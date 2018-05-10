 Chile′s lithium – blessing or curse? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 11.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

resource extraction

Chile's lithium – blessing or curse?

Salar de Atacama is rich in lithium, essential to electric cars and other low-carbon tech. But indigenous people are fighting its extraction, saying private interests are cashing in at the expense of their environment.

Salar de Atacama Chile (DW/B. Gräßler)

The Salar de Atacama's geysers, volcanoes and flamingos attract tourists from around the world. But beneath its dramatic vistas, the Chilean salt flats hide something of far greater economic potential that's drawing a different kind of interest – from the world's chemical companies.

Lithium batteries are essential to all kinds of gadgets from laptops and mobile phones to the electric cars and power storage facilities that are to help wean the world of fossil fuels. As the world shifts to renewables, more and more sectors are to be electrified, and demand for lithium is expected to double by 2025.

Salar de Atacama contains some of the world's richest lithium deposits. Which means Chile is sitting on a goldmine. But exploiting it could come at a terrible environmental cost, protestors say.

The Chilean government wants to boost lithium production and potentially manufacture batteries in the country, breaking classic supply model where Latin American countries provide materials for products produced elsewhere.

To this end, it signed over lithium concessions to Chilean mining company SQM in January – a deal that's to see extraction triple by 2030.

Chile Lithium Abbau Anti Soquimich Protest (DW/S. Boddenberg)

Protestors say Chile’s lithium mining sector is steeped in corruption and environmental abuse

But environmentalists and mining unions are outraged. "For us, the contract is illegal," said Miguel Soto, chairman of the Lithium for Chile movement that organized demonstrations against it on the streets of Santiago de Chile.

A private company mired in controversy

Protestors carried placards that read "Lithium for Chile, not for Soquimich" – referring to SQM by the name of its previous incarnation as a state-owned company.

Soquimich was privatized during Augusto Pinochet's military dictatorship in the 1980s. The family of the deceased dictator still owns many shares in the company, which has been accused of corruption, underpaying royalties and violating environmental regulations.

"We think that SQM should be re-nationalized and the state should take on responsibility for lithium extraction," Soto told DW, pointing to lithium’s potential application in nuclear weapons and objections from indigenous people in the Atacama Desert.
Watch video 04:02

Betting on better batteries

"Over-exploitation of the Salar de Atacama could cause an environmental catastrophe," he added.

In recent years, SQM has been repeatedly investigated for money laundering, tax evasion and illegal campaign financing. Politicians are said to have received large sums in exchange for incorporating industrial demands into legislative proposals and voting accordingly in parliament.

A lawsuit is currently in process against former Economics Minister Pablo Longueira, who is accused of taking illegal payments from SQM to modify water regulations in favor of the lithium industry.

Sucking the Atacama dry

Chile is the only country in the world where water resources and water management are completely privatized. SQM currently owns the water rights for the region around the Salar de Atacama, and environmentalists say it has exploited the precious resource to cash in on lithium.

The Atacama Desert is one of the driest places on Earth and lithium extraction has a direct impact on the water reserves in the region. The groundwater table sinks, drying out and rivers, streams and wetlands that are home to vulnerable wildlife.

And the mining process can contaminate drinking water, too. "The company steals our water," said Ana Ramos, president of the Council of Indigenous Peoples of Atacameños.

Chile Atacama Wüste Trockenheit Dürre (Imago)

Lithium extraction is putting pressure on the Atacama Desert's scarce water resources

The Chilean state is bound by an agreement with the International Labor Organization to involve indigenous people impacted in large-scale projects that interfere with their environment. That hasn’t happened in the case of lithium mining, Ramos said. "The contract violates our territorial and environmental rights enshrined in international agreements," she told DW.

The full extent of environmental damage mining operations could have is still unclear. Domingo Ruiz, a chemist at the University of Santiago who works on lithium-ion technology, says the government should make an environmental impact study and adopt regulations.

More research and regulation needed

"There are no regulations up to now. That is why a lot of people are worried about how the rising production quotas will impact the fragile ecosystem of the Salar de Atacama," he told DW.

Chile Lithium Abbau Universidad de Santiago (DW/S. Boddenberg)

Domingo Ruiz produces lithium-ion batteries in his lab

Ruiz is also skeptical of government promises to develop a high-tech industry around lithium with benefits for the local economy. He says the state just isn't investing enough in research and technological development.

"We export the raw material, but we have no industry related to processing it, building up expertise or developing technology to produce lithium batteries," Ruiz said. "In this respect we are still a third world country."

Under its deal with the government SQM must supply 25 percent of its lithium output at a favorable price to international and national companies producing batteries in Chile.

"These companies, while continuing to process the material, are not contributing to the development of our country," Ruiz said. "We need a state that intervenes, universities that produce knowledge, and private companies that invest. These three actors have to work together, and that's not happening right now."

  • The East Antarctic Plateau

    Nature's extremes

    Coldest place on Earth: East Antarctic Plateau

    It's more than a little chilly on this high ridge in Antarctica. On a cold winter's night, temperatures plummet as deep as -92 degrees Celsius (-133.6 degrees Fahrenheit). This could change in the future though: US scientists have just measured the highest monthly global CO2 concentration since the beginning of modern records. Greenhouse gas is a chief contributor to global warming.

