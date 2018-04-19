 Central Berlin evacuated for World War II bomb removal | News | DW | 20.04.2018
News

Central Berlin evacuated for World War II bomb removal

Thousands of people are being evacuated in the German capital Berlin to allow authorities to defuse a World War II bomb. With Berlin's main station in the evacuation area, there will be major disruptions to traffic.

Police stand in front of the main train station in Berlin (Reuters/A. Schmidt)

Police stand in front of the main train station in Berlin, which is being evacuated as a World War II bomb is defused nearby

Authorities in Berlin have begun the process of defusing a 500-kilogram (1,102-pound) British World War II aerial bomb that was found during construction work on Wednesday.

Evacuations of all buildings within 800 meters of the bomb site started from 9 a.m. to allow the defusal to take place. Berlin's main train station falls within the evacuation area.

It is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. (0800 UTC/GMT) but could be later depending on how quickly the area can be evacuated.

DW reporter Rebecca Ritters was at the scene in Berlin and said the discovery of unexploded bombs was not uncommon in Germany with more than 2,000 tonnes of bombs and live ammunition unearthed across the country every year.

"This is a common occurence in Berlin, obviously there were a lot of unexploded bombs here ... But not generally this close to the city center, we're 300-400 meters from the main train station. The station will be completely closed down, all trains will be diverted," Ritters reported.

Police wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the bomb was in a safe condition and there was not causing any immediate danger.

Despite the disruptions to traffic, Ritters said "People are in pretty high spirits ... People have been seeing it as a bit of a novelty."

Announcement board at Berlin station

Berlin's main train station was closed to allow the bomb to be defused

More than a million of tonnes of bombs landed in Germany during World War II and more than one tenth thought to be unexploded.

A bomb expert at the site told Ritters that these kinds of bombs were quite stable while they were not being moved, but once they begin to move it can become unsafe, which is why authorities were not taking any risks.

  • Deutschland - Bombenfunde: Ein Zünder (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Grundmann)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    What is unexploded ordnance?

    Unexploded ordnance (UXO or sometimes also abbreviated to UO), unexploded bombs (UXBs), or explosive remnants of war (ERW) are explosive weapons such as bombs, shells, grenades, land mines, naval mines and cluster munitions that did not explode when they were deployed. Unexploded ordnance still poses the risk of detonation, even decades after they were used or discarded.

  • Deutschland - Bomben über Dresden (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    Why does Germany have a bomb problem?

    Between 1940 and 1945, US and British forces dropped 2.7 million tons of bombs on Europe. Half of those bombs targeted Germany. Experts estimate that close to a quarter of a million bombs did not explode due to technical faults. Thousands of these bombs are still hidden underground, sometimes a few meters down and sometimes just below the surface.

  • Bild des Tages Bombenfunde Berlin (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    How big is the issue?

    The industrial Ruhr area and the Lower Rhine region were heavily bombed, as were the cities of Dresden, Hamburg and Hanover. So this is where most of the unexploded ordnance is found. Bombs are usually unearthed during construction work or are discovered during the examination of historical aerial images. Experts say it could still take decades to clear all of the remaining unexploded ordnance.

  • Deutschland - Bombenfund in Augsburg (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    What happens when an unexploded bomb is found?

    When confronted with the discovery of an UXO, UO or a UXB, bomb disposal experts have to decide whether to defuse it or to carry out a controlled explosion. Many have lost their lives on the job. German authorities are under pressure to remove unexploded ordnance from populated areas. Experts argue that the bombs are becoming more dangerous as time goes by due to material fatigue.

  • Deutschland - Trauer nach Bombenexplosion in Göttingen (picture-alliance/dpa/U. Zucchi)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    Have many bomb disposal experts have died?

    Eleven bomb technicians have been killed in Germany since 2000, including three who died in a single explosion while trying to defuse a 1,000-pound bomb on the site of a popular flea market in Gottingen in 2010.

  • Bildergalerie Augsburg Über den Dächern von Augsburg (Markus Siefer)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    Which was the biggest evacuation?

    A 1.8-tonne bomb dropped by Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) was found in the city centre of Augsburg on December 20, 2016. The find prompted a large scale bomb disposal operation and consequently the evacuation of over 54,000 people on December 25. To date, this remains the biggest evacuation for the removal of World War II unexploded ordnance in Germany.

  • Deutschland Bombenentschärfung in Hannover Evakuierung (Getty Images/A. Koerner)

    Unexploded ordnance in Germany - A legacy of the Allied Forces

    What’s the latest?

    Authorities conducted another big bomb disposal operation in May 2017, with 50,000 residents in the north-western city of Hanover forced to evacuate their homes. Thirteen unexploded ordnances from the 1940s were removed. Hanover was a frequent target of Allied bombing in the latter years of the war. On October 9, 1943, some 261,000 bombs were dropped on the city.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


law/rt (AP, dpa)

DW editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

