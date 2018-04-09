 Cases of far-right extremism on the rise in German military | News | DW | 12.04.2018
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Cases of far-right extremism on the rise in German military

An increase in suspected far-right incidents within the German army, the Bundeswehr, has prompted the opposition Left party to demand commanders "dry out the brown sump." Over 400 cases are currently under investigation.

Soldiers' boots lined up

Cases of far-right extremism within the German armed forces have almost doubled, according to a report published Thursday by newspapers of the Funke Media group citing a defense ministry response to a parliamentary uestion table by the opposition Left party. 

The German military's internal intelligence agency Militärische Abschirmdienst (MAD) is currently investigating 431 suspected cases in total, compared to 275 at this point last year. Twenty-three new cases have arisen since the start of 2018 on top of 289 cases from last year, plus older cases predating 2017.

Read more: Germany's lack of military readiness 'dramatic,' says Bundeswehr commissioner 

Bundeswehr 'has a problem'

Opposition Left party internal affairs spokeswoman Ulla Jelpka told the Funke group: "The Bundeswehr has a far-right extremist problem."

She differentiated, however, adding that "more and more" soldiers were no longer willing to silently tolerate the "far-right behavior of their comrades" and appealed for support for such whistle-blowers.

"Instead of closing its eyes, the federal government must at long last take necessary measures, and dry out the brown sump," Jelpka insisted.

  • Verteidigungsministerin Ursula von der Leyen (picture-alliance/dpa/G. Fischer)

    Bundeswehr scandals: Von der Leyen on the defensive

    Von der Leyen under fire

    Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen wanted to show she's not blind to problems among her own troops. In light of the most recent scandal, she openly criticized army leadership, saying the Bundeswehr had an "attitude problem." But Bundeswehr officials found her comments to be outrageous. Their response to the defense minister's criticism: "Leadership goes from the top down."

  • Deutschland Männer in Sammelunterkunft (picture-alliance/dpa/F. Rumpenhorst)

    Bundeswehr scandals: Von der Leyen on the defensive

    A fake Syrian refugee

    The story causing the uproar: Bundeswehr lieutenant Franco A. was allegedly planning a terrorist attack and led a double life, pretending to be a Syrian refugee. He was granted partial asylum status as a war refugee in December 2016. His alleged goal: another attack blamed on a refugee. Bundeswehr officials are said to have known about Franco A.'s right-wing tendencies since 2014, but did nothing.

  • Deutschland Sexuelle Übergriffe bei Gebirgsjägern (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

    Bundeswehr scandals: Von der Leyen on the defensive

    Abuse in Bad Reichenhall mountain rangers unit

    The Bundeswehr is currently investigating 275 cases of suspected right-wing extremism. But they're also dealing with other types of scandals. In March 2017, the public learned about the case of a lance corporal who had suffered months of abuse in a Bavarian mountain rangers unit. The victim reported being threatened and sexually harassed in 2015 and 2016. Prosecutors investigated 14 people.

  • Deutschland | Staufer-Kaserne in Pfullendorf (picture-alliance/dpa/T. Warnack)

    Bundeswehr scandals: Von der Leyen on the defensive

    Female recruits forced to pole-dance

    The biggest scandal of von der Leyen's term so far: the horror stories coming out of the Staufer army base in Pfullendorf. In January, it was revealed that superior officers there forced recruits to undress and perform sexually-motivated acts and filmed them. Female recruits were forced to pole dance as part of an "entrance exam." The top Bundeswehr training commander was fired as a result.

  • Deutschland Soldat in der Grundausbildung mit Gefechtshelm in Parow (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer)

    Bundeswehr scandals: Von der Leyen on the defensive

    Many cases of right-wing extremism investigated

    According to a report from Germany's federal parliamentary commissioner for the Bundeswehr, Hans-Peter Bartels, 2016 wasn't a great year for the Bundeswehr, either. There were around 60 incidents related to alleged right-wing extremism or "violations against the bases of Germany's free democratic constitutional structure." Troops shared anti-Semitic images and music or did the Nazi salute.

  • Segelschulschiff Gorch Fock (picture-alliance/dpa/C. Rehder)

    Bundeswehr scandals: Von der Leyen on the defensive

    Death on board the Gorch Fock

    The Bundeswehr wasn't immune to scandals before von der Leyen became defense minister in December 2013. One that garnered significant public attention was the death of a 25-year-old recruit on the Navy training vessel Gorch Fock in 2010. The woman fell from the rigging during an exercise. As a consequence, other cadets refused to climb the rigging. Officer training on the ship was suspended.

  • Bonn Ernennungszeremonie der ersten 101 Bundeswehr Soldaten (picture alliance/akg-images)

    Bundeswehr scandals: Von der Leyen on the defensive

    The birth of the Bundeswehr

    Directly after World War II, Germany was not allowed to have an army. The Bundeswehr had its start in West Germany in 1955. After reunification, the Bundeswehr took in 20,000 soldiers from East Germany's armed forces. A big change came in 1999, when the Bundeswehr first participated in an international conflict: the Kosovo War. Before that, they had only gone abroad for peacekeeping missions.

