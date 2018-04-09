Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla

Refresh page for live updates

28' We're back underway.

25' Escudero clashes heads with Lewandowski and has stayed down. Play stops while the Sevilla captain is treated.

21' Kimmich fires in a dangerous cross from the right. Mercado does very well to cut it out on the slide.

18' Bayern just about in control of this, but Sevilla have already had some threatening moments. Bayern need to be alert to the counter-attack.

15' Sarabia in the thick of it again. He lashes a shot at goal that catches Boateng on the back of the elbow. They're claiming a penalty but they're not getting that in a month of Sundays.

13' Kimmich gets into a great position on the right for Bayern. His cross is cut out for a corner but he swings the resulting corner deep to Mats Hummels, who heads just over.

11' Chance Sevilla! Pablo Sarabia gets into a great position after cutting in from the right but sends his shot into the stands. I'm not sure he realised how good a chance that actually was.

8' Sevilla finding their now after a slow start. Bayern were looking to catch them early but Sevilla have settled.

6' Lewandowski reaches a cross with his head but Soria makes a good stop to tip just over.

3' Bayern win a free-kick early on in a dangerous area and James beats the wall but just clears the crossbar too. That was close though.

1' Peeeeeeep! We're underway in Munich.

20.40 Important night for these two...

The players are out warming up. Our man Matt Pearson is in the stadium.

20.25 Sevilla line up as expected:

20.20 Bayern's team is out. Thiago Alcantara celebrates his birthday with a place on the bench, with James Rodriguez keeping his place in the team from the weekend's Bundesliga title clinching win at Augsburg.

20.15 Hello everyone. Michael Da Silva here — welcome to live coverage of Bayern Munich versus Sevilla in the Champions League. A place in the final four awaits the winner, with Bayern holding the upper hand after a 2-1 victory in Spain last week.