Carlos Tevez injures himself playing in prison match

Argentinian club Boca Juniors were reportedly "furious" when they heard how their forward, Carlos Tevez, injured his calf.

According to Argentinian outlet Clarin, Tevez, 34, injured his calf while playing a 20-minute, five-a-side football game at Bouwer's maximum security prison in Cordoba. The former Manchester United man was reportedly visiting his half-brother Juan Alberto Martinez, who is serving a 16-year sentence for armed robbery.

He looks set to miss four games for Boca Juniors, who currently sit atop the 28-team Argentinian first division. He has scored three goals in eight games in all competitions for Boca in 2018.

The former Argentina international, who also played for West Ham, Juventus and Manchester City in his club career, is currently in his third stint with Boca Juniors. He returned to his boyhood club after playing for Shanghai Greenland Shenhua in the Chinese Super League in 2017.