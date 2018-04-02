 Champions League: Barcelona hammer Roma with the help of two own goals | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Champions League: Barcelona hammer Roma with the help of two own goals

Barcelona eased past Roma with a 4-1 win at the Camp Nou that will leave them confident of a spot in the last four. The Spanish side were helped on their way by a pair of Roma own goals but looked a cut above.

Champions League FC Barcelona vs AS Roma (Reuters/J. Medina)

Barcelona 4 - 1 Roma
(De Rossi 38' og, Manolas 55' og, Pique 59', Suarez 87' - Dzeko 80') 

They don't normally need much help scoring but that's exactly what Barcelona got on Wednesday night, as they took command of their tie against Roma with a dominant win.

The game had been quiet until Roma skipper Daniele De Rossi slid to intercept a pass on the edge of his own box and only succeeded in slotting it past his own keeper. Worse was to come for Roma after the break as Greek defender Kostas Manolas followed suit, turning in to his own net after Samuel Umtiti's effort struck the post.

Read more: Liverpool hammer City with Klopp blueprint

Bayern Munich come from behind to beat Sevilla

Barca finally got a goal of their own four minutes later after Alisson parried a Luis Suarez effort straight to him. Roma grabbed one back with ten minutes remaining when Edin Dzeko netted from close range but Luis Suarez restored the three-goal cushion just before full time, leaving Roma with a huge task in the return leg in Rome next Wednesday.

The victory extended Barcelona's unbeaten run in the Champions League to 26 straight home matches, a streak that dates back to September 2013.

Should they progress, this will be the first time that Barcelona have reached the semifinals since their last Champions League win in 2015.

mp/jh (Reuters/AP)

DW recommends

Liverpool demolish Manchester City as Klopp’s team recalls Dortmund glory days

Liverpool blew away Manchester City to plant one foot in the Champions League semifinals. Mohamed Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane scored in a 3-0 win that had Jurgen Klopp’s fingerprints all over it. (04.04.2018)  

Champions League: Bayern Munich come from behind to win in Sevilla

An own-goal and a Thiago Alcantara header turned the game in Bayern's favor after Sevilla had taken a deserved first-half lead. Jupp Heynckes' team dominated the second half and were rewarded with two away goals. (03.04.2018)  

Related content

Liverpool FC Philippe Coutinho

Philippe Coutinho joins Barcelona for reported €160 million from Liverpool 06.01.2018

Barcelona have captured Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho for a reported nine-figure fee. The Brazilian 25-year-old spent five years at Anfield, netting 54 goals in just over 200 games.

Italien Champions League Juventus Paulo Dybala

Champions League: Juventus dismantle Barcelona in first leg of their quarterfinal 11.04.2017

Paulo Dybala's brace helped Juventus to a dominant 3-0 win that puts them in a great position to advance to the last four. The result leaves Barcelona on the brink, but they have recovered from that position before.

Argentinien Hochzeit von Lionel Messi und Antonela Roccuzzo in Rosario

Lionel Messi weds childhood sweetheart in star-packed ceremony 01.07.2017

Barcelona and Argentina football star Lionel Messi has married Antonella Roccuzzo, who he has known since the age of 5, in his hometown city of Rosario. Footballers and showbiz celebrities attended the glitzy event.

Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks. 

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League. 

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play. 