  • A landscape shot of Death Valley National Park

    Nature's extremes

    Hottest place on Earth: Death Valley, United States

    The sweltering heat reached in the Death Valley National Park in the US state of California is far too hot even for avid sun worshipers. The highest-ever temperature recorded here at Greenland Ranch was 56.67 degrees Celsius (134 degrees Fahrenheit) on July 10, 1913. That's more like stepping into a furnace than enjoying a warm summer day.

  • The peak of Mt Everest

    Nature's extremes

    Highest place on Earth: Mount Everest, Nepal

    The world's highest peak is the summit of Mt. Everest in the Himalaya mountain range, at 8,848 meters (29,029 feet). The first people to climb it were Edmund Hillary from New Zealand and Nepali Sherpa climber Tenzing Norgay on May 29, 1953. The earthquake that devastated Nepal on April 25, 2015, also sent avalanches down Mt. Everest, killing at least 18 people and ending the climbing season.

  • Filmmaker James Cameron's Deepsea Challenger submarine

    Nature's extremes

    Earth's lowest point: Challenger Deep, Pacific

    You'll have to enter a submarine to reach Earth's lowest spot: Challenger Deep lies in the Mariana trench in the western Pacific Ocean, north of Guam. Only three people have ever been that deep underwater - one of them was filmmaker James Cameron, who took a submarine down the 11-kilometer-long (6.8-mile) undersea valley in 2012.

  • Dune patterns in the Atacama Desert, Chile, South America

    Nature's extremes

    The driest spot on Earth: Atacama Desert, Chile

    If you ever get sick of constant drizzle in your hometown, the Chilean Atacama Desert is the place to go. At its heart, a place climatologists call absolute desert, there are locations that have never seen a single drop of rain - or at least not since humans started measuring it there.

  • An Indian pedestrian walks through heavy fog at Mawsynram village in the north-eastern Indian state of Meghalaya and considered the wettest place on earth

    Nature's extremes

    Wettest place on Earth: Mawsynram, India

    The people in the state of Meghalaya in northeastern India, close to the border of Bangladesh, probably wouldn't mind sending a little of their precipitation over to South America. The village of Mawsynram is considered the wettest place on Earth, with average annual rainfall of 11.86 meters (39 feet). By comparison, London gets about 65 centimeters (25 inches) of rain per year.

  • Nanjing Road - a busy shopping street in Shanghai

    Nature's extremes

    Most populated city on Earth: Shanghai, China

    Just over 24 million: That's how many people live in the African nation of Angola - or in the Chinese city of Shanghai. With so many people, the megalopolis is fighting worsening air quality. Increasing emissions from cars and buses, as well as ever more construction projects, contribute strongly to smog.

  • A woman rows a boat as she heads one of the Uros floating islands on the Titicaca Lake in Puno, Peru

    Nature's extremes

    Highest navigable lake on Earth: Lake Titicaca

    Puma Rock - which is what Titicaca means in the Inca language Quechua - is the highest lake in the world that humans can traverse by boat. Located on the borders of Peru and Bolivia, it also lays claim to another extreme: the body of water with the largest volume in South America. If you visit, definitely visit the Uros islands, which are completely made of reeds.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


DW recommends

'Climate change is making us stronger' — Resilient Bolivian women adapt to global warming

In rural Bolivia, making a sustainable living is becoming difficult for smallholders. But the country's women, who are traditionally responsible of farming, are demonstrating resilience to the effects of climate change. (25.04.2018)  

The last drop: how plants survive in the desert

Deserts might be renowned for their arid and hostile characteristics, but they are home to some incredible plants that have developed strategies to find and use the very last droplet of water. (19.04.2018)  

Will Europe make its own e-car battery cells?

The future of Europe's carmakers depends on reliable supplies of cheap lithium-ion cells, a key component of e-car batteries. But such cells are nearly all made in Asia. Does Europe need its own Li-ion cell supply? (10.04.2018)  

Cobalt mining conditions cast shadow over electric transport dreams

Though a future in which all cars are electric is still decades away, carmakers such as VW, BMW and Daimler are busy showcasing their green models. The question is how ethically clean are they? (14.11.2017)  

Smart tech propels Germany's switch to renewables

Digitalization is spurring on Germany's switch to renewables and away from nuclear. Power-generating homes, smart grids and new forms of clean energy storage are enabling Germans to go even greener. (11.10.2017)  

How eco-friendly are electric cars?

Dieselgate has many people turning to electric vehicles as a more environmentally friendly option. But in some respects, e-cars can be just as bad for the environment as traditional cars. So what's the upshot? (04.08.2017)  

Nature's extremes

From the bone-dry Atacama Desert to a really rainy village in India, from the highest peaks to the darkest depths - our Earth is an amazing place. Check out some of nature's most extreme spots! (15.05.2015)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Betting on better batteries  

ADVERTISEMENT

audio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you. 

Global Ideas

Uganda Umweltclub der Kitumba Primary School (DW)

Saving Uganda's lifeline

One man's mission to protect Western Uganda's Mpanga River — the lifeblood of the region.  

Eco@Africa

DW eco@africa - Nneota Egbe (DW)

Welcome to eco@africa

On eco@africa this week, solar power for Somaliland, oyster harvesting in Gambia and caring for animals in Egypt. 