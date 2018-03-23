 Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont evades capture in Finland, heads to Belgium | News | DW | 24.03.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont evades capture in Finland, heads to Belgium

The political conflict between Catalonia and Spain has been reignited, after 13 Catalan leaders were arrested. The ex-Catalan premier was almost detained in Finland, when authorities accepted Spain's warrant against him.

Carles Puigdemont on his visit to Finland on Friday March 23 (picture-alliance/Lehtikuva/M. Ulander)

Carles Puigdemont on his visit to Finland on Friday March 23

Police authorities in Finland said on Saturday that they would fulfill the European arrest warrant issued by Spain against Carles Puigdemont, but the ex Catalan leader managed to return to Belgium before he could be detained, Finnish MP Mikko Karna confirmed. 

The situation arose in the midst of fresh tensions between Spain and its autonomous region, after 13 Catalan politicians were arrested on Friday.

Puigdemont is living in Belgium, but had traveled to Finland on Thursday to meet with lawmakers from the Nordic country before returning on Saturday.

The ex-Catalan president and organizer of the region's controversial independence vote, is being sought by Spain on charges of "rebellion" and "sedition."

Read more: Opinion: Puigdemont and his Catalan disappearing act

Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed in a statement on Saturday that on receiving the European arrest warrant, they had moved to handle Puigdemont's case as a "a normal extradition procedure" but that his location was unknown to authorities at the time.

Mikko Karna and Carles Puigdemont (picture-alliance/Lehtikuva/M. Kainulainen)

Mikko Karna and Carles Puigdemont in Helsinki after meeting on Thursday

MP Mikko Karna, who had organized Puigdemont's visit, criticized the Finnish authorities, saying that from his point of view Finland could not extradite the Catalan politician back to Spain. "He has not committed an act of violence and the charges of rebellion are completely illogical," Karna argued.

Later, the lawmaker posted a statement on Twitter confirming that Puigdemont had left for Belgium on Friday "by unknown means."

Catalan Parliament in crisis

On Saturday, the speaker of Catalonia's parliament, Roger Torrent, suspended a vote to elect jailed separatist leader Jordi Turull as the new regional president of the autonomous region. Turull was one of five high-profile separatists jailed by Spanish authorities on Friday, on charges of rebellion.

Separatist parties, which hold a majority in the Catalan Parliament, have not been able to form a government or choose a new president for the region, due to internal divisions and the pressure of political conflict with Madrid.

Read more: Opinion: After Catalan elections, it's back to the drawing board

Spain's government and Catalan anti-independence parties had urged speaker Torrent to suspend Saturday's session, due to Turull's absence. Instead, Torrent chose to carry out the parliamentary session, albeit without a vote, to send a political message and in support of the detained Catalan leaders. 

The separatist parties denounced what they considered to be the heavy hand of Spanish law. "Yesterday the Spanish state didn't imprison five good people. It imprisoned 2 million people and spat in their faces," said Sergi Sabria of the Republican Left, citing the number of voters who supported pro-independence parties in the parliamentary elections on December 2017.

Ines Arrimadas, leader of the single party which attracted most votes in the Parliament, Ciudadanos, asked the pro independence parties to think not only of their own voters. "You have generated worry, fear, indignation and shame for what is happening in Catalonia," Arrimadas decried.

Read more:Catalonia fails to vote in new president as third pro-independence candidate loses secessionist support 

The Catalan parliament's failure to elect a new regional leader has triggered a two-month countdown. If the pro-independence majority is unable to elect a leader by then, Catalonia will have to have to hold parliamentary elections again.

  • Greek ruins in Empuries

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Rich ancient heritage

    Catalonia has been settled by the Phoenicians, the Etruscans and the Greeks, who were mainly in the coastal areas of Rosas and Empuries (above). Then came the Romans, who built more settlements and infrastructure. Catalonia remained a part of the Roman Empire until it was conquered by the Visigoths in the fifth century.

  • Boarding of James I in Salou to conquer Majorca, an engraving in The Catalan Illustration, 1904

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Counties and independence

    Catalonia was conquered by Arabs in 711 AD. The Frankish king Charlemagne stopped their advance at Tours on the Loire River and, by 759, the north of Catalonia was once again Christian. In 1137, the counties that made up Catalonia entered an alliance with the Crown of Aragon.

  • An engraving showing the revolt of peasants in Catalonia

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Autonomy and the war of succession

    In the 13th century, the institutions of Catalan self-administration were created under the banner of the Generalitat de Catalunya. After the unification of the Crown of Aragon with that of Castile in 1476, Aragon was largely able to keep its autonomic institutions. However, the Catalan revolt — from 1640 to 1659 — saw parts of Catalonia ceded to present-day France.

  • A mass demonstration in Barcelona on September 11

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Remembrance of defeat

    After the conquest of Barcelona on September 11, 1714, by the Bourbon King Phillip V, Catalan instuitutions were dissolved and self-administration came to an end. Every year, on September 11, Catalans commemorate the end of their right to autonomy.

