 Children′s book villain Robber Hotzenplotz is back after 45 years | Books | DW | 07.05.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Books

Children's book villain Robber Hotzenplotz is back after 45 years

The last adventure of Robber Hotzenplotz, one of Germany's best known childhood villains, was published in 1973. Now, five years after author Otfried Preussler's death, the ne'er-do-well is making an unexpected return.

Cartoon drawing of Robber Hotzenplotz with kasperl and Seppel (picture-alliance/dpa)

Five years after the death of children's author Otfried Preussler, one of the writer's best-known characters is coming back to life in an out-of-this-world adventure. A manuscript for "The Robber Hotzenplotz and the Moon Rocket" was discovered by the writer's daughter as she sorted through his estate.

Book cover of the new Robber Hotzenplotz (picture alliance/dpa/Thienemann-Verlag)

The book is set for a July 17 release

Among her father's original writings, Susanne Preussler-Bitsch found a 20-page theater piece entitled "Journey to the Moon," written by Preussler 50 years ago. She reworked her father's piece into an adventure that will hit shelves in Germany on July 17, 2018 — nearly 45 years after the last in the original series went to print.

Read more:Robber Hotzenplotz turns 50

The old gang is back

All of the characters we know from Preussler's series are in the latest: Kasperl and Seppel, the grandmother, Sergeant Dimplemoser and of course, the Robber Hotzenplotz himself. It's an unexpected addition to the works of one of Germany's most beloved children's book writers.

Original rights for the theater adaptation have already been given to the Theater Dusseldorf, which is set to debut the piece November 11, 2018.

Read more: Augsburger Puppenkiste: 70 years of Germany's most famous marionette theater

  • Buchcover Otfried Preußler The Little Witch

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    A good witch and a coffee grinder robber

    A giant of German children's lit, Otfried Preussler wrote for kids aged six and up. "The Little Witch" tells of a girl learning the hard way what it means to be a "good" witch. In "The Robber Hotzenplotz," a man steals a grandma's coffee grinder - and two boys set off to capture him. This tale also features the wizard Petrosilius Zwackelmann. Say his name aloud - that's the kind of story this is.

  • Die unendliche Geschichte Fuchur Atreju Filmszene Noah Hathaway

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    'The NeverEnding Story' and beyond

    If the movie "The NeverEnding Story" thrilled you during your youth, you can - like the hero of that tale - immerse in Michael Ende's masterpiece that inspired the film. Following the movie's success, his other works were also translated. "Momo" deals with time - and criticizes efficiency and stress. "Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver" is a beloved classic of German children's literature.

  • default

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Off to paradise with tiger and bear

    In "The Trip to Panama," a bear and a tiger lead a dreamy and lazy life - until a wooden crate comes floating on a nearby river. "Panama" is written on it, and it smells like bananas. Intrigued, the bear and tiger set off to find this wonderful smelling country. Their long and winding quest leads them to the best place on Earth: home. Janosch's imagery and surreal logic charm young and old alike.

  • default

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Germany's favorite dinosaur

    A well-known little dinosaur in Germany, the urmel, hatches from an egg in "Urmel From The Ice." The story is one Max Kruse's most famous works, thanks to its TV adaptation by the Augsburger Puppenkiste (picture). It also inspired the animated film "Impy's Island." The author's other famous work, "Lion on the Loose," is a merry adventure following an escaped wild animal through the city.

  • Buchcover Judith Kerr When Hitler stole the pink rabbit

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Escaping the Nazis

    Each of the main characters remains a safe distance away from evil in "When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit" (1971), by Judith Kerr. It is told through the eyes of a nine-year-old, Anna, whose family flees Germany just as the Nazis take power. There is no war in this novel; it hasn't happened yet. But the story remains as relevant today as it ever has been: By the end, Anna and her family are refugees.

  • Buchcover Erich Kästner Emil and the Detectives

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Humorous adventures in realist Berlin

    Heading to Berlin? Pick up a copy of "Emil and the Detectives" by Erich Kästner. It'll take you (and your children) back to the German capital as it was in the late 1920s. After that, try another of Kästner's stories: In "Lottie and Lisa," separated twin girls meet each other for the first time at a summer camp. Decades later, it was adapted to the 1998 Hollywood blockbuster "The Parent Trap."

  • default

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    Max and Moritz

    Many kindergartens and primary schools in Germany are named "Max and Moritz" after the prank-pulling duo in Wilhelm Busch's classic book. Note, however, that the book's pranks - and its moral compass - are firmly set in 1865. One example (spoiler alert!): After the boys' final prank fails, the two are ground up into pieces and fed to ducks. That's it. The end. No sequel.

