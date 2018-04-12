 ′Catastrophic die-off′ of Great Barrier Reef coral, study finds | News | DW | 19.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

'Catastrophic die-off' of Great Barrier Reef coral, study finds

Nearly a third of coral in the Great Barrier Reef died during a nine-month period in 2016. The die-off was caused by high sea temperatures.

Coral bleaching (XL Catlin Seaview Survey)

Australia's Great Barrier Reef suffered a "catastrophic die-off" following an extended heatwave in 2016, according to a study published on Thursday.

Nearly one-third of coral in the 2,300-kilometer-long (1,430-mile) reef system died between March and November 2016, the study published in the journal Nature found.

The massive die-off followed two consecutive years of coral bleaching caused by rising sea temperatures.

Twenty-nine percent of the 3,863 reefs comprising Great Barrier Reef lost two-thirds or more of their coral, with the northern Great Barrier Reef hit particularly hard.

Read more:  Plastic in oceans causing coral reefs to get sick, study says

Ocean acidification: climate change's evil twin

  • Korallenriffe Hawaii

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Trouble in paradise

    Some 2,500 scientists, policymakers and managers came together in Honolulu in June 2016 for the world's largest summit dedicated to the future of coral reefs. With coral reefs threatened by global warming, participants at the 13th International Coral Reef Symposium are calling for a joint rescue effort.

  • Korallenriffe Norwegen Kaltwasserriff

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    World is watching

    The event gathered guests from 97 countries, including the presidents of Palau, Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands. Coral reefs are a key source of income in those countries, mostly through tourism.

  • Symbolbild Forschung Meeresboden

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Too warm for comfort

    The Pacific nations are worried about the future of their tourist hotspots, as coral reefs face so-called "bleaching" due to rising sea temperatures. "If our coral reefs are further degraded, then our reef-dependent communities will suffer and be displaced," leaders of Palau, Micronesia, and the Marshall Islands said in an open letter.

  • Korallenriffe Hawaii

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Corals in crisis

    Bleaching happens when coral is stressed by hot ocean waters or other changes in the environment. In response, corals may release tiny symbiotic algae which drains them of color. More importantly, bleaching affects their ability to feed and reproduce.

  • Australien Meeresschutzgebiet Great Barrier Reef Korallenbleiche

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Pale as death

    Severe or prolonged bleaching might kill off corals entirely. Scientists have detected bleached coral in the past two years in oceans around the world. They expect the process to continue thought 2016.

  • Korallenriffe Great Barrier Reef in Australien

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Giant from Down Under

    The 2,300-kilometer-long (1,429-mile-long) Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system and its largest living structure. It is also among Australia's main tourist attractions, generating around $3.9 billion (3.5 billion euros) annually.

  • Great Barrier Reef Korallenriff

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Tough times for the Great Barrier Reef

    Almost one-half of the coral in the reef's northern third have died in the past three months, according to James Cook University professor Terry Hughes. The most affected area is remote and unpolluted, with very little fishing and no coastal development. "That's an absolute catastrophe," Hughes said. "There's nowhere to hide from climate change."

  • Australien Meeresschutzgebiet Great Barrier Reef Breitkeulen-Sepia

    Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

    Fighting for hope

    Despite the bad news, scientists claim the problems can be managed with proper funding and political backing. "We are not ready to write the obituary for coral reefs," Professor Hughes said. The scientific community at the conference pledged to work with leaders across the world in order to "curb the continued loss of coral reefs."

    Author: Darko Janjevic (with AP)


The Great Barrier Reef is unlikely to recover. The scientists involved in the study warned the findings signal the large-scale collapse of reef ecosystems as a result of global warming. Reefs cover one percent of the world's oceans, but are home to some 25 percent of marine life and act as fish nurseries.

Fast growing branching coral species with shapes that provide habitat and protection to fish and other marine life faired poorly under heat stress. Although slower growing coral species that are smooth and melon-shaped tended to survive, they, however, do not provide significant habitat for marine life.

Read more: Amazon reef is huge — and under threat from Total oil drilling

"The coral die-off has caused radical changes in the mix of coral species on hundreds of individual reefs, where mature and diverse reef communities are being transformed into more degraded systems, with just a few tough species remaining," said study co-author  Andrew Baird, a professor at James Cook University.

The scientists said the results of the findings should focus attention on limiting global warming to not more than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels and protecting remaining coral systems.

  • Malediven (picture alliance/Photoshot)

    What happens when ocean temperatures rise?

    Atlantis 2.0

    As global warming speeds up, so does the rise in sea levels. While 2004 to 2010 saw oceans rise by about 15 millimeters in total, this value doubled for 2010 to 2016. Tropical regions in the western Pacific are especially affected, threatening many of the coastal areas and low-lying islands with submersion by the end of the century.

  • Arktis Eisdecke Klima Arktischer Ozean Nordpol Schmelztümpel (picture-alliance/dpa/U.Mauder)

    What happens when ocean temperatures rise?

    Breaking the ice

    As ocean and atmospheric temperatures increase, glaciers and ice caps shrink in size. In 2016, the global sea ice extent was 4 million square kilometers (1.54 million square miles) below average. Consequently, more meltwater flows into rivers and oceans, which also causes sea levels to rise.

