Champions League: Jürgen Klopp calls on Liverpool to produce ‘big, brave football’

Jürgen Klopp has called on Liverpool to be "brave” and replicate the "big football" that has seen them move to within touching distance of a first Champions League final since 2007.

The Reds hold a commanding 5-2 lead over Roma after a stirring display of attacking football at Anfield last week, but Liverpool will be wary of a Roma comeback after the Italians fought back to shock Barcelona in similar circumstances in the quarterfinals.

But Klopp is focused only on delivering another swashbuckling display, and has implored his players to think big.

"We need big football, really big football. I loved it against City," the former Borussia Dortmund coach told Liverpool's official website. "In Rome we have to defend with all we have and we have to attack them with all we have. I'm really looking forward to it.”

Roma's memorable comeback against Barcelona, who were 4-1 up from the first leg but lost on away goals after Roma's 3-0 win at the Stadio Olimpico, has left Liverpool wary of what the Serie A side are capable of — but Klopp won't deviate from his philosophy.

"It's clear everybody thinks we have to defend the result, but I don't think it works with offensive things. Of course we need to be brave. But the boys showed very often this season they are ready for these challenges," Klopp said.

"Pretty much everybody wants to impress us when we come. They all shout for their team - that's completely cool. How we use Anfield, they should be able to use their atmosphere.

"But, in the end, as I've said before: if we go through to the final, we deserve it. If they go through to the final, they deserve it. It's as simple as that. Go there, play the best football you can play and then we'll see after the game what happened.”

Liverpool or Roma will face Real Madrid in the final on May 26 in Kiev.