Champions League: Pragmatic Bayern Munich take care of Sevilla to reach last four

Bayern Munich 0-0 Sevilla, Allianz Arena

(Bayern win 2-1 on aggregate)

Bayern are into last four of the Champions League after a goalless draw with Sevilla.

The Bavarians have been knocked out of the Champions League by Spanish opposition in the last four seasons, but the last time they got the better of a Spanish side in the knockout stage, they went on to lift the trophy in 2013.

Bayern are hoping that proves a good omen for them as they cruised past a competent but uninspiring Sevilla side in Munich.

Bayern enjoyed the better of the chances and controlled the game for long periods, but Arjen Robben and Mats Hummels spurned Bayern's best chances in the first half.

Robert Lewandowski endured a frustrating night in attack as Sevilla kept him quiet for long periods, but Sevilla defended better than they attacked, and Bayern never looked unduly concerned.

Following their heroics at Old Trafford in the last 16, Sevilla go out with a whimper. Bayern, meanwhile, head into the last four alongside Real Madrid as the tournament favorites.

As it happened:

FT Bayern 0-0 Sevilla — It's all over and Bayern are through to the semi-finals. Not one to tell the grandchildren about but Jupp Heynckes' men get the job done.

90' There will be three additional minutes in Munich. Bayern almost there.

88' Thiago has really calmed things down for Bayern in the middle of the park. A reassuring presence for the hosts.

86' Rafinha makes way. He's had a fine night at the back for Bayern. Süle is on.

84' Arturo Vidal keeping an eye on both games...

80' Banega catches Javi Martinez with an arm in the face, and that's him in the book.

78' Kimmich forces another corner for Bayern, who are desperate to finish off the job — but nothing comes of it.

76' Another Bayern sub: Wagner on for Lewandowski. The Pole has endured a difficult night up top for Bayern.

73' A lull.

70' Heynckes makes a change too. Thiago is on for Ribery.

69' Indeed, Montella rolls the dice and sends on striker Sandro Ramirez and sacrifices Sarabia.

66' Sevilla have to start thinking about making attacking substitutions now. They still need two goals.

63' James skips into a shooting position but his effort is blocked. You have to applaud Sevilla's defending tonight.

60' Sevilla go close! Banega finds space on the edge of the box and rifles a low shot through a crowd of bodies and centimeters wide of the post. So close.

57' Can Bayern find a way through? They don't need a goal, of course, but just one would kill the tie.

55' Bayern pounding at the Sevilla door but it' remainign shut for now. Kimmich cuts back to Müller but his first-time shot is straight at Soria.

53' Ulreich and Correa square up after the Sevilla man catches the Bayern keeper late. The ref straightens things out.

51' Dangerous from Sevilla as Ben Yedder, Sevilla's hero against Manchester United, darts into the box beyond Boateng but the ball runs away from him and to Sven Ulreich.

48' Lewandowski chance! Ribery releases Rafinha with a wonderful reverse pass to Rafinha, who stands it up at the far post to Lewandowski, who heads into the side netting. Not and easy chance for Pole, but a sign that Bayern might start to get him into the game more than the first half.

46' Peeeeeep! We're back underway.

45'+4 HT Bayern 0-0 Sevilla — Bayern the better side but they have nothing to show for it so far. Sevilla dangerous on the break. This one is not over yet.

45' Sevilla go close! Sarabia bursts through the Sevilla defense but Rafinha makes a wonderful last-ditch challenge to deny the Sevilla forward a shot at goal. Rafinha has taken a knock to his shoulder for his troubles and Bernat is warming up.

42' Another Bayern chance! This time Robben chooses the right option, picking out Kimmich on the overlap. His crosses flashes across the face of goal and appears to be reaching Ribery at the far post, but it's cleared at the last moment.

40' Oh, Robben! Robben at the heart of the action again as he leads a Bayern counter-attack, but with Ribery is acres of space and Lewandowski in the box, Robben decides to go for goal but sends it way over the top.

38' Bayern chance! Robben spreads the ball wide to Ribery, who drills a powerful shot at goal which Soria does well to punch clear- There was a great deal of power on that shot from the Frenchman, but it was too close to the keeper.

36' Bayern calling the shots now. Sevilla struggling to stay on the ball for more than a couple of passes at the moment.

33' Bayern keep the pressure up with back-to-back corners. Eventually Hammels goes close with an uncharacteristic cut in from the right and blasts a left-footed shot narrowly wide. That was close.

31' Rafinha flashes a cross into the box from the left towards Lewandowski, who hits the deck under pressure from Clement Lenglet. There wasn't much to it though and Bayern get a corner.

28' We're back underway after that stoppage. Both players needed some treatment but are able to continue.

25' Escudero clashes heads with Lewandowski and has stayed down. Play stops while the Sevilla captain is treated.

21' Kimmich fires in a dangerous cross from the right. Mercado does very well to cut it out on the slide.

18' Bayern just about in control of this, but Sevilla have already had some threatening moments. Bayern need to be alert to the counter-attack.

15' Sarabia in the thick of it again. He lashes a shot at goal that catches Boateng on the back of the elbow. They're claiming a penalty but they're not getting that in a month of Sundays.

13' Kimmich gets into a great position on the right for Bayern. His cross is cut out for a corner but he swings the resulting corner deep to Mats Hummels, who heads just over.

11' Chance Sevilla! Pablo Sarabia gets into a great position after cutting in from the right but sends his shot into the stands. I'm not sure he realised how good a chance that actually was.

8' Sevilla finding their now after a slow start. Bayern were looking to catch them early but Sevilla have settled.

6' Lewandowski reaches a cross with his head but Soria makes a good stop to tip just over.

3' Bayern win a free-kick early on in a dangerous area and James beats the wall but just clears the crossbar too. That was close though.

1' Peeeeeeep! We're underway in Munich.

20.40 Important night for these two...

20.35

The players are out warming up. Our man Matt Pearson is in the stadium.

20.25 Sevilla line up as expected:

20.20 Bayern's team is out. Thiago Alcantara celebrates his birthday with a place on the bench, with James Rodriguez keeping his place in the team from the weekend's Bundesliga title clinching win at Augsburg.

20.15 Hello everyone. Michael Da Silva here — welcome to live coverage of Bayern Munich versus Sevilla in the Champions League. A place in the final four awaits the winner, with Bayern holding the upper hand after a 2-1 victory in Spain last week.