  • Clownfisch (imago/OceanPhoto)

    What happens when ocean temperatures rise?

    Losing Nemo

    Some ocean regions have already warmed by more than 3 degrees Celsius, upsetting marine ecosystems. Seventy-two percent of demersal fish species in the northeast Atlantic Ocean have so far been affected, with warming limiting their abundance and spread. Species that live in tropical ocean waters, like the clownfish, are also experiencing habitat-related population decreases.

  • Australien Meeresschutzgebiet Great Barrier Reef Luftaufnahme (imago/blickwinkel)

    What happens when ocean temperatures rise?

    Coral bleaching

    Warming and acidifying waters affect Nemo's navigation senses, and also threaten his home - coral reefs, one of the most sensitive marine ecosystems. A water temperature increase of as much as 3 degrees Celsius can cause the death of corals and the marine animal species that live in them. Northern parts of Great Barrier Reef have seen coral mortality rates of 50 percent.

  • Hurrikan Gonzalo über Atlantischem Ozean 17.10.2014 (Reuters/NASA/Alexander Gerst)

    What happens when ocean temperatures rise?

    Stormy weather

    With increased ocean heat, extremely strong tropical storms are set to occur much more frequently. One of these massive storms was Hurricane Matthew, which hit Haiti in October 2016. The Haitian government put the official death toll at 546, and the hurricane also caused $15 billion (13.8 billion euros) in economic losses on the island nation and in the US, Cuba and the Bahamas.

  • Flugzeug am Himmel (Fotolia/dell)

    What happens when ocean temperatures rise?

    Heads or tails

    There is a strong correlation between atmospheric wind patterns and ocean temperatures, meaning warming waters may also cause the jet stream to get stronger. This could affect airplane travel due to intensified head- and tailwinds. On the upside, this means that some flights may be much faster. On the downside, other flights may take longer and could experience more turbulence.

    Author: Jessie-May Franken


"The Great Barrier Reef is certainly threatened by climate change, but it is not doomed if we deal very quickly with greenhouse gas emissions. Our study shows that coral reefs are already shifting radically in response to unprecedented heatwaves," said Terry Hughes, the director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies.

There are still "a billion or so corals alive, and on average, they are tougher than the ones that died. We need to focus urgently on protecting the glass that's still half full, by helping these survivors to recover," he added.

The Great Barrier Reef suffered massive coral bleaching in 1998, 2002, 2016 and 2017.

cw/sms (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Amazon reef is huge — and under threat from Total oil drilling

A reef at the mouth of the Amazon is almost six times larger than initial reports, scientists say — meaning the recently discovered site is threatened by proposed oil drilling. Nadia Pontes reports from Brazil. (18.04.2018)  

Ocean acidification: climate change's evil twin

A recent report shows rising CO2 levels in the atmosphere are about to make the world's oceans uninhabitable for many sea creatures, threatening entire ocean ecosystems. What can be done? (21.11.2017)  

Plastic in oceans causing coral reefs to get sick, study says

Shopping bags, nets, diapers and toothbrushes are snagging on coral reefs and making them sick, a new study has found. With plastic pollution continuing to rise, there's little relief in sight for the ailing reefs. (26.01.2018)  

From dying coral reefs to climate action

Acutely aware of how global warming is damaging the planet, coral reef scientist Kim Cobb has responded to recent political developments and changes in climate policy by trying to cut her own carbon footprint. (05.03.2018)  

Time running out to save the world's coral reefs

What happens when coral gets stressed? Global warming and environmental changes can cause corals to lose their color, and hinder their ability to feed and reproduce. Scientists and policy makers are sounding alarm bells. (25.06.2016)  

2017: Devastating effects of climate change

The world is increasingly taking action to stop climate change. But the frequency of devastating climate events in 2017 has shown that we are starting to run out of time. DW takes at look at some of the most dramatic. (28.12.2017)  

What happens when ocean temperatures rise?

2016 was officially the warmest year on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization. With oceans heating up much quicker than expected, the consequences might affect everything from weather to coral reefs. (28.03.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Australia - Great Barrier Reef at risk  

Related content

Philippinen - Korallenriff

Australian scientists develop ‘sun-shield’ that could protect Great Barrier Reef from rising temperatures 28.03.2018

As water temperatures rise and ocean acidity levels increase, corals are dying off at record rates. Now, researchers believe they may be able to prevent coral bleaching in parts of the world's largest coral reef system.

Sonnencreme und Korallen auf Bonaire, Karibik

Sunscreen poses another threat to coral reefs 13.04.2018

Some chemicals in sunscreen can kill corals, researchers have discovered. So how to protect your skin and reefs at the same time? DW reports from Bonaire in the Caribbean.

Entstehung Landbrücke Panama

Gulf Stream system at weakest point in 1,600 years 11.04.2018

A further weakening of the system of currents in the Atlantic Ocean could wreak havoc on the Earth's climate. But there isn't too much reason to be overly concerned about a looming ice age — at least not yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 