 Chinese space lab to crash to earth in fiery show | News | DW | 31.03.2018
Chinese space lab to crash to earth in fiery show

It looks like Tiangong-1 won't make it back in time for the Easter Bunny — or maybe just barely. The defunct spacecraft will blaze its way back through our atmosphere, perhaps bringing with it a smattering of debris.

A radar image of the Tiangong-1 space station (picture alliance/AP Photo/Fraunhofer Institute)

The European Space Agency (ESA) Saturday pushed back the time that Tiangong-1 is re-expected to enter the earth's atmosphere, saying it would likely take place between Sunday afternoon UTC and early Monday morning.

The agency had originally forecasted re-entry between midday Saturday UTC and Sunday. The change in the defunct Chinese space lab's predicted return to earth was due to changes in the conditions of solar activity, the ESA said in a blog post.

A high-speed stream of sun particles failed to materialize as expected, leading to calmer space weather and no increase in the density of the upper atmosphere, which would have pulled the 8.5-metric-ton (9.4-ton) Tiangong-1 down towards earth at a faster rate.

ESA said the spacecraft could land anywhere between 43 degrees north latitude and 43 degrees south latitude. However, the agency emphasized the uncertainty around predicted re-entry information, stating: "At no time will a precise time/location prediction from ESA be possible."

Tiangong-1, or "Heavenly Palace," was launched into orbit in September 2011. A controlled return guided by ground engineers to earth became impossible after the lab ceased functioning in March 2016.

Re-entry forecast: fiery with a chance of debris showers

The spacecraft will mostly burn up as it re-enters Earth's atmosphere due to the heat generated by its passage, ESA said.

However, it added that some craft parts could survive the atmospheric re-entry and reach the Earth's surface. The pieces could land over an area "that is thousands of kilometers in length and tens of kilometers wide," but the agency highlighted that "a large part of the Earth is covered by water or is uninhabited."

China Tiangong 1 above earth (picture-alliance/dpa/CMSE/Europa Press)

Tiangong-1 was some 280 kilometers (174 miles) above earth in January 2018

"Hence the personal probability of being hit by a piece of debris from the Tiangong-1 is actually 10 million times smaller than the yearly chance of being hit by lightning," ESA said.

Chinese authorities said that the spacecraft's fiery disintegration will provide a "splendid" show similar to a meteor shower, AFP reported.

Scientists at the Fraunhofer Institute for High-frequency Physics and Radar Technology (FHR), located just south of the western German city of Bonn, is assisting ESA with radar technology and will be following Tiangong-1's fiery return to earth. The institute will be regularly checking to see whether the descending lab remains intact or whether pieces have broken off.

The FHR said that Germany faces no risk from Tiangong-1's flaming fall to earth.

  • China startet Shenzhou-11 Raumfahrzeug (Picture-Alliance/dpa/H. H. Young)

    China's ambitious space odyssey in pictures

    3,2,1… Shenzhou-11 in space

    With two astronauts on board, the Shenzhou-11 - or the "Divine Vessel" - rocket blasted off into space early in the morning on Monday, October 17. It is the sixth time China has launched astronauts into space. The spacecraft will take two days to reach the Tiangong-2 space lab, which was launched last month.

  • China Shenzhou 11 Astronaute (Picture-Alliance/dpa/H. H. Young)

    China's ambitious space odyssey in pictures

    Experienced astronauts

    The two-member crew, made up of astronauts Jing Haipeng and Chen Dong, will remain on board for 30 days. They will conduct research Projects, including those relating to repairing equipment in-orbit, aerospace medicine and atomic space clocks, reported the official Xinhua news agency. Jing, the mission commander, is on his third mission into orbit and will celebrate his 50th birthday in space.

  • China Raumlabor Tiangong 2 (picture alliance/dpa/A. Xin)

    China's ambitious space odyssey in pictures

    Tiangong is waiting

    China launched the space lab Tiangong-2, or "Heavenly Palace-2," in September. The lab, which is nine meters long and weighs 13 tons, is in orbit 393 kilometers above Earth. It has two cabins - a hermetically sealed experiment chamber that also serves as the living quarters, and a resources store holding supplies such as solar panels, engines and batteries.

  • China Vorbereitung Start des Raumlabors Tiangong 2 Wu Ping

    China's ambitious space odyssey in pictures

    An important achievement

    The launch of the Tiangong-2 space lab had an enormous symbolic significance, said Wu Ping, Deputy Director of China's manned space engineering office. That's because the lab was farther, bigger and had a greater life span than its predecessor, she added.

  • China Vorbereitung Start des Raumlabors Tiangong 2

    China's ambitious space odyssey in pictures

    The most modern rocket

    China used the Long March-2F carrier rocket to launch the Shenzhou-11 mission. The 464 ton, 52-meter-tall Long March-2F carrier rocket blasted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center, a military-operated facility on the edge of the Gobi Desert.

  • Raumfahrt China Shenzhou 10

    China's ambitious space odyssey in pictures

    An ambitious space program

    China is intensifying efforts to build up its capabilities in space. To that effect, it plans to send its first space cargo ship Tianzhou-1 to the space lab in April 2017. The cargo ship will allow China to replenish the lab with fuel and other supplies.

  • 15 Jahre Internationale Raumstation ISS

    China's ambitious space odyssey in pictures

    China wants its own space station

    The Chinese astronauts will conduct experiments on various space-related technologies and perform docking maneuvers. They are necessary for the country to achieve its goal of setting up its own space station. If, as planned, the International Space Station (shown in the picture) ends its mission in 2024, China would be the only country with a permanent post in outer space.

  • Chinesischer Marsrover

    China's ambitious space odyssey in pictures

    A 'Made in China' Mars rover

    China recently published pictures of probes it wants to send to Mars in future to explore the planet. But so far, there have only been computer simulations showing a six-wheeled rover and a related landing craft. As Xinhua reported, the remote-controlled probe will conduct tests on the Martian surface and look for traces of water during a three-month mission to the planet by the end of the decade.

  • Flash-Galerie Raketenstart Tiangong 1 in China

    China's ambitious space odyssey in pictures

    The predecessor

    The first Chinese space laboratory, Tiangong-1, was launched in September 2011. It went out of service in March after docking with three visiting spacecraft and extending its mission for two years.

  • China Shenzhou 8 Andockmanöver

    China's ambitious space odyssey in pictures

    The first docking maneuver on Tiangong-1

    Three spaceships had docked with Tiangong-1 before the lab went out of service. In 2011, the unmanned Shenzhou-8 mission (shown in photo) was able to dock with Tiangong-1 twice with a gap of 11 days. In 2012, Jing, the commander of the current Shenzhou-11 mission, successfully completed the docking maneuver.

    Author: Hao Gui (sri)


DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 