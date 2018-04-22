 Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid — live updates | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 25.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid — live updates

It's getting close to an annual tradition: Bayern Munich and Real Madrid testing each other's mettle in the latter stages of the Champions League. Whoever makes the final will be favorites to pick up the trophy in Kiev.

25.04.2018 Champions League: Bayern München gegen Real Madrid 25.04.2018 Fussball Champions League/ Hinspiel FC Bayern Muenchen gegen Real Madrid (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

+++ All times in CEST, refresh page for updates +++

20:13 - There's plenty of history, recent and not so recent, with these two. It's their 18th meeting in Europe's top club football competition, a record. Both teams are spearheaded by prolific forwards, with Ronaldo on an 11-game run of consecutive goals in the Champions League and Robert Lewandowski enjoying another excellent season.

"Cristiano has had an incredible career, but we have Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 38 goals (this season), so the question should be asked who will stop him?" said Jupp Heynckes before the game.

20:00 - The teams have been announced and Bayern have gone very attacking, with Javi Martinez their only holding midfielder. The old guard Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery join forces again out wide while James Rodriguez will look to get one over his parent club. Real's line up is largely as expected, with Isco and Lucas Vazquez preferred to Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale as Cristiano Ronaldo's supporting cast.

 

19:45 - Welcome to our live ticker of all the action in the Champions League semifinal first leg at the Allianz Arena in Munich. The game kicks off at 20:45 CEST (1845 GMT), and our coverage here will begin around an hour before that. 

If you're itching to get started already and can't wait any longer, here's our full preview of tonight's match. 

And here's a trip down memory lane, looking at the numerous past meetings between the Bavarian and Castilian giants: 

  • Gerd Müller against Real Madrid (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    1975-76: Müller mauls Madrid

    Bayern Munich got the better of Real Madrid the first time these two sides met. Gerd Müller (left) scored three goals in the two legs as Bayern topped Madrid 3-1 on aggregate in the 1976 semifinals. The Bavarias went on to defeat Saint Etienne in the final to lift their third straight European Cup.

  • Juanito sent off vs. Bayern Munich (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    1986-87: Juanito stamps Matthäus' face

    After Lothar Matthäus and Chendo got involved in a scrap in the 1987 semifinal, Juanito (far left) stormed through the ruckus to plant his foot into the German midfielder's torso. He then connected with Matthäus' face and was duly sent off. Bayern won the match 4-1 to progress, but they lost to Porto. Juanito's Madrid career ended in disgrace as he was banned for five years from UEFA competitions.

  • FC Bayern München vs. Real Madrid Europapokal der Landesmeister 87/88 (Getty Images)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    1987-88: Real's revenge

    Bayern were cruising to yet another victory over Real Madrid after storming to a 3-0 lead in the first leg of the quarterfinals. But the match ended 3-2 after Madrid scored two goals in six minutes, and Real finished the job with a 2-0 victory at the Bernabeu.

  • Nicolas Anelka and Thorsten Fink (Getty Images/AFP/Ch. Simon)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    1999-2000: A rivalry is born

    The Bayern-Real rivalry intensified in the 1999-2000 Champions League as the two sides squared off four times in the rebranded competition. Bayern earned the nickname "La Bestia Negra" — or "The Black Beast" — after twice demolishing Madrid 4-2 in the second group stage. But Madrid had the last laugh, downing Bayern 3-2 on aggregate in the semifinals before eventually win the title.

  • Giovanni Elber (Getty Images)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    2000-01: Bayern back with a bang

    Giovane Elber scored in both legs as Bayern defeated Real 3-1 on aggregate in their semifinal rematch in 2001. The German club then defeated Valencia 5-4 on penalties in the final, ending a 25-year drought in Europe's premier competition.

  • FC Bayern München vs. Real Madrid Champions League 2002 (Getty Images)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    2001-02: Madrid prevail despite late heroics

    Trailing 1-0 at halftime, Bayern salvaged the first leg of the semifinals with two late goals from Steffen Effenberg and Claudio Pizarro. But the Bavarians couldn't build on their late heroics in Madrid, dropping the second leg 2-0 and losing 3-1 on aggregate. Real Madrid topped another German opponent in the final, defeating Leverkusen 2-1 to lift their sixth title.

