 China warns Donald Trump against Taiwan military ties | News | DW | 18.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

China warns Donald Trump against Taiwan military ties

The Chinese government has urged the US to "correct its mistake" regarding President Donald Trump's recently approved "Taiwan Travel Act," which allows unrestricted two-way travel for officials from the US and Taiwan.

Taiwanese soldiers man mobile launchers of the US-made TOW anti-tank missile during a drill held in the northern Taoyuan county

US-made TOW anti-tank missile during a drill in Taiwan

US President Donald Trump's "Taiwan Travel Act" continues to draw ire from Chinese authorities. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Saturday the bill "severely violates" the "one China" principle and sends "very wrong signals to the 'pro-independence' separatist forces in Taiwan."

"China is strongly opposed to [the bill]," Lu said in a statement.

"We urge the US side to correct its mistake, stop pursuing any official ties with Taiwan or improving its current relations with Taiwan in any substantive way," he added.

In a separate statement, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said the act "interferes in China's internal affairs."

China urges the US to "stop pursuing any US-Taiwan military ties and stop arms sales to Taiwan, so as to avoid causing serious damage to the bilateral and military relations between China and the US, and to the peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the statement said.

Read more:

China jails Taiwan activist Lee Ming-che for 'subversion'

White House gaffe names China's Xi Jinping as president of Taiwan

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen refuses to acknowledge the democratic island as part of "one China"

'A beacon of democracy'

On Friday, Trump signed legislation increasing contact between Washington officials and their Taiwanese counterparts, irking China, which considers Taiwan as part of its territory.

The "Taiwan Travel Act" will allow unrestricted two-way travel for officials from the United States and Taiwan, thus restoring direct official US contact with the self-ruled island, which was cut in 1979 when Washington switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing.

The United States still does not have formal ties with Taiwan, but is required by law to help it with self-defense.

Washington dubs Taiwan "a beacon of democracy" in Asia and states that its "democratic achievements inspire many countries and people in the region."

On the other hand, China's relationship with Taiwan has taken a turn for the worse since the 2016 inauguration of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, who has refused to endorse Beijing's view that the island belongs to it.

Read more: Opinion: Xi Jinping – Today's chairman, tomorrow's dictator?
Watch video 01:28

China punishes US companies

shs/jlw (AFP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Donald Trump signs Taiwan Travel Act, drawing China's ire

US President Donald Trump has signed a law promoting official exchanges between the US and Taiwan. The move could further strain US-China ties. (17.03.2018)  

China jails Taiwan activist Lee Ming-che for 'subversion'

Taiwan's government and international rights groups have condemned China for jailing a Taiwanese activist. He and a Chinese man were sentenced to jail for subverting state power. (28.11.2017)  

White House gaffe names China's Xi Jinping as president of Taiwan

A press release put out by White House Spokesman Sean Spicer referred to Xi Jinping as president of Taiwan. Xi is in fact president of the "People's Republic of China." (09.07.2017)  

Opinion: Xi Jinping – Today's chairman, tomorrow's dictator?

After Mao's reign, China decided to limit leaders' political power and abandon the cult of leadership. But now Chairman Xi Jinping seems to be turning back the clocks, says Matthias von Hein. (26.02.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

China punishes US companies  

Related content

Symbolbild Beziehungen USA - Taiwan

Donald Trump signs Taiwan Travel Act, drawing China's ire 17.03.2018

US President Donald Trump has signed a law promoting official exchanges between the US and Taiwan. The move could further strain US-China ties.

Salzgitter AG Stahlproduktion

US President Donald Trump announces import tariffs on steel and aluminum 02.03.2018

Trump says the tariffs, which target the world's major producers, are in response to unfair trade practices. Business associations condemned the move; Asian markets fell, with investors fearing a global trade war.

Südkorea Donald Trump und Kim Jong Un im TV in Seoul

Opinion: A showdown of the alpha males 09.03.2018

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have so far been busy trading threats and insults. The US president’s planned meeting with the North Korean leader marks a surprising turn in the decades-long conflict, says Alexander Freund.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 