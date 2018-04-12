 China’s Weibo reverses ban on gay content after outcry | News | DW | 16.04.2018
News

China’s Weibo reverses ban on gay content after outcry

Chinese Twitter-equivalent Weibo has reversed a clampdown on gay content. Outraged LGBT users accused Weibo of lumping homosexuality with violence and pornography in its attempt to target vulgar material.

Gay marriage supporters from Shaghai

Sina Weibo announced on Monday its "clean-up campaign" would no longer target gay material, just days after the popular microblogging site had said it would remove pornographic, violent or gay content.

Weibo's content ban is the latest attempt by the Chinese government to purge the internet of content it alleges deviates from socialism's "core values."

Uprising of outrage

  • Weibo’s clampdown on gay content provoked an angry response from it users.
  • Many of Weibo’s 340 million users rallied under the hashtags "I am gay" and "I am gay not a pervert."
  • The company then apparently banned the hashtags and related content.
  • Weibo’s Nasdaq shares plunged on Friday following the move.

A mobile phone user looks at the icon of the app of Weibo. Shares in Chinese social media Weibo plunged after its clampdown on gay content.

Shares in Chinese social media Weibo plunged after its clampdown on gay content

