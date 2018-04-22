Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid — live updates

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

20:13 - There's plenty of history, recent and not so recent, with these two. It's their 18th meeting in Europe's top club football competition, a record. Both teams are spearheaded by prolific forwards, with Ronaldo on an 11-game run of consecutive goals in the Champions League and Robert Lewandowski enjoying another excellent season.

"Cristiano has had an incredible career, but we have Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 38 goals (this season), so the question should be asked who will stop him?" said Jupp Heynckes before the game.

20:00 - The teams have been announced and Bayern have gone very attacking, with Javi Martinez their only holding midfielder. The old guard Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery join forces again out wide while James Rodriguez will look to get one over his parent club. Real's line up is largely as expected, with Isco and Lucas Vazquez preferred to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale as Cristiano Ronaldo's supporting cast.

19:45 - Welcome to our live ticker of all the action in the Champions League semifinal first leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The game kicks off at 20:45 CEST (1845 GMT), and our coverage here will begin around an hour before that.

