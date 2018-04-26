China: Knife attacker kills 7 children, wounds 12

Local officials say the deadly attack took place at a middle school in northern China. The east Asian country has suffered from multiple knife rampages against school children in recent years.
A man has killed at least seven children and injured at least 12 others at a middle school in northern China, according to local officials.
The deadly rampage is the latest in a string of knife attacks against school children to happen in the country in recent years.
Read more: Man targets children in China stabbing rampage
What we know so far:
Previous knife attacks: A man stabbed and wounded 11 children with a kitchen knife at a kindergarten in China's southern Guangxi Zhuang region in January 2017. In February 2016, another man wounded 10 children with a knife on the southern island province of Hainan before he committed suicide.
Read more: China school knife attack leaves at least three dead
More to come.
amp/rt (AFP, dpa)
A man has stabbed at least 11 children after "sneaking into" a kindergarten in southern China, according to the Chinese media. The police arrested the 41-year-old alleged attacker, but his motives remained unclear. (04.01.2017)