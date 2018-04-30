 Champions League live: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 01.05.2018
Sports

Champions League live: Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich

The German champions travel to Madrid looking to overturn a 2-1 deficit from the first leg - but they're without key names. Much is expected of Robert Lewandowski if Bayern are to stop Real reaching another final.

25.04.2018 Champions League: Bayern München gegen Real Madrid 25.04.2018 Fussball Champions League/ Hinspiel FC Bayern Muenchen gegen Real Madrid (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

+++ Refresh page for regular updates +++

- Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has suggested in an interview with broadcaster SKY that the decision to start Tolisso over Martinez is tactical, rather than simply an injury precaution.

"The coach made the decision because he wants to go for a different option," he said. "We want to attack, we want to go forward with pace. We want to take risks because we want to win the game and progress. We're going to attack."

Deutschland Audi Cup - Bayern München - SSC Neapel (picture-alliance/dpa/Sven Hoppe)

- It's a huge night for two youngsters on the Bayern Munich bench. Lars Lukas Mai made his first debut for Bayern away at Hannover two weeks ago, while Niklas Dorsch scored against Frankfurt on Saturday. On Sunday, he came on as a substitute for Bayern's reserves in their 3-1 win over local rivals 1860 Munich in the fourth division. Now he's on the bench in the Bernabeu. Not a bad week, really. 

+++ TEAM NEWS +++
As suggested, Javi Martinez is indeed injured and starts on the bench for Bayern.

Only one big change in the Real Madrid XI as Mateo Kovacic starts ahead of Casemiro.

Approximately 4,000 Bayern Munich supporters are expected inside the Santiago Bernabeu this evening, and they've already been making their presence felt in Madrid!

- So all eyes will turn to striker Robert Lewandowski. The Pole has faced criticism for his performances in big games and was quiet last week in Munich. For the first time in his career, he has now gone four consecutive games without a goal - a mini-crisis for a striker of his caliber. 

If Bayern are to score two goals tonight (the absolute minimum) and progress to the final in Kiev, they will need the Pole to be on form. And he can do it. Back in 2013, he scored four goals in a Champions League semifinal against Real Madrid - for Borussia Dortmund. 

- In fairness, Bayern were forced into several early subsitutions in the first leg following injuries to Arjen Robben and Jerome Boateng - who both miss out tonight. Reports in Germany suggest that midfielder Javi Martinez could also be a doubt.

- Generally speaking, Bayern were the better team in the first leg and even took the lead through Joshua Kimmich, who said the score could have been as high as 7-2 to Bayern. But it wasn't. The Germans wasted good chances and were punished by goals from Marcelo and Marco Ansensio. 

Read more: How good are Bayern Munich? Real Madrid loss poses more questions than it answers

- "Steh auf, Männer!" (stand up, men!) was the headline in Germany's kicker magazine this week, demanding that Bayern Munich stand up and be counted after their 2-1 first-leg defeat last week.

And the Bavarians are certainly in a boisterous mood, with Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge demanding "courage, passion and fight" from the players, who should be prepared to "die a hero's death" if they must.

+++ Buenas tardes! Guten Abend! Good evening! And welcome to DW's live coverage of tonight's Champions League semifinal second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. +++