  • Struwwelpeter Paulinchen

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    The consequences of misbehaviour

    Another sure way to traumatize your kids is "Struwwelpeter." In two of these 10 "moral" stories, a child dies; in another, a kid's thumb is cut off. At least some of the stories are lighter. One involves "Fidgety Philipp," whose dinner table antics spoil every meal. Even 150 years later, his name is used to scold children who can't sit still: "Don't be such a Zappel-Philipp!"

  • Buchcover Cornelia Funke Inkheart

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    The power of books

    The "Inkheart" trilogy was published in the midst of the "Harry Potter" hurricane but still went on to become a success. Set in contemporary times, Cornelia Funke's main character in the story, a 12-year-old named Meggie, has the ability to take things out of books and make them come to life. It's something of a family trick. But it wouldn't be a good story unless that power came at a price.

  • Buchcover Walter Moers The City of Dreaming Books

    10 German children's books classics you can read in English

    A city of books awaits

    Zamonia is a fictional continent where funny stories happen - and the name of a series by Walter Moers. "The 13 1/2 Lives of Captain Bluebear" is a good introduction, but it's OK to start with the fourth book, "The City of Dreaming Books." Often, the author describes a character, waits a while for the mental picture to cement, and then - surprise! - unveils a wacky illustration of his creation.

    Author: Conor Dillon


ct/eg (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

Prolific children's author Otfried Preussler dies

One of Germany's most celebrated children's authors has died. Otfried Preussler wrote dozens of books over half a century, among them international hit Robber Hotzenplotz, which was published in more than 50 languages. (20.02.2013)  

Augsburger Puppenkiste: 70 years of Germany's most famous marionette theater

The "puppet chest" company located in the Bavarian city of Augsburg has been a part of many Germans' childhood memories. After decades on German TV, it still enchants with theater, museum exhibits and feature films. (26.02.2018)  

Robber Hotzenplotz turns 50

Thieves never get old. Otfried Preussler's beloved Robber Hotzenplotz books are celebrating their 50th birthday in August. The series has been translated into over 30 languages and is now even getting a little app-date. (01.08.2012)  

10 German children's books classics you can read in English

Whether you'd like to introduce your kids or yourself to German culture, a good place to start is with literature for children. From moralist fables to surreal adventures, here are a few of the country's favorites. (01.04.2016)  

10 classic German children's books

From Max and Moritz to Bobo Dormouse, German-language children's books have traveled around the world. Here are 10 classics you're bound to come across. (13.12.2017)  

ADVERTISEMENT

Arts.21

Film still PAWO by Marvin Litwak (Camino Filmverleih)

German-Indian movie "Pawo"

German director Marvin Litwak's debut film is based on the true story of a young Tibetan jailed during the Tibetan uprising in 2008. After being freed from a Chinese jail, he fled across the Himalayas and lived in exile in India. 

Arts.21

Germany | Karl Marx in Trier - 4.40 Meters high, made by Chinese artist Wu Weishan (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Tittel)

How controversial is Karl Marx?

On his 200th birthday, Marx is omnipresent – from exhibitions in his birthplace Trier to a monumental statue and a rap song from China, where Marx is worshipped as a hero. All too often, his name is used uncritically for political ends. 

Music

women standing on stage holding flowers and a medal in bare feet (1967) (picture-alliance/United Archives/TopFoto)

Fashion faux pas at the Eurovision Song Contest

Flame dresses, butterfly wings, sequined swim caps and bare feet. At Eurovision, no fashion faux pas is too great. We look back through the past decades at some of the song contest's most questionable fashion moments.  

Arts

inside of a fridge with 2 escalators (Prajakta Potnis/Project BB,Mumbai)

'Facing India': Art by women from the subcontinent

Women in India assert their identities in the face of a patriarchal society – in the arts, too. And they cross boundaries, as an exhibition at the Kunstmuseum Wolfsburg shows. 

Digital Culture

Screenshot Videospiel | Witch it (Barrel Roll Games GmbH)

'Witch It' wins top prizes at German Computer Games Awards

The most important prize in the country's gaming industry, the German Computer Games Awards selects innovative games in 14 categories. This year's winners include "Huxley," "Assassin's Creed Origins" and "Townsmen VR." 

More culture

Film  

Books  

Music  

Arts  

Digital Culture  

Lifestyle  