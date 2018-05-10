 Catalan separatist Quim Torra faces presidential runoff | News | DW | 12.05.2018
Catalan separatist Quim Torra faces presidential runoff

Catalan presidential nominee Quim Torra will face another parliamentary vote, where he'll need just a simple majority to head the regional government. Torra is a hardline supporter of Catalan independence from Spain.

Catalonia's presidential candidate Quim Torra in Barcelona (Getty Images/AFP/L. Gene)

Catalonia's parliament on Saturday stopped short of to give pro-independence hardliner Quim Torra the necessary absolute majority to become regional president.

Torra, a member of the separatist Junts per Catalunya party, was suggested as candidate by exiled ex-President Carles Puigdemont, who himself stepped aside from the running on Thursday in a widely shared video on social media.

Read more: Catalan independence - What you need to know

However, Torra will get to face a second round of voting, likely on Monday, where he will only need a simple majority.
Watch video 01:47

Catalan leader Puigdemont freed from jail in Germany

The vote comes as the region struggles to form a new government before May 22, after which fresh elections must be called. 

On Friday, Torra said that, if elected, his government would continue with its "construction of a republic," indicating that  Catalonia's drive for secession from Spain is still far from over.

Catalonia in political limbo

Torra failed to win the first round after members of the far-left separatist CUP party abstained from voting. The party had said it would only vote for Puigdemont and no one else.

Although Torra needs only a simple majority to win the second round, the result remains uncertain. If the CUP abstains, he would scrape through, but if they vote against, Catalonia will have once again failed to appoint a regional president.

Read more: Barcelona and the Catalan question

Catalonia has been without a government since Madrid took over administration of the semi-autonomous region after it unilaterally declared independence on October 27.

After Puigdemont and his Cabinet were sacked, regional elections were held in December, with separatist parties gaining the majority of seats in parliament.

Since then, however, the regional parliament has tried and failed to form a government. All candidates put forward by the separatists, except Torra, have so far been blocked by Spanish courts on the grounds that they are in prison or in self-exile abroad.

  • Greek ruins in Empuries

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Rich ancient heritage

    Catalonia has been settled by the Phoenicians, the Etruscans and the Greeks, who were mainly in the coastal areas of Rosas and Empuries (above). Then came the Romans, who built more settlements and infrastructure. Catalonia remained a part of the Roman Empire until it was conquered by the Visigoths in the fifth century.

  • Boarding of James I in Salou to conquer Majorca, an engraving in The Catalan Illustration, 1904

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Counties and independence

    Catalonia was conquered by Arabs in 711 AD. The Frankish king Charlemagne stopped their advance at Tours on the Loire River and, by 759, the north of Catalonia was once again Christian. In 1137, the counties that made up Catalonia entered an alliance with the Crown of Aragon.

  • An engraving showing the revolt of peasants in Catalonia

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Autonomy and the war of succession

    In the 13th century, the institutions of Catalan self-administration were created under the banner of the Generalitat de Catalunya. After the unification of the Crown of Aragon with that of Castile in 1476, Aragon was largely able to keep its autonomic institutions. However, the Catalan revolt — from 1640 to 1659 — saw parts of Catalonia ceded to present-day France.

  • A mass demonstration in Barcelona on September 11

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Remembrance of defeat

    After the conquest of Barcelona on September 11, 1714, by the Bourbon King Phillip V, Catalan instuitutions were dissolved and self-administration came to an end. Every year, on September 11, Catalans commemorate the end of their right to autonomy.

  • Francisco Pi y Margall

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Federal ideas in wider republic

    After the abdication of King Amadeo I of Spain, the first Spanish Republic was declared in February 1873. It lasted barely a year. The supporters of the Republic were split – one group supporting the idea of a centralized republic, the others wanting a federal system. Pictured here is Francisco Pi i Maragall, a supporter of federalism and one of five presidents of the short-lived republic.

  • Alfons XII King of Spanien

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Failed attempt

    Catalonia sought to establish a new state within the Spanish republic, but this only served to exacerbate the differences between republicans, ultimately dividing and weakening them. In 1874, the monarchy and the House of Bourbon (led by King Alfonso XII, pictured here) took the helm.

  • Francesc Macia i Llussa

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Catalan Republic

    Between 1923 — with the support of the monarchy, the army and the church — General Primo de Rivera declared a dictatorship. Catalonia became a center of opposition and resistance. After the end of the dictatorship, the politician Francesc Macia (pictured here) successfully pressed for important rights of autonomy for Catalonia.

  • Soldiers on the Catalunyan front in 1939

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    The end of freedom

    In the Second Spanish Republic, Catalan lawmakers worked on the Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia. This was approved by the Spanish parliament in 1932. Francesc Macia was elected president of the Generalitat of Catalonia by the Catalan parliament. However, the victory of Franco at the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939) put an end to all that.

  • Francisco Franco addresses naval forces

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Loss of liberties

    The Franco regime ruled with an iron rod. Political parties were banned and the Catalan language and culture were surpressed.

  • Catalonia's parliament building

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    New autonomy by statute

    After the first parliamentary elections that followed the end of the Franco dictatorship, the Generalitat of Catalonia was provisionally restored. Under the democratic Spanish constitution of 1978, Catalonia was given a new Statute of Autonomy just a year later.

  • Jordi Pujol

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    New and different statute

    The new Statute of Autonomy recognized the autonomy of Catalonia and the importance of the Catalan language. In comparison to the 1932 statute, it was enhanced in the fields of culture and education but curtailed when it came to the realm of justice. Pictured here is Jordi Pujol, the long-time head of the government of Catalonia after the dictatorship.

  • Poeple hold colored placards to form a giant Catalan flag

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Stronger self-awareness

    A desire for independence has grown stronger in recent years. In 2006, Catalonia was given a new statute that broadened the Catalan government's powers. However, it lost these after a complaint by the conservative Popular Party to the Constitutional Court of Spain.

  • A ballot paper

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    First referendum

    A referendum on independence was already envisaged for November 9, 2014. The first question was "Do you want Catalonia to become a state?" In the case of an affirmative answer, the second question was posed: "Do you want this state to be independent?" However, the Constitutional Court suspended the vote.

  • Rajoy and Puigdemont are shown wearing boxing gloves on a poster

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Clash of the titans

    Since January 2016, Carles Puigdemont has been president of the Catalan government. He proceeded with the separatist course of his predecessor Artur Mas and called the new referendum for October 1, 2017. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed this as unconstitutional.

    Author: Richard Connor


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

dm, tj/rc (dpa, AFP)

