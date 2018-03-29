 Carlos Tevez injures himself playing in prison match | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.03.2018
Sports

Carlos Tevez injures himself playing in prison match

Former Argentina international Carlos Tevez has reportedly suffered a calf injury while playing a pickup game in a maximum security prison. His club, Boca Juniors, appear less than pleased with their star striker.

Fußball Peru Argentina Soccer Copa Libertadores (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Navaro)

Argentinian club Boca Juniors were reportedly "furious" when they heard how their forward, Carlos Tevez, injured his calf.

According to Argentinian outlet Clarin, Tevez, 34, injured his calf while playing a 20-minute, five-a-side football game at Bouwer's maximum security prison in Cordoba. The former Manchester United man was reportedly visiting his half-brother Juan Alberto Martinez, who is serving a 16-year sentence for armed robbery.

Read more: Why big money is spoiling Chinese football

He looks set to miss four games for Boca Juniors, who currently sit atop the 28-team Argentinian first division. He has scored three goals in eight games in all competitions for Boca in 2018.

The former Argentina international, who also played for West Ham, Juventus and Manchester City in his club career, is currently in his third stint with Boca Juniors. He returned to his boyhood club after playing for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the Chinese Super League in 2017.