  • Francisco Pi y Margall

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Federal ideas in wider republic

    After the abdication of King Amadeo I of Spain, the first Spanish Republic was declared in February 1873. It lasted barely a year. The supporters of the Republic were split – one group supporting the idea of a centralized republic, the others wanting a federal system. Pictured here is Francisco Pi i Maragall, a supporter of federalism and one of five presidents of the short-lived republic.

  • Alfons XII King of Spanien

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Failed attempt

    Catalonia sought to establish a new state within the Spanish republic, but this only served to exacerbate the differences between republicans, ultimately dividing and weakening them. In 1874, the monarchy and the House of Bourbon (led by King Alfonso XII, pictured here) took the helm.

  • Francesc Macia i Llussa

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Catalan Republic

    Between 1923 — with the support of the monarchy, the army and the church — General Primo de Rivera declared a dictatorship. Catalonia became a center of opposition and resistance. After the end of the dictatorship, the politician Francesc Macia (pictured here) successfully pressed for important rights of autonomy for Catalonia.

  • Soldiers on the Catalunyan front in 1939

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    The end of freedom

    In the Second Spanish Republic, Catalan lawmakers worked on the Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia. This was approved by the Spanish parliament in 1932. Francesc Macia was elected president of the Generalitat of Catalonia by the Catalan parliament. However, the victory of Franco at the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939) put an end to all that.

  • Francisco Franco addresses naval forces

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Loss of liberties

    The Franco regime ruled with an iron rod. Political parties were banned and the Catalan language and culture were surpressed.

  • Catalonia's parliament building

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    New autonomy by statute

    After the first parliamentary elections that followed the end of the Franco dictatorship, the Generalitat of Catalonia was provisionally restored. Under the democratic Spanish constitution of 1978, Catalonia was given a new Statute of Autonomy just a year later.

  • Jordi Pujol

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    New and different statute

    The new Statute of Autonomy recognized the autonomy of Catalonia and the importance of the Catalan language. In comparison to the 1932 statute, it was enhanced in the fields of culture and education but curtailed when it came to the realm of justice. Pictured here is Jordi Pujol, the long-time head of the government of Catalonia after the dictatorship.

  • Poeple hold colored placards to form a giant Catalan flag

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Stronger self-awareness

    A desire for independence has grown stronger in recent years. In 2006, Catalonia was given a new statute that broadened the Catalan government's powers. However, it lost these after a complaint by the conservative Popular Party to the Constitutional Court of Spain.

  • A ballot paper

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    First referendum

    A referendum on independence was already envisaged for November 9, 2014. The first question was "Do you want Catalonia to become a state?" In the case of an affirmative answer, the second question was posed: "Do you want this state to be independent?" However, the Constitutional Court suspended the vote.

  • Rajoy and Puigdemont are shown wearing boxing gloves on a poster

    Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

    Clash of the titans

    Since January 2016, Carles Puigdemont has been president of the Catalan government. He proceeded with the separatist course of his predecessor Artur Mas and called the new referendum for October 1, 2017. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed this as unconstitutional.

    Author: Richard Connor


jcg/jm (AP, Reuters, EFE)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Spain charges 13 Catalan politicians with rebellion

Dozens of Catalan secessionists will be tried for rebellion, embezzlement and disobeying the state, a court has ruled. Protests in Catalonia left 24 people injured. (23.03.2018)  

Opinion: Puigdemont and his Catalan disappearing act

Fleeing never looks good — that's particularly true if you want to be a hero and chase lofty goals. Carles Puigdemont cuts a pathetic figure in Brussels as a runaway from Spanish authorities, writes DW's Barbara Wesel. (02.11.2017)  

Opinion: After Catalan elections, it's back to the drawing board

After the Catalan regional election, pro-independence parties again hold a parliamentary majority. Now, they must change course or the crisis will deepen. And Mariano Rajoy's days are numbered, says DW’s Barbara Wesel. (22.12.2017)  

Catalonia fails to vote in new president as third pro-independence candidate loses secessionist support

Far-left lawmakers appeared to see a lack of commitment to the pro-independence cause in Jordi Turull. The 51-year-old had called for dialogue with the Spanish government ahead of the vote. (23.03.2018)  

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history

The desire of many Catalans to gain independence from Spain has a long history. The region has experienced varying levels of autonomy and repression over the centuries. (06.10.2017)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter Registration  

Related content

Katalonien Konflikt - 13 Separatisten wegen Rebellion angeklagt

Spain charges 13 Catalan politicians with rebellion 23.03.2018

Dozens of Catalan secessionists will be tried for rebellion, embezzlement and disobeying the state, a court has ruled. Protests in Catalonia left 24 people injured.

Katalonien Parlamentssitzung Amtseinsetzung Turull

Catalonia fails to vote in new president as third pro-independence candidate loses secessionist support 23.03.2018

Far-left lawmakers appeared to see a lack of commitment to the pro-independence cause in Jordi Turull. The 51-year-old had called for dialogue with the Spanish government ahead of the vote.

Dänemark Carles Puigdemont

Catalonia's Carles Puigdemont warns of 'repeat elections' as top court blocks successor 09.03.2018

Self-exiled leader Puigdemont has blamed "the enormous irresponsibility of the state" for a political impasse in Catalonia. The Supreme Court has blocked the release of his possible successor, citing repeat offenses.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 