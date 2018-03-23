Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont evades capture in Finland, heads to Belgium | News | DW | 24.03.2018

Police authorities in Finland said on Saturday that they would fulfill the European arrest warrant issued by Spain against Carles Puigdemont, but the ex Catalan leader managed to return to Belgium before he could be detained, Finnish MP Mikko Karna confirmed.

The situation arose in the midst of fresh tensions between Spain and its autonomous region, after 13 Catalan politicians were arrested on Friday.

Puigdemont is living in Belgium, but had traveled to Finland on Thursday to meet with lawmakers from the Nordic country before returning on Saturday.

The ex-Catalan president and organizer of the region's controversial independence vote, is being sought by Spain on charges of "rebellion" and "sedition."

Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) confirmed in a statement on Saturday that on receiving the European arrest warrant, they had moved to handle Puigdemont's case as a "a normal extradition procedure" but that his location was unknown to authorities at the time.

Mikko Karna and Carles Puigdemont in Helsinki after meeting on Thursday

MP Mikko Karna, who had organized Puigdemont's visit, criticized the Finnish authorities, saying that from his point of view Finland could not extradite the Catalan politician back to Spain. "He has not committed an act of violence and the charges of rebellion are completely illogical," Karna argued.

Later, the lawmaker posted a statement on Twitter confirming that Puigdemont had left for Belgium on Friday "by unknown means."

Catalan Parliament in crisis

On Saturday, the speaker of Catalonia's parliament, Roger Torrent, suspended a vote to elect jailed separatist leader Jordi Turull as the new regional president of the autonomous region. Turull was one of five high-profile separatists jailed by Spanish authorities on Friday, on charges of rebellion.

Separatist parties, which hold a majority in the Catalan Parliament, have not been able to form a government or choose a new president for the region, due to internal divisions and the pressure of political conflict with Madrid.

Spain's government and Catalan anti-independence parties had urged speaker Torrent to suspend Saturday's session, due to Turull's absence. Instead, Torrent chose to carry out the parliamentary session, albeit without a vote, to send a political message and in support of the detained Catalan leaders.

The separatist parties denounced what they considered to be the heavy hand of Spanish law. "Yesterday the Spanish state didn't imprison five good people. It imprisoned 2 million people and spat in their faces," said Sergi Sabria of the Republican Left, citing the number of voters who supported pro-independence parties in the parliamentary elections on December 2017.

Ines Arrimadas, leader of the single party which attracted most votes in the Parliament, Ciudadanos, asked the pro independence parties to think not only of their own voters. "You have generated worry, fear, indignation and shame for what is happening in Catalonia," Arrimadas decried.

The Catalan parliament's failure to elect a new regional leader has triggered a two-month countdown. If the pro-independence majority is unable to elect a leader by then, Catalonia will have to have to hold parliamentary elections again.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Rich ancient heritage Catalonia has been settled by the Phoenicians, the Etruscans and the Greeks, who were mainly in the coastal areas of Rosas and Empuries (above). Then came the Romans, who built more settlements and infrastructure. Catalonia remained a part of the Roman Empire until it was conquered by the Visigoths in the fifth century.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Counties and independence Catalonia was conquered by Arabs in 711 AD. The Frankish king Charlemagne stopped their advance at Tours on the Loire River and, by 759, the north of Catalonia was once again Christian. In 1137, the counties that made up Catalonia entered an alliance with the Crown of Aragon.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Autonomy and the war of succession In the 13th century, the institutions of Catalan self-administration were created under the banner of the Generalitat de Catalunya. After the unification of the Crown of Aragon with that of Castile in 1476, Aragon was largely able to keep its autonomic institutions. However, the Catalan revolt — from 1640 to 1659 — saw parts of Catalonia ceded to present-day France.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Remembrance of defeat After the conquest of Barcelona on September 11, 1714, by the Bourbon King Phillip V, Catalan instuitutions were dissolved and self-administration came to an end. Every year, on September 11, Catalans commemorate the end of their right to autonomy.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Federal ideas in wider republic After the abdication of King Amadeo I of Spain, the first Spanish Republic was declared in February 1873. It lasted barely a year. The supporters of the Republic were split – one group supporting the idea of a centralized republic, the others wanting a federal system. Pictured here is Francisco Pi i Maragall, a supporter of federalism and one of five presidents of the short-lived republic.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Failed attempt Catalonia sought to establish a new state within the Spanish republic, but this only served to exacerbate the differences between republicans, ultimately dividing and weakening them. In 1874, the monarchy and the House of Bourbon (led by King Alfonso XII, pictured here) took the helm.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Catalan Republic Between 1923 — with the support of the monarchy, the army and the church — General Primo de Rivera declared a dictatorship. Catalonia became a center of opposition and resistance. After the end of the dictatorship, the politician Francesc Macia (pictured here) successfully pressed for important rights of autonomy for Catalonia.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history The end of freedom In the Second Spanish Republic, Catalan lawmakers worked on the Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia. This was approved by the Spanish parliament in 1932. Francesc Macia was elected president of the Generalitat of Catalonia by the Catalan parliament. However, the victory of Franco at the end of the Spanish Civil War (1936 to 1939) put an end to all that.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Loss of liberties The Franco regime ruled with an iron rod. Political parties were banned and the Catalan language and culture were surpressed.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history New autonomy by statute After the first parliamentary elections that followed the end of the Franco dictatorship, the Generalitat of Catalonia was provisionally restored. Under the democratic Spanish constitution of 1978, Catalonia was given a new Statute of Autonomy just a year later.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history New and different statute The new Statute of Autonomy recognized the autonomy of Catalonia and the importance of the Catalan language. In comparison to the 1932 statute, it was enhanced in the fields of culture and education but curtailed when it came to the realm of justice. Pictured here is Jordi Pujol, the long-time head of the government of Catalonia after the dictatorship.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Stronger self-awareness A desire for independence has grown stronger in recent years. In 2006, Catalonia was given a new statute that broadened the Catalan government's powers. However, it lost these after a complaint by the conservative Popular Party to the Constitutional Court of Spain.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history First referendum A referendum on independence was already envisaged for November 9, 2014. The first question was "Do you want Catalonia to become a state?" In the case of an affirmative answer, the second question was posed: "Do you want this state to be independent?" However, the Constitutional Court suspended the vote.

Catalonia's independence movement — a brief history Clash of the titans Since January 2016, Carles Puigdemont has been president of the Catalan government. He proceeded with the separatist course of his predecessor Artur Mas and called the new referendum for October 1, 2017. Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy dismissed this as unconstitutional. Author: Richard Connor



jcg/jm (AP, Reuters, EFE)