  • Zinedine Zidane (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    2003-04: Zizou strikes

    The Round of 16 tie was in the balance after a 1-1 draw in Munich, but Zinedine Zidane stole the show with the decisive strike in a 1-0 victory. The consolation for Bayern? A fresh-faced 19-year-old named Bastian Schweinsteiger got his first taste of European football.

  • Roy Makaay (Getty Images)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    2006-07: Lightning Makaay

    After Madrid won the first leg 3-2, Bayern's Dutch maestro Roy Makaay scored the Champions League's fastest ever goal — 10.2 seconds after kickoff — to help Bayern to a dramatic victory over Madrid in the Round of 16 second leg. Bayern went through on away goals after winning the return leg in Munich 2-1.

  • Manuel Neuer stops a penalty (picture-alliance/dpa)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    2011-12: Neuer the wall

    Manuel Neuer celebrated his first season at Bayern Munich with a monstrous display in the Champions League semifinals. The tie went to penalties after both legs ending 2-1, and Neuer saved spot kicks from Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka before Bastian Schweinsteiger converted the winning strike. But Bayern would lose the final, which was in their home stadium, to Chelsea, also on penalties.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo (Getty Images)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    2013-14: Embarrassed Bayern hit for five

    Pep Guardiola's Bayern were totally outclassed in the Champions League semifinals as Ronaldo and co. hammered the Bavarians 5-0 on aggregate. The rout included a 4-0 second-leg defeat in Munich — Bayern's worst home loss in the competition. Real, under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti, went on to defeat Atletico Madrid in the final to clinch the coveted "La Decima" — their 10th title.

  • Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating (picture alliance/dpa/AA/B. Akbulut)

    The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

    2016-17: Ronaldo's extra-time controversy

    After losing 2-1 the first leg of the quarterfinals at home, Bayern fought back to force the second leg into extra-time. But the comeback was short-lived as Cristiano Ronaldo struck twice. Both goals, however, appeared to be offside, while Arturo Vidal was shown a controversial red card. Ronaldo scored five in the 6-3 aggregate win and Madrid won their second consecutive title.

    Author: Janek Speight


DW recommends

Conductor James Rodriguez helps off-key Bayern Munich past Sevilla

Once regarded as a luxury, James Rodriguez has found himself at the center of Bayern Munich's treble charge. DW's Matt Pearson observed the increasingly influential Colombian in Munich as Bayern reached the last four. (11.04.2018)  

Champions League: Bayern Munich plot revenge against Real Madrid in semifinal

Defeat at the hands of the Spanish club in last year's quarterfinal still stings and vengeance will be top of the agenda when the sides meet on Wednesday. Win, and a second treble is within touching distance for Bayern. (24.04.2018)  

Champions League: Mohamed Salah leads Liverpool dismantling of Roma

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino stole the show as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal. Despite the three goal cushion, things could have been much better for Jürgen Klopp's men. (24.04.2018)  

The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid has proven one of the great Champions League rivalries. From scoring heroics to vicious assaults, the tie has its fair share of bad blood and classic clashes. Here are some of the best. (25.04.2018)  

Related content

Fußball Champions League FC Bayern München - Real Madrid

Champions League: Bayern Munich plot revenge against Real Madrid in semifinal 24.04.2018

Defeat at the hands of the Spanish club in last year's quarterfinal still stings and vengeance will be top of the agenda when the sides meet on Wednesday. Win, and a second treble is within touching distance for Bayern.

UEFA Champions League FC Bayern München vs. Real Madrid CF 2012

The Champions League's greatest rivalry: Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid 25.04.2018

Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid has proven one of the great Champions League rivalries. From scoring heroics to vicious assaults, the tie has its fair share of bad blood and classic clashes. Here are some of the best.

Deutschland Bayern München gegen Real Madrid

Bayern Munich to face Real Madrid in Champions League semifinal 13.04.2018

In their quest to reach a first Champions League final since 2013, Bayern will have to overcome reigning champions Real Madrid, who knocked them out in 2014 and 2017. In the other semifinal, Liverpool will face Roma.

ADVERTISEMENT
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 