  • Bundeswehr Soldaten Tarnuniform (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Sauer)

    Bundeswehr scandals: Von der Leyen on the defensive

    No more mandatory service

    Today the Bundeswehr has roughly 178,200 active soldiers. As of March 2017, 11.4 percent of them are women. Until 2011, men were required to do mandatory military service, the length of which varied between nine and 18 months. Today, the Bundeswehr has to appeal to young people to recruit soldiers. The most recent scandals are making that that more and more difficult.

    Author: Carla Bleiker


Commanders appeared overly lenient, she added: "Those who scribble [Nazi] Swastikas, must be sacked, and he should not again end up with a weapon in his hands."

The Bundeswehr must exercise null tolerance in its ranks toward neo-Nazis and Reichsbürger, Jelpka insisted, referring to a movement averse to Germany's democratic order.

Tradition 'update'

Prominent cases, including a soldier named only a Franco Hans A., prompted Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen recently to persuade commanders to adopt a new "tradition directive" and renounce remembrance practices dating back to the Nazi-era Wehrmacht and the former East German People's Army.
Watch video 01:56

New regulations for German military

Disparity with official report

The latest figure is significantly higher than the 162 documented last year by the German parliament's armed forces commissioner Hans-Peter Bartels of the Social Democrats (SPD), German news agencies noted in unison.

Bartels documented cases where individual soldiers had shouted Hitler slogans, carved Swastikas in table tops and listened to far-right music.

Funke Media's DerWestern website went at lengths on Thursday to cite two cases in Bartel's report, saying investigations had been discontinued.

One soldier, it said, had described refugees as a scourge requiring "eradication," during a Bundeswehr political education seminar.

Another had told subordinates that on deployment to Mali they would "shoot Africans heads off," according to Bartels report.

Germany's Bundeswehr currently has 180,000 active-duty solders, including 61, 000 in its army ranks, 28,000 in its air force, and some 16,000 in its navy. It also has thousands of civilian personnel.
Watch video 42:38

New challenges for the German army

ipj/rt (AFP, epd, dpa, Reuters)

DW recommends

The German military and its troubled traditions

The German army has been rocked by widening revelations about far-right sympathizers in its ranks and a lingering devotion to the Nazi-era Wehrmacht. So how does the Bundeswehr deal with its history? (16.05.2017)  

Germany's lack of military readiness 'dramatic,' says Bundeswehr commissioner

The German parliament's military commissioner has published a report sharply critical of Germany's combat-readiness. The problem comes amid the country's increasing involvement in military missions abroad. (20.02.2018)  

German army instills new traditions to move away from troubled history

Following recent revelations of far-right extremists within its ranks, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has moved to ensure that the Bundeswehr fighting forces distance themselves from their tainted past. (28.03.2018)  

Report: Far-right Reichsbürger movement is growing, building army

German media have reported that the anti-government group has grown by 56 percent to 15,600 members. Security services are concerned that propaganda about a 'Reichsbürger army' will inspire attacks. (12.01.2018)  

German authorities raid suspected far-right Reichsbürger terror cell members

German federal prosecutors have searched apartments of people suspected of founding a far-right terror group. The so-called Reichsbürger are said to have considered killing people to further their aims. (08.04.2018)  

Germany promises army reforms after neo-Nazi terror plot

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has announced plans to improve "political education" in the army following revelations about a spectacular far-right terrorist plot. Opposition politicians are not satisfied. (10.05.2017)  

Bundeswehr scandals: Von der Leyen on the defensive

For German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen, 2017 has so far been a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year. She's had to weather numerous Bundeswehr scandals and is under fire for not supporting her own troops. (03.05.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

New regulations for German military  

New challenges for the German army  

Related content

Bundeswehr-Uni Neubiberg

Report: Far-right network active at German military university 19.05.2017

The Bundeswehr's university has come under scrutiny as claims of far-right extremism in the German military continue to mount. Defense Minister von der Leyen, meanwhile, also finds herself under increasing pressure.

Deutschland Ermittlungen wegen sexuellen Übergriffen bei Gebirgsjägern

German army investigates 275 suspected cases of right-wing extremism 09.04.2017

Most of the offenses under investigation relate to propaganda and racist commentary on the internet. Germany has increased resources for military intelligence to conduct investigations into suspected extremists.

Bundeswehr Radikalismus Rechtsradikalismus

Germany promises army reforms after neo-Nazi terror plot 10.05.2017

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has announced plans to improve "political education" in the army following revelations about a spectacular far-right terrorist plot. Opposition politicians are not satisfied.

ADVERTISEMENT

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 