 Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo wonder goal gives Real Madrid win | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.04.2018
Sports

Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo wonder goal gives Real Madrid win

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Real Madrid beat Juventus to all but guarantee the reigning champions a place in the semifinal. Ronaldo's second goal even drew applause from the home fans.

UEFA Champions League Viertelfinale | Juventus Turin vs. Real Madrid - Ronaldo 0:2 (Imago/Insiderfoto/A. Staccioli)

Juventus 0-3 Real Madrid
(Ronaldo 3', 64', Marcelo 72')

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning second-half bicycle kick as Real Madrid beat ten-man Juventus 3-0 in Turin. 

The Portuguese superstar had already given Real a third-minute lead when he stole in to flick home Isco's cross. It was a clever finish which nevertheless paled in comparison with what he was to produce after halftime.

With just over an hour played, Ronaldo rose above the Juventus defense to meet Dany Carvajal's cross with his back to goal and executed a textbook overhead kick into the bottom corner.

The outrageous piece of skill left Gianluigi Buffon no chance and even drew applause from the home crowd. On the touchline, Real coach Zinedine Zidane held his head in disbelief.

Things went from bad to worse for the Italian champions when playmaker Paulo Dybala was sent off for a high challenge on Carvajal - his second bookable offense.

Ronaldo was involved again as Real wrapped up the win late on. Defender Marcelo played a clever one-two with the Portuguese and scrambled the ball over the line to all but secure the reigning champions' place in this season's semifinal.

mf/jh (AP/dpa)

