence' in images

Known for his striking sense of place and ability to find unique settings for his films, Wim Wenders has released one of his most stunning films to date: "Submergence." A look at the film's unusual locations. 

Culture

Tim und Struppi Tintin au Congo (picture-alliance/dpa)

Should books with racist content be revised?

While somtimes only simple textual changes are needed to update a classic, removing racist slurs does not always eliminate ideologies of the past. Here are some examples that show how revising books is a delicate affair. 

Arts.21

Benjamin Britten ca. 1948 (Getty Images)

War Requiem: Playing for peace

Young people from all over Europe meet to perform Benjamin Britten's War Requiem in honor of the victims of world wars – collectively, without borders, and as pacifists. 

Arts

Winner World Press Photo 2018 Spot News (Ronaldo Schemidt)

World Press Photo honors photojournalism on the front lines

The most coveted photojournalism award in the world is marked by powerful images that combine deep emotional impact and supreme technical skill. Forty-two photographers from 22 countries were nominated this year.  

Digital Culture

K-pop band BTS in December 2017 (picture-alliance/Yonhap)

Bangtan Boys: the K-Pop group more tweet-worthy than Donald Trump

Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook are not only topping worldwide album charts, but also social media trends with their latest album, "Face Yourself." What's behind this latest K-Pop craze? 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  