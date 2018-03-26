Chinese state media: President Xi Jinping holds talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

The North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited China from Sunday to Wednesday on an unofficial visit, China's state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday, ending speculation that it wasn't him aboard an official Beijing-bound train on Sunday.

Kim held talks with Xi Jinping in Beijing during the visit, during which the Chinese president hosted a banquet to welcome him and his wife Ri Sol Ju, Xinhua said.

The visit is Kim's first known trip abroad since assuming power in 2011.

North Korea's Kim Jong Un told Xi his regime was "committed to denuclearization," Xinhua said.

"The issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved, if South Korea and the US respond to our efforts with goodwill, create an atmosphere of peace and stability while taking progressive and synchronous measures for the realisation of peace," Kim said during his visit.

"I have had successful talks with General Secretary Xi Jinping on developing relations between the two parties and the two countries, our respective domestic situation, maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, and other issues," Kim said at the opening banquet.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula were "developing rapidly," Kim said, according to Xinhua, and he "felt he should come to inform Xi in person the situation out of comradeship and moral responsibility."

The Xinhua report did not say if the two had discussed North Korea's pursuit of nuclear weapons, which has led to UN sanctions, backed by China, Pyongyang's closest supporter. However, ties have become strained after Beijing backed UN sanctions against North Korea for its missile program.

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump at a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in November

Pre-talk talks

Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in said recently they plan to meet at a summit in April for only the third meeting between leaders from both Koreas since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Officials from North and South will meet on March 29 to lay the groundwork for an April summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Seoul said.

The agreement to hold the summit came amid thawing tensions that started before the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang in early February.

US President Donald Trump and Kim are also set to meet at a separate summit sometime before the end of May.

jbh (AP, dpa, AFP)