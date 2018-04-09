 Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 11.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Champions League live: Bayern Munich vs. Sevilla

Freshly crowned German champions Bayern Munich hold a 2-1 advantage from the first leg last week as they look to finish the job and reach the last four of the Champions League. Follow all the action live right here.

Bayern Muenchen v Celtic FC - UEFA Champions League München Deutschland Stadion Allianz Arena (Getty Images/A.Hassenstein)

Refresh page for live updates

28' We're back underway.

25' Escudero clashes heads with Lewandowski and has stayed down. Play stops while the Sevilla captain is treated.

21' Kimmich fires in a dangerous cross from the right. Mercado does very well to cut it out on the slide.

18' Bayern just about in control of this, but Sevilla have already had some threatening moments. Bayern need to be alert to the counter-attack.

15' Sarabia in the thick of it again. He lashes a shot at goal that catches Boateng on the back of the elbow. They're claiming a penalty but they're not getting that in a month of Sundays.

13' Kimmich gets into a great position on the right for Bayern. His cross is cut out for a corner but he swings the resulting corner deep to Mats Hummels, who heads just over.

11' Chance Sevilla! Pablo Sarabia gets into a great position after cutting in from the right but sends his shot into the stands. I'm not sure he realised how good a chance that actually was.

8' Sevilla finding their now after a slow start. Bayern were looking to catch them early but Sevilla have settled.

6' Lewandowski reaches a cross with his head but Soria makes a good stop to tip just over.

3' Bayern win a free-kick early on in a dangerous area and James beats the wall but just clears the crossbar too. That was close though.

1' Peeeeeeep! We're underway in Munich.

20.40 Important night for these two...

20.35

The players are out warming up. Our man Matt Pearson is in the stadium.

20.25 Sevilla line up as expected:

20.20 Bayern's team is out. Thiago Alcantara celebrates his birthday with a place on the bench, with James Rodriguez keeping his place in the team from the weekend's Bundesliga title clinching win at Augsburg.

20.15 Hello everyone. Michael Da Silva here — welcome to live coverage of Bayern Munich versus Sevilla in the Champions League. A place in the final four awaits the winner, with Bayern holding the upper hand after a 2-1 victory in Spain last week.

Related content

Bayern Munich turn their focus to their tie with Sevilla in the Champions League 11.04.2018

In Champions Leage quarter-final Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich host Sevilla looking to overcome their Spanish hoodoo. They've crashed out of the Champions League to Spanish opponents four years running. With a 2-1 advantage from the first leg Bayern are in the driver's seat. .

Deutschland Bayern München - Borussia Dortmund | Jubel Rodriguez

Champions League: Bayern Munich aim to transfer Bundesliga form to European stage 10.04.2018

After clinching their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title over the weekend, Bayern Munich turn their focus to their tie with Sevilla in the Champions League. But wrapping up the league early has not always been fruitful.

Fußball Champions League Viertelfinal First Leg - Sevilla vs Bayern München

Champions League: Bayern Munich come from behind to win in Sevilla 03.04.2018

An own-goal and a Thiago Alcantara header turned the game in Bayern's favor after Sevilla had taken a deserved first-half lead. Jupp Heynckes' team dominated the second half and were rewarded with two away goals.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 