Chemical weapons inspectors enter Douma: Syrian state media

Syria's state news agency has said that investigators from the OPCW have entered the site of an alleged chemical attack. France and the US have accused Damascus and its allies of tampering with the site.
Syrian state media reported on Tuesday that members of the world's chemical weapons watchdog had been allowed inside the town of Douma outside Damascus, the site of an alleged gas attack last week that killed dozens.
"Experts from the chemical weapons committee enter the town of Douma," said state news agency SANA, in reference to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).
The news came as a surprise, as Syria's allies in Moscow had said that the investigators could enter the town on Wednesday, following criticism from the West that observers had not been allowed to assess the incident after arriving last week.
The French Foreign Ministry said however that they believed it was "highly likely that evidence and essential elements disappeared from the site, which is completely controlled by the Russian and Syrian armies."
The US Ambassador to the OPCW, Ken Ward, said Monday that he believed the Russians "may have tampered with" the site.
Putin phones Merkel over Western strikes
Images of dead children and civilians from the alleged attack shocked the world, and prompted the US, France and UK to launch airstrikes against chemical weapons facilities in Syria.
Syria, along with its allies Russia and Iran, criticized the Western powers for striking without proof of an attack. However, Western leaders have claimed that there was eyewitness testimony from both civilians and NGOs, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), that corroborated the chemical attack. UK Prime Minister Theresa May also told parliament on Monday that neither Syrian rebels nor "Islamic State" terrorists had the means of carrying out such an attack.
Russia has previously accused Britain of staging the April 7 incident, mirroring its back-and-forth with London overthe poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal. The Kremlin said on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin had telephoned German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who supported the Western strikes but did not participate in them.
Putin reportedly stressed to Merkel that he believed the US, UK and France had broken international law and hampered the Syrian peace